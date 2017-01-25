Minimum import price on steel short-term step: Govt

The government
on Tuesday said imposition of minimum import price (MIP) on steel
is a short-term measure and it is taking permanent measures to counter unfair trade practices in line with international norms.
"Chaudhary Birender Singh (steel
minister) had emphasised that MIP
is a short-term measure and not of a permanent nature," the steel
ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry's statement was in response to some media reports.
The media reports that quoted the steel
minister gave an impression that that MIP
on steel
will be discontinued after February 4, the ministry said.
"In this connection, this is to clarify that the minister was making a point in a wider context of providing a level playing field to the Indian steel
industry," the statement read.
A total of 124 steel
products have been covered by provisional anti-dumping duties and final orders on the same are expected in due course, it further said.
As a result of the safeguards and anti-dumping measures, out of 173 items on which MIP
was initially imposed, only 19 items are currently notified under MIP.
These are relating to colour-coated steel, primarily to avoid any circumvention of the duties. Two of colour-coated steel
items are already covered under anti-dumping duties.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU