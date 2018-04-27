Retailers manually adjusting transactions to meet DBT requirement: Survey

With the Centre making a strong pitch for in fertilizer across the country, a study conducted by a leading international consulting firm on the request of and Department of Fertilizers (DOF) showed that there was an increase in the incidence of retailers using their own or someone else's Aadhaar number instead of the farmer's to authenticate and register sales during peak sale season.

This was done either during the actual sale or later.

Peak purchase of fertilizers for the season starts from July and lasts up to September.

The survey done by 'MicroSave' shows that incidences of adjusted transactions rose from 10 per cent to 21 per cent between their second and third round to surveys.

The first round of survey was in September 2016, the second in January 2017 and the third during July to September 2017.

The surveys were done with idea of providing the government with actionable solutions to improve implementation and preparedness for the national rollout of

MicroSave conducted the research with 427 retailers and 5,659 farmers for the third phase.

Such ‘adjusted transactions’ were also in the form of retailer registering all sales for the day using a few Aadhaar numbers.

In for fertilizer, farmers are required to authenticate through their Aadhar numbers every time a bag is purchased which initiates the process of subsidy transfer to the company, the fertilisers are sold at the usual discounted rate.

Experts said not-authenticating actual sales through aadhar at the time of sales might not cause a big difference now, bit it goes against the concept of accurate authentication and might cause problems when subsidy amount starts getting transferred into the bank account of farmers.



a)54% — retailers preferred over cash-based transactions b)59% — farmers preferred over cash-based transactions c)30% — farmers were Soil Health Cards (SHCs) d)98% — farmers charged the same amount as shown in receipt e)21% — retailers adjusted Aadhar authentication during peak sale season f)5 mins — average transaction time through PoS Source: MicroSave Survey

“In one district of Thrissur (Kerala) almost all the fertilizer was being sold manually though retailers had Point of Sale (PoS) devices and the Aadhar authentication was being done later,” Mitul Thapliyal, associate director MicroSave told Business Standard.

He said if one removes Thrissur from the list then the total number of adjusted transactions falls to 15 per cent from 21 per cent which also shows there has been rise during the peak sale season.

He said one reason why retailers where adjusting the transactions during peak season was that the PoS machines could handle 100-120 transactions in a single day while during peak season on an average 200-250 farmers visited a fertilizer retailer.

“The transaction time for completing the process of Aadhar authentication was 5 minutes across all the surveys which shows there hasn’t been any improvement in it,” Thapliyal said.

That apart, the survey also shows that transaction experience for farmers has improved after and successful Aadhaar authentication in the first attempt has increased to 62 per cent as compared to 35 per cent in the second round Round II.

The survey also showed that 55 per cent of the retailers and 59 per cent of the farmers preferred the over the manual system of distribution.

“We now plan to expand the survey to cover more districts and larger number of farmers from June 2018,” Thapliyal said.

MicroSave’s survey comes months after an analysis on e-NaM showed that traders were manually feeding farmer details on the electronic platform.