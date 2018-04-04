Aadhaar linking, DBT scheme helped govt save Rs 830 billion: Niti CEO Kant

-
Making a strong pitch for digitisation, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said the government has been able to save Rs 830 billion through direct benefit transfer scheme.
He said that advantages of digitisation are so enormous in making India a progressive, effective society.
India needs to move forward aggressively and radically on this front but under strong privacy law, he said at an NCAER event.
"The linkage of Aadhaar and DBT has helped the government save close Rs 830 billion. We have linked 437 scheme under DBT. We have knocked off 27 million fake ration cards," he said.
Besides, PFMS has been very an efficient and effective tool for monitoring of government funds, he said.
