Ordinance to clear SEZ status under GST coming next week

“We need to issue the Ordinance before the GST is in place from July 1,” said a senior government officer to Business Standard.
The official said though the dates for Parliament to convene on July 1-2 had been announced, the procedure would not conflict with legislative procedure. This is because the Ordinance is linked to the roll-out of the GST and so the government can argue it is necessary as an immediate legislative action.
At present, IT companies often serve their customers from multiple locations in more than one SEZ. It is a sound risk management policy but after the GST, the seller company will have two options unless the Ordinance comes in. It can either bill the buyer with separate invoices from each location, or try to use a single invoice but then make each of its SEZ units raise internal invoices to a common billing location, which will then bill the customer. Tax experts like Rajiv Chugh, partner at Ernst and Young, said both the options were costly.
