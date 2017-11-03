Mega investment show for food sector begins today

For the past few days, visitors to Gate at the heart of the country’s capital have been flocking around the huge makeshift structure erected over 40,000 sq ft. While most wondered at the set-up on the lawns of the iconic structure, none could manage entry into the secured area.

The 35-foot-high entry gate, opposite the National Stadium on the Gate octagon, throws some light. It is to accommodate the hundreds of pavilions for the coming (WFI) event — the government’s big bet on attracting global investors in the country’s food processing and retailing sector.

The event will be inaugurated on Friday morning in by the prime minister. In all, 59 global chief executives, 27 delegations, 11 international business chambers, and 200 multinational entities from 60 countries are expected to congregate at the premier convention centre.

According to Harsimrat Kaur Badal, minister of food processing industries, the event was foreseen by the PM to turn into a global food processing hub, one that will feed the growing demand for food globally in the coming decades.

Present will be Paul Bulke, global chairman of food giant Nestle; Irene Rosenfeld, global CEO of chocolate major Mondelez; Pieter Boone, COO of and CEO and Carry; Kim Fausing, CEO, Danfoss; Amanda Sourry, president, food, — there is no dearth of noted leaders from the sector in the invitee list.

Other than attending scores of meetings and panel discussions, to bridge the gap between demands from the industry and the Indian government’s initiatives, two closed-door sessions will be the key to the event’s success.

On Friday, while states showcase their schemes and offers to investors, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will meet the Who’s Who of the global food industry at 1:30 pm. And, according to sources, all major business leaders have been invited to the prime minister’s residence at 4:30 pm to discuss issues over high tea.

To meet the PM’s expectations from the event, a first of its kind for the sector, Germany, Denmark and Japan have been roped in as partners. Italy and Netherlands will be focus countries, apart from official delegations flying down from Poland, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Armenia and America. At the Gate, at least 800 global and domestic exhibitors are setting up shop for 12,000 business visitors expected during the three-day event concluding Sunday.

To boost India’s prospects on ease of doing business, the government has prepared a new portal, Nivesh Bandhu, to be launched on Friday. It is to assist investors and partners in filing and tracking proposals. Badal said her ministry had already secured commitments worth Rs 65,000 crore; the bulk is yet to come to the fore, with a reported 1,400 meetings on the anvil.

A large number of delegates have already set feet here. The luxurious finds itself out of unoccupied rooms.

To satiate the delegates, roaming from one meeting to another, the food processing ministry and the country’s apex food regulator has got star chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who will serve them ‘India’s super food’ – Khichdi.