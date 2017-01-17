NDA changed regulations on tribal rights to prevent 130 mines from auction

The NDA
government changed regulations meant for protection of tribal
rights, forests
and environment
in order to ensure that more than 130 mines
do not face fresh auctions and are instead retained by existing miners.
The changes were made to several regulations in a coordinated manner by the environment
ministry, the tribal
affairs ministry and the mines
ministry over a period of more than one year, show documents. The NDA
government had passed an amendment to the Mines
and Mineral Development and Regulation Act, 2015 in order to facilitate auctioning of mines
that would generate revenue for the state exchequer.
Earlier mines
were merely allocated denying a higher accrual of value to the state coffersfrom the exploitation of natural resources by miners. But even in the amendedlaw the government created an exception. Under section 10(2) of the amended lawit provided that anybody who had already got a license to prospect or to carryout reconnaissance and had begun operations would get the mining
license too.
The miner had to make sure that it had met all the requisite permissions within two years of the amended MMDR
Act - by January 12, 2017. The mines
ministry calculated in October 2016 that about 317 mines
across 12 states could potentially be ‘saved’ from auction under this exceptional provision. Of these, the ministry observed, 97 mine owners had not taken any action to process their licenses and stood to be rejected and 138 were requiring environment, forests
and tribal
clearances.
These 138 mines
add upto several thousand hectares of mineable area potentially prevented from being auctioned, shows data compiled by the ministry. A formal mining
lease is predicated on securing the mandatory forest and environmental clearances. Besides meeting other criteria, the forest clearance itself is predicated on affected tribal
village councils giving consent to their traditional forests
being cut down for the mining
and all claims of tribals
and other forest dwellers being settled on the land under the Forest Rights Act.
The miners with prospecting and reconnaissance license had to, therefore, ensure they had got the requisite forest clearance, the tribal
community’s consent and the environmental clearance in the two years before the deadline of January 12, 2017. But records show that on April 1, 2015 itself the environment
ministry altered its regulations to facilitate mines
being retained against the threat of auction. It passed an order to ‘assign’ forests
to these miners on lease as a general rule without going through the rigour of a full-fledged forest clearance.
In its order the ministry said while the general order would‘assign’ forest to all such miners, mining
could only begin when the miners later secured the full-fledged forest clearance. For fresh mining
too it noted that now leases could be signed based on mere ‘assigning’ of forest land instead of a detailed clearance.
It also noted that assigning land to miners did not automatically construe that they would later also get the full clearance to cutdown the forests. But the environment
ministry asked that the miners to pay up the levy– Net Present Value – for the forest area regardless.
This levy was previously collected only when it was firmly concluded that the forests
would be cut down for mining. It was not clarified how the government would return the levy if the mining
was not permitted despite assigning the land to the miners. This helped the miners circumvent the deadline of securing a full forest clearance before the January deadline. But, even this short-cut version continued to be predicated on the miners securing the consent of tribals
under the Forest Rights Act for use of their traditional forest lands.
This was, in fact, reiterated in November 2016 by the environment
ministry. It ordered, “The provisions of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, must be complied,” when seeking the forestland on lease under the short-cut route. This meant settling the claims of all tribals
and other forest dwellers and then getting consent from all those affected village councils which had got claims approved for the land to be mined.
But by January 2017, this provision was diluted as well. In a letter dated January 5, 2017 the ministry of tribal
affairs noted that the "matter was taken up with the ministry of tribal
affairs for not insisting upon FRA compliance for grant of lease in such cases in view of the limited time available”.
In contrast to the earlier position on the mandatory need for consent and settlement of rights of tribals
before leasing or assigning the forest even through the short-cut route, the ministry concluded that the consent of tribals
was only required before the mining
begins based on the stage 2 forest clearance.
It asserted this in the letter of January 5 and stated that under no circumstances would the rights of tribals
and other forest dwellers be infringed until the FRA provisions are addressed later. It said if rights over part of the forest land were assigned to tribals
later under the FRA then that part would get excluded from the lease area. In a parallel move the mines
ministry also did away with the need for environmental clearance before signing the lease for these particular mines.
On January 4, the mines
ministry said it had consulted the law and the environment
ministry and decided that the mandatory environmental clearance was not required for these set of mines
before signing of the lease agreement. The clearance could be sought at a later stage by the miners before actual mining
begins.
On January 5, listing down all the changes it had helped make to ‘save’ these 300 odd mines
from auction, the mines
ministry wrote, “In this way, such pending cases, where mining
plan was sanctioned but cases were pending because of environment
clearance, forest clearance and tribal
rights, the states have been facilitated by the Central government to be able to grant the lease expeditiously.”
