Retail inflation seen picking up for 1st time in 4 months in July: Poll

India's retail is expected to have picked up slightly in July after cooling in the previous three months, a Reuters poll showed, but likely remained well below the central bank's 4 per cent medium-term target.

Much of the increase is attributed to the return of food have risen sharply following erratic monsoon rains.

The consumer price index likely rose 1.87 per cent last month, after dipping to a historic low of 1.54 per cent in June, according to the median forecast of nearly 30 economists.

But forecasts ranged from 0.90 per cent to 3.60 per cent. The data is expected to be released on Aug. 14 at 1200 GMT.

"Vegetables like tomatoes and onions caused a bit of disruption with price rises driven by uneven monsoon rains. However, the new season will start by September and the arrival of new stocks should ease some of the recent pressure," said Tushar Arora, senior economist at HDFC

Food and beverages account for nearly half of the consumer price index basket and are largely dependent on the monsoons - which deliver about 70 per cent of India's annual precipitation.

Uneven distribution of rainfall so far this year could lead to lower grain production, which would increase imports of edible oils, pulses and sugar, pushing prices up. It could also limit exports of cotton, rice and feed ingredients.

Forecasters also expected the wholesale price index rose 1.3 per cent in July, after four months of easing In June, the WPI rose 0.9 per cent.

The Reserve of (RBI) cut interest rates last week - making it the first Asian central to ease this year - but maintained its neutral stance and said could accelerate.

"The (next) RBI rate decision will depend on the August figure, which comes before the October policy meeting," said Nikhil Gupta, economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Gupta added the RBI could cut rates once more if remains below or at 2 per cent.

However, a July 28 Reuters poll predicted the central would cut in August but then keep on the sidelines until at least 2019 as economic growth is expected to accelerate.

A goods and services tax (GST), implemented on July 1 with the aim of replacing multiple cascading taxes, should help reclaim its position as the fastest growing major this year, a July Reuters poll suggested.

But so far the new tax policy has led to confusion over product pricing and a downturn in activity among both services and manufacturing firms, private surveys showed.

In the run up to the implementation of the tax policy, industrial production in June rose 0.6 per cent after rising 1.7 per cent the prior month, the poll also found.