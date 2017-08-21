Ordinance to increase luxury car cess likely this week

The Narendra Modi government is likely to promulgate an ordinance as early as this week to increase ceiling on cess to 25 per cent from the present 15 per cent over the peak rate of 28 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).



The ordinance will amend the Schedule to Section 8 of the (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, for the cess to be increased. Business Standard has learnt from senior government officials that the ordinance has been drafted and has been checked by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s office.



It is expected to be available for President Ram Nath Kovind’s consideration very soon, said an official. This could happen as early as the current week. The ordinance has to be then ratified by Parliament in the upcoming winter session.Earlier this month, the Council had recommended an amendment to increase the cess on all passenger vehicles above four metres and with an engine capacity of 1,500cc and above to a peak of 25 per cent. Such vehicles currently attract of 28 per cent, and a 15 per cent cess. Even after the ordinance, the increase in cess would be finalised by the Council and total tax and cess may not go beyond 50 per cent.Earlier, the Council had also raised the cess on cigarettes when it was found that the rates under the system were lower than the older taxation system of excise duty and state-level value-added tax.Prices of most such vehicles had turned significantly cheaper in most states following the introduction of the on July 1. Toyota’s Fortuner had turned cheaper by Rs 2.17 lakh and the Innova by Rs 1 lakh. Most had also turned cheaper by as much as 8-10 per cent in many states.