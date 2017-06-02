Realty sector poised for better growth, say experts

Government had announced a slew of sops for the affordable segment in the Union budget

The real estate sector is expected to grow better in the coming quarters of the current financial year, due to new supply of mid-segment and low-cost housing projects, according to top property developers and consultants. Real estate, along with financial services and professional services, grew 2.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016-17, becoming a drag on the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which grew 6.1 per cent during the period. The Q4 growth of the segment was the lowest in the past financial year, mainly due to demonetisation and resultant indecisiveness ...

Raghavendra Kamath & Megha Manchanda