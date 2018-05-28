After petrol & diesel, CNG prices too rise in Delhi NCR; check new rates

(IGL), on Monday announced revision in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad region from midnight to offset the impact on its input costs.

The revision in would result in an increase of Rs 1.36 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Delhi and Rs 1.55 per kg in the consumer price of CNG in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.The new consumer price of Rs. 41.97 per kg in Delhi and Rs 48.60 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be effective from May 29.

This comes on the back of rising petrol and diesel prices in Delhi touching a new peak of Rs 78.27 a litre and Rs 69.17 a litre respectively on Monday.

IGL is a joint venture of (India) Ltd., and Delhi government. The company said it will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets. However, the price of PNG in these cities remains unaffected.

There has been a steep appreciation of the dollar as compared to rupee since the last revision. "The base price of natural gas being procured by IGL from its sources is dollar-linked thereby making the entire input price totally dependent on price of dollar vis-à-vis rupee. In addition, as per the revised domestic gas allocation for supply as CNG, the proportion of costlier PMT gas has been increased, which has added to the input cost of gas," the company said in a statement today.

However, this increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 4 paise per km, for taxi it would be 7 paise per km and in case of buses, the increase would be nearly 40 paise per km.

"With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 60 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol driven vehicles at the current level of prices. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be nearly 40 per cent," the company said.

IGL is meeting fuel requirements of over 1.5 million vehicles running on CNG in NCR through a network of 446 CNG stations. IGL is supplying PNG to nearly 900,000 households in Delhi and NCR towns.