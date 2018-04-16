NABARD breather for small farmers in Chhattisgarh's un-electrified villages

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned project to provide solar powered irrigation pump sets under Saur Sujala Scheme in Chhattisgarh’s un-electrified villages. These villages are situated mostly in the Naxal-hit zones of district.

This will be the first project of to provide solar pump sets for the minor irrigation project. The move would bring a big relief for the farmers in un-electrified villages enabling to take multi crops.

“The region has earmarked Rs 5 billion during financial year 2017-18 for the project,” N P Mohapatra, Chief GM of said. In all, 25,000 pump sets would be set up to target mainly small farmers in un-electrified areas and remote habitations, he added.

The 5 HP solar-powered irrigation set could deliver about 124000 litres of water per day with 70 metres dynamic head. While the farmers would get relief of electricity charges, the project would be a catalyst in doubling of farmer’s income, Mohapatra added.

NABARD’s total financial assistance in stood at Rs 44.86 billion during 2017-18, about 18 percent growth as compared to previous year. During the year, disbursed an amount of Rs 10.87 billion to the state from Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for supporting Rural Infrastructure.

For the first time in the country, would be taking up a project to add value to Non Timber (NTFP) in the Naxal heartland of Narayanpur in The women self-help group has been associated to execute the project.