Registration for GST enrolment to reopen on June 1

The department on Thursday said 6.05 million entities have enrolled themselves with the goods and services network (GSTN) system and for the remaining taxpayers it will reopen for 15 days from June 1.



The process to enroll taxpayers on the GSTN portal was suspended on April 30. The intends to roll out from July 1.

At a review meeting of IT Preparedness for System at GSTN office on Wednesday, Secretary Hasmukh Adhia expressed satisfaction with the preparation for the roll-out of He reviewed the progress on enrolment of existing taxpayers.

Adhia was also briefed about the software system being developed for GST, training of officials and outreach program being undertaken by Departments across the nation. Of 62,937 officials, 24,668 officials have been given hands-on training on the application software on live system while the remaining officials will be trained by June 15, it said.

The training is being conducted on registration, returns and payment modules developed by GSTN, it said, adding GSTN is also conducting a pilot on System Software from May 2 to May, 16 where 3,200 taxpayers drawn from each state/UT and Centre will be participating.

The pilot covers all the three modules and is being run to give the taxpayers first hand opportunity to work on the live system as the creation of return has become an interactive process, it said.

This will also give an opportunity to test all the modules by a large set of users in real life environment so that all possible scenarios get tested, it said.

All stakeholders involved in the System from taxpayer to bank to RBI to accounting authorities are participating in this exercise which is like a rehearsal for the real rollout, it said, adding the feedback from the pilot will be used to further improve the Software.

The meeting was attended by Vanaja N Sarna, Chairperson Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), Navin Kumar, Chairman GSTN, B N Sharma, Additional Secretary and other senior officials.