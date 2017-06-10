Record iron ore glut of 204 mt to trigger price fall

Weak domestic demand despite expanding production in the country has led to the mineral ore surplus reaching an all-time high of 204.09 million tonnes (mt) at the end of 2016-17. Inventory of at mine pit heads has climbed to 149 mt (as on March 31, 2017) with ore getting accumulated in key producing states like and

Exports, the only outlet for such excess ore is unviable with the present 30% export tax and softening of international prices. Prices of benchmark 62% fines have crashed to an 11-month low of $55.43 a tonne.

Analysts feel the huge domestic surplus together with global prices entering the bear territory will pull down the country's prices.

Giriraj Daga, investment manager with K M Visaria Family Trust said, “ price correction is imminent. International prices have softened a lot. The surplus inventory has to be exported but weak prices and 30% export tax will prevent that.”

India's output in FY17 was 191 mt but compared to this, domestic demand was only 107.91 mt, growing barely 10% over the year-go fiscal in the same period, production moved up 23%. Though exports saw a substantial increase to 28 mt in last financial year (from 4.5 mt in 2015-16), they were mainly done by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC). The public sector miner's exports are canalised through and enjoy concessional export duty of 10%. With the Supreme Court banning exports from Karnataka, the ore was largely shipped from Goa that produces low-grade ore which does not attract any duty.

The worrying factor is piling surplus in and — the two states are contributing 85% to the stockpile at mine heads. Both the states produce of higher grade (more than 58%) whose exports are taxed at 30%.

Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (Fimi) has written recently to the finance ministry, urging for an abolition of export duty for up to 62%

Fimi's Secretary General R K Sharma in separate letters to Finance Minister and Revenue Secretary said, “At present, the from and can be exported only from Haldia, Paradip, Vizag, Dhamra, Gangavaram and Gopalpur ports. It is therefore requested that export duty on exported from these ports may be removed for up to 62% Fe content as against up to 58% Fe now.”

Earlier, the government has also alerted the Union on rising stocks of and the need to reduce export duty to nil. Though the state recorded production in upwards of 100 mt, lack of domestic market to absorb this ore was a limiting factor. In the context of plummeting international prices, exports from were not competitive with the prevailing 30% duty.