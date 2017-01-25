TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Minimum import price on steel short-term step: Govt

A total of 124 steel products have been covered by provisional anti-dumping duties, final order due

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Tuesday said imposition of minimum import price (MIP) on steel is a short-term measure and it is taking permanent measures to counter unfair trade practices in line with international norms.

"Chaudhary Birender Singh (steel minister) had emphasised that MIP is a short-term measure and not of a permanent nature," the steel ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry's statement was in response to some media reports.

The media reports that quoted the steel minister gave an impression that that MIP on steel will be discontinued after February 4, the ministry said.

"In this connection, this is to clarify that the minister was making a point in a wider context of providing a level playing field to the Indian steel industry," the statement read.

A total of 124 steel products have been covered by provisional anti-dumping duties and final orders on the same are expected in due course, it further said.

As a result of the safeguards and anti-dumping measures, out of 173 items on which MIP was initially imposed, only 19 items are currently notified under MIP.

These are relating to colour-coated steel, primarily to avoid any circumvention of the duties. Two of colour-coated steel items are already covered under anti-dumping duties.

