RBI raises ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 a day

Further relaxing the rules for cash from automated teller machines (ATMs), the Reserve Bank on Monday raised the cap from Rs 4,500 a day to Rs 10,000 for each card, but within the existing weekly limit of Rs 24,000 per week, with immediate effect.



Besides, holders can now withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh per week. Earlier, they were allowed to withdraw only up to Rs 50,000 in cash in a week. This facility has been extended to overdraft and cash credit accounts as well.



Already the cash availability has improved vastly in cash vending machines as more new notes are getting released in the system, but the weekly limit persists. The enhanced limit, will help banks to bring down the transaction cost, which has now been waived off by the central bank till March.





The had imposed these limits in November after the government announced a ban on all high-value currency notes, and said it would replace them with new notes.

The limits are unlikely to be removed completely until the has supplied the economy with sufficient amount of new notes, analysts said.