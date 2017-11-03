NTPC blast shows how health safety, environment standards are lacking

INDUSTRIAL BLACK SPOTS
June 27, 2014: A fire after a blast at a GAIL (India) underground gas pipeline in Nagaram, Andhra Pradesh, kills 18 and injures 40
October 29, 2009: Fire at IndianOil’s oil depot tank holding 8,000 kilolitre in Jaipur kills 12 lives and injures 200
September 23, 2009: Collapse of a 275-metre chimney being constructed at Vedanta’s Bharat Aluminium plant kills at least 45
July 27, 2005: An offshore platform of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Bombay High gutted, killing at least 4
December 3, 1984:
A methyl isocyanate leakage from a Union Carbide India
plant claims more than 2,500 lives and affected more than 100,000
December 27, 1975: A blast at Chasnala Colliery in Dhanbad kills 372 miners
May 28, 1965: Explosion at Dhori colliery near Dhanbad kills close to 300 miners
December 10, 1954:
One of the first major industrial disasters
of Independent India; flooding at Newton Chikli Colliery in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, kills 63
April 14, 1944 (Bombay Explosion): Fire after an explosion on a freighter carrying gold, ammonium and 1,400 tonnes of explosives kills around 800
