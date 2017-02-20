Note ban: You can withdraw Rs 50,000 from your savings accounts from today

The weekly limit on withdrawal of cash from savings bank accounts will be increased to Rs 50,000, from the current Rs 24,000, from Monday, and the limit will be removed from March 13.

"Effective February 20, 2017, the limits from cash withdrawal from savings bank accounts will be enhanced to Rs 50,000 per week from the current limit of Rs 24,000 per week (and) effective March 13, 2017, there will be no limits prescribed by on cash withdrawal from savings bank accounts."

The Government and had imposed limits on withdrawal of money from ATMs and bank branches in view of the currency shortage following

These limits, however, are being gradually eased, with pumping in new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.