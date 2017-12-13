RBI raises FPI investment limit in bonds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday revised upwards foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs') investment limit in for the January-March quarter, according to its pre-communicated road map of letting foreign investors hold 5 per cent in Indian FPIs can now invest Rs 6,400 crore more in central government securities, and Rs 5,800 crore more in state bonds, over and above their existing limits. This move is part of a medium-term road map that the RBI has planned for From January, FPIs can invest Rs 2.56 lakh crore in central government securities, and Rs 45,100 crore in state development loans. The limits include those reserved for long-term investors. For portfolio flows, the limits for central and state government stand revised at Rs 1.913 lakh crore and Rs 31,500 crore, respectively. As of December 11, FPIs have exhausted 99.21 per cent of their investment limit in central government securities but have taken up only 17.11 per cent of their limits in state loans.

