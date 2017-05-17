Revival of thermal power: Cabinet approves new coal linkage policy 'Shakti'

In a major breather to the thermal power sector, the Union Cabinet approved the long languishing The new policy which aims to auction long term coal linkages to the power companies has been named ‘SHAKTI' or Scheme to Harness and Allocate Koyla (Coal) Transparently in India.

The policy would immediately revive 30,000 MW of power plants in the country, which were awaiting fuel supply. Major beneficiaries in private sector would be Reliance Power, Adani Power, Bajaj Hindustan, Lanco, Jindal Power, CESC, KSK Energy etc.

Under the new policy, coal linkages would be awarded to designated state-owned power distribution companies (discoms). These discoms in turn will assign these linkages to state/central generation companies via allocation and by auction method to privately-owned units. Power requirement of group of states can be aggregated and procurement of power on tariff-based bidding shall be made by a designated agency. Coal linkages shall be earmarked for such agency.

“Coal linkages shall be granted on auction basis for Independent Power producers (IPPs) with Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) based on domestic coal. To state-owned units, the coal linkage would be through allocation. The IPPs participating in auction will bid for discount on the existing tariff. The discount on tariff would be adjusted from the gross amount of bill at the time of billing,” said the government statement.

The policy was languishing for over a year now to build wide consensus as several stakeholders were involved. Out of the planned 1.08 lakh MW power generation post-2009, coal demand for 78,000 MW is being met. Coal India is meeting 67% coal demand of these plants, which will increase to 90 per cent this fiscal; fiscal. Besides the 78,000 MW, close to 30,000 MW is still awaiting any sort of allocation. Out of this 30,000 MW, 20,000 MW plants would come soon and are without any PPAs. In these upcoming projects, 14,000 MW are privately owned.

Adding the total demand from the unregulated sector, the coal availability needs to be 919 million tonne, as per government calculations.

The future coal linkages for supply of coal to IPPs without shall be on the basis of auction where bidding for linkage shall be done over the Notified Price of Coal Company. The letter of allocation shall be issued to the successful bidders and FSA signed after meeting the terms of LoA.

“RPower’s linkage coal-based capacity of nearly 2,000 MW, which includes 1,200 MW Rosa Power and 600 MW Butibori Power plant that would benefit from the new policy. We are expecting to get 100% of Annual Contracted Quantity (ACQ) of linkage coal supply compared to the current levels of partial supply. This will improve merit order dispatch position of the plants and profitability,” said a senior executive at

Earlier, the coal and power ministries were in knots over how the linkages would be awarded. The policy was dropped from Cabinet meeting in July last year for further consultation. The Coal ministry later decided on the bidding route to award coal linkages to the state utilities.