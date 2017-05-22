RBI may issue framework for bringing NPA ordinance online within 15 days

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce within a fortnight the guidelines to operationalise ordinance so as to expedite the recovery of which have crossed Rs 8 lakh crore.

The framework would include creation of a separate cell to identify issues pertaining to non-performing assets (NPAs) or and have a clause providing definitive time-frame for the resolution process, sources said.

The time-frame could range from 60-90 days, they added.

The is also considering setting up a special cell which will identify cases for revival or takeover by another company. Besides, it can suggest to a bank to refer a particular case for and bankruptcy, they said.

has identified about 50 cases for resolution after it was empowered by the government to ask banks to initiate proceedings, they added.

"The cases which have already been examined by the joint lenders' forum (JLF) but have not reached logical conclusion after that... Such cases would be taken up by the and the regulator can direct banks for resolution," a Finance Ministry official said.

About 10-12 cases like Bhushan Steel and GVK Power will be taken up in the first go, sources added.

Soon after the passage of the ordinance, the RBI, last week, made substantial changes in the norms for dealing with stressed loans and warned banks that they will be penalised for missing resolution timeline.

The number of creditors by value for consent for resolution has been brought down to 60 per cent from the earlier 75 per cent.

Earlier this month, the government gave wide-ranging legislative powers to the to issue directions to lenders to initiate proceedings for the recovery of

Non-performing assets, or of public sector banks (PSBs), have reached "unacceptably high levels" of over Rs 8 lakh crore, the bulk of which are in sectors such as power, steel, road infrastructure and textiles.

The Ordinance authorises the "Reserve Bank to issue directions to any banking company or banking companies to initiate resolution process in respect of a default under the provisions of the and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016".

It has also empowered to issue directions to banks for resolution of stressed assets.

has been equipped with powers to specify one or more authorities to advise banks for dealing with the problem of NPAs which, as per the Ordinance, "have reached unacceptably high levels and urgent measures are required for their resolution".

The law will also empower to set up sector related oversight panels that will shield bankers from later action by probe agencies looking into loan recasts.

Banks have been reluctant to resolve NPAs through settlement schemes or sell with hair cut to asset reconstruction companies for fear of 3Cs -- CBI, CAG and CVC.

With the enactment of amendment, will be able to give specific solutions with regard to hair cut for specific cases and also, if required, look at providing relaxation in terms of current guidelines.

The Ordinance, which amends Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act 1949, will have to be placed in Parliament for approval in the upcoming monsoon session. It has inserted Section 35AA and Section 35 AB in the Act.

The government had earlier enacted the IBC to consolidate and amend the laws relating to reorganisation and resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner.

It was aimed at maximising the value of assets to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interest of all stakeholders.