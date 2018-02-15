Renewable energy push a great opportunity for Tamil Nadu to tap: Report

Despite slipping temporarily to the third position in terms of India’s commissioned solar infrastructure, and its wind farms reaching their end of life, the state could account for 67 per cent of the total installed capacity and 56 per cent of generation from zero-emission technologies, says a report by the Institute for Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). In its latest study on nine of the top-15 countries and power markets globally in terms of wind and solar power, was ranked ninth. Ahead of it on the list were Denmark, South Australia, Uruguay, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Texas and California. In another report on Tamil Nadu's model, the institute has warned against the state’s efforts to build 22,500 Mw of coal-fired power plants despite its favourable investment advantages and lower wind and solar tariff costs. With a 14.3 per cent share of India’s total wind and solar power generation in 2016-17, is the top state in terms of variable renewables market share and installed renewable capacity. Of the 97 tetrawatt hours produced in the year, the state accounted for 13.9 tetrawatt hours. In terms of installed capacity, of the 30 Gw across as of March 2017, variable wind and solar power accounted for 9.6 Gw, or 32 per cent. Firm added another 2.2 Gw or 7 per cent, nuclear 8 per cent and biomass and run of river three per cent. As such, zero-emission capacity is 50 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s total, according to the institute’s report, ‘Power - Industry Transition, Hear and Now’, released on Wednesday. "With much of Tamil Nadu’s renewable coming from end-of-life wind farms installed 15-25 years ago, the average utilisation rates are a low 18 per cent, making the contribution of variable renewables to the total generation even more impressive," it added. The state was set to announce a 1-Gw offshore wind tender in 2018 for commissioning in 2024-25 which would provide further system diversification in the medium term, it added. The state also has India's largest pumped hydro storage project of 500 Mw underway at Kundah and, with renewable deployments across the state likely to grow by 10-20 per cent annually over the coming decade, this facility would provide the much-needed extra capacity to manage peak demand requirements, it added. A proposed interstate green power corridor would help the state, with more than 2,000 Mw currently under construction, to supply zero-emission power to other states. In another report, ' Sector Transformation in India - A Case Study of Tamil Nadu', published earlier this month, the institute forecast that 67 per cent of the installed capacity and 56 per cent of the generation in would be derived from zero-emission technologies. At present, it is 42 per cent of total installed power generation capacity and 18 per cent of generation, making it one of the top states globally, behind only a few provinces in China and Texas in the US. “IEEFA bases its forecast on a clear tipping point achieved in 2017: New renewable investments are being underwritten at tariffs of Rs 2.43-3.00/kilowatt-hour (kWh), below the average tariff paid to NTPC, India’s largely central government-owned power generator, for thermal power in 2016-17 of Rs3.20/kWh,” said Tim Buckley, IEEFA’s director of finance studies, Australasia, and lead author of the report. While it has temporarily slipped to the third position in terms of commissioned solar infrastructure in the country, the very successful 1.5-Gw solar tender of July 2017 will see the state vying for leadership again by the end of 2018-19, it added.

Estimates are that the total installed capacity in is forecast to expand to 55 Gw by 2026-27. The wind tender outcome has come down to a record low of Rs 2.43 per kWh, down eight per cent on the previous record low and 50 per cent on pre-2016 wind tariff norms, along with the lower solar tariff prevailing in the past two years, could act as an accelerant to the sector in the state.