Mumbai to Pune in 25 mins: Virgin, Maharashtra ink pact to build hyperloop

The Virgin Group on Sunday signed an "intent agreement" with Maharashtra to build a hyperloop transportation system between Mumbai and Pune, which aims to reduce the travel time between the two mega cities to 20 minutes from the three hours at present. The first hyperloop route will link central Pune with the megapolis as well as the Navi Mumbai international airport, the foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narenda Modi this evening. "We have signed an agreement with Maharashtra to build a Virgin Hyperloop between Mumbai and Pune, beginning with an operational demonstration track in the region," Virgin Group chairman said on the first day of here this evening. With easier access to airport gates, the loop will be able to ferry 150 million passengers every year. "The proposed hyperlook transportation system will transform the transportation system and make Maharashtra a global pioneer in the space.

The socioeconomic benefits of the project are $55 billion," Branson said, claiming that the project will create thousands of jobs.