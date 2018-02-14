JUST IN
Modi to open Maharashtra investment summit, Branson and Ambani to attend

The PM would also do the land breaking ceremony for the second airport in Navi Mumbai to be set up by GVK group.

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Magnetic Maharashtra investment Summit on Sunday with top CEOs from across the world attending the three-day event. Richard Branson of Virgin Group and Mukesh Ambani would attend the event.

The PM would also do the land breaking ceremony for the second airport in Navi Mumbai to be set up by GVK group. Maharashtra, which is Number 1 state in India for investment, is expecting investment commitment of Rs 10 trillion by signing 4500 MoUs.

