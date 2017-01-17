NDA changed regulations on tribal rights to prevent 130 mines from auction

The government changed regulations meant for protection of rights, and in order to ensure that more than 130 do not face fresh auctions and are instead retained by existing miners.

The changes were made to several regulations in a coordinated manner by the ministry, the affairs ministry and the ministry over a period of more than one year, show documents. The government had passed an amendment to the and Mineral Development and Regulation Act, 2015 in order to facilitate auctioning of that would generate revenue for the state exchequer.

Earlier were merely allocated denying a higher accrual of value to the state coffersfrom the exploitation of natural resources by miners. But even in the amendedlaw the government created an exception. Under section 10(2) of the amended lawit provided that anybody who had already got a license to prospect or to carryout reconnaissance and had begun operations would get the license too.

The miner had to make sure that it had met all the requisite permissions within two years of the amended Act - by January 12, 2017. The ministry calculated in October 2016 that about 317 across 12 states could potentially be ‘saved’ from auction under this exceptional provision. Of these, the ministry observed, 97 mine owners had not taken any action to process their licenses and stood to be rejected and 138 were requiring environment, and clearances.

These 138 add upto several thousand hectares of mineable area potentially prevented from being auctioned, shows data compiled by the ministry. A formal lease is predicated on securing the mandatory forest and environmental clearances. Besides meeting other criteria, the forest clearance itself is predicated on affected village councils giving consent to their traditional being cut down for the and all claims of and other forest dwellers being settled on the land under the Forest Rights Act.

The miners with prospecting and reconnaissance license had to, therefore, ensure they had got the requisite forest clearance, the community’s consent and the environmental clearance in the two years before the deadline of January 12, 2017. But records show that on April 1, 2015 itself the ministry altered its regulations to facilitate being retained against the threat of auction. It passed an order to ‘assign’ to these miners on lease as a general rule without going through the rigour of a full-fledged forest clearance.

In its order the ministry said while the general order would‘assign’ forest to all such miners, could only begin when the miners later secured the full-fledged forest clearance. For fresh too it noted that now leases could be signed based on mere ‘assigning’ of forest land instead of a detailed clearance.

It also noted that assigning land to miners did not automatically construe that they would later also get the full clearance to cutdown the forests. But the ministry asked that the miners to pay up the levy– Net Present Value – for the forest area regardless.

This levy was previously collected only when it was firmly concluded that the would be cut down for mining. It was not clarified how the government would return the levy if the was not permitted despite assigning the land to the miners. This helped the miners circumvent the deadline of securing a full forest clearance before the January deadline. But, even this short-cut version continued to be predicated on the miners securing the consent of under the Forest Rights Act for use of their traditional forest lands.

This was, in fact, reiterated in November 2016 by the ministry. It ordered, “The provisions of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, must be complied,” when seeking the forestland on lease under the short-cut route. This meant settling the claims of all and other forest dwellers and then getting consent from all those affected village councils which had got claims approved for the land to be mined.

But by January 2017, this provision was diluted as well. In a letter dated January 5, 2017 the ministry of affairs noted that the "matter was taken up with the ministry of affairs for not insisting upon FRA compliance for grant of lease in such cases in view of the limited time available”.

In contrast to the earlier position on the mandatory need for consent and settlement of rights of before leasing or assigning the forest even through the short-cut route, the ministry concluded that the consent of was only required before the begins based on the stage 2 forest clearance.

It asserted this in the letter of January 5 and stated that under no circumstances would the rights of and other forest dwellers be infringed until the FRA provisions are addressed later. It said if rights over part of the forest land were assigned to later under the FRA then that part would get excluded from the lease area. In a parallel move the ministry also did away with the need for environmental clearance before signing the lease for these particular mines.

On January 4, the ministry said it had consulted the law and the ministry and decided that the mandatory environmental clearance was not required for these set of before signing of the lease agreement. The clearance could be sought at a later stage by the miners before actual begins.

On January 5, listing down all the changes it had helped make to ‘save’ these 300 odd from auction, the ministry wrote, “In this way, such pending cases, where plan was sanctioned but cases were pending because of clearance, forest clearance and rights, the states have been facilitated by the Central government to be able to grant the lease expeditiously.”