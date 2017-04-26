Raise farm sector fund by 33%: Niti Aayog

A concept paper floated by the said that sources of farm sector growth such as crop productivity, livestock, crop intensity should rise by 33 per cent to achieve the Centre’s ambitious target of doubling farmers’ income by 2022. The country needs to increase the use of quality seeds, fertiliser and power supply to agriculture by 12.8, 4.4 and 7.6 per cent, respectively, while the area under irrigation needs to be expanded by 1.78 million from the current levels to double farmers’ income, it said.