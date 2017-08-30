People returned 98.96% of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes: RBI

Reserve Bank of India estimates that post demonetisation, people have returned Rs 15.28 lakh crore, or 98.96% of banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to banks.

As of November 8, total value of old 500 and 1,000 notes was to the tune of Rs 15.44 lakh crore. The theory was that whatever is not returned, can be extinguished by the central bank and transferred back to the government by way of a special dividend. In reality, the actual dividend given to the government halved to Rs 30,659 crore in July to June financial year 2016-17.

7.62 lakh pieces of counterfeit currency notes were detected in FY17 as against 6.32 lakh in FY16.

Reserve Bank of India also incurred Rs 7,965 crore in printing notes in FY16-17, as against Rs 3,421 crore incurred in the previous year, RBI’s annual report released on Wednesday showed.

“Subject to future corrections based on verification process when completed, the estimated value of SBNs received as on June 30, 2017 is Rs 15.28 trillion,” the annual report said.

data showed as on March 2017, the unreturned Rs 1,000 notes amounted to Rs 8,900 crore. Segregation of old Rs 500 notes and new notes were not that clear.

The old notes came to either directly or from bank branches and post offices through the currency chest mechanism. Some of these notes are still lying in the currency chests, said. Thus, the central bank could only estimate the value of the notes and could not give an accurate figure.

Still, the variations would be unlikely much different from the estimates.

The annual report also showed that the central bank’s provision in the financial year spiked to Rs 13,190 crore as against Rs 1,000 crore in the year ago period. Deposits by the central government in the year zoomed to Rs 94,774 crore, from only Rs 100 crore in the year ago period.

“In value terms, the share of Rs 500 and above bank notes, which had together accounted for 86.4% of the total value of banknotes in circulation at end-March 2016, stood at 73.4% at end-March 2017. The share of newly introduced Rs 2000 banknotes in the total value of banknotes in circulation was 50.2% at end-March 2017,” said. In terms of volume, Rs 10 and Rs 100 bank notes constituted 62% of total bank notes in circulation at end-March 2017 as compared with 53% at end-March 2016.