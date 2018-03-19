Only 5% of adult Indians establish own business, says survey

Eleven per cent of adults in India is engaged are ‘early-stage entrepreneurial activities,’ but only five per cent go on to establish their own business, a survey has found. This — 5 per cent — is among the lowest rates in the world, while the business discontinuation rate in India is among the highest at 26.4 per cent, it says.

The survey was conducted among 3,400 respondents, aged between 18 and 64 years, to assess the level of entrepreneurial activity. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) India Report 2016-17, 11 per cent of India's adult population is engaged in "total early-stage entrepreneurial activity."