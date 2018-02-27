Salaried class to carry home more with 9% hike, but engineers to lose out

The average increase in annual salaries in 2018-19 is likely to be around 9.2 per cent for top executives, 9.7 per cent for middle management, 10 per cent for junior management and 9.9 per cent for clerical or administrative staff, reveals a survey by consulting firm Aon. This expected increase is similar to last year's projections. Aon had estimated a rise of nine per cent for top executives, 9.5 per cent for middle management, 9.9 per cent for junior management and 9.9 per cent for clerical or administrative staff in 2017.

This year, it says those professional service firms, which were flooded with work because of the roll out of goods and service tax (GST), are expected to more to their employees.

Sectors that are expected to more include professional services (10.6 per cent), consumer internet companies (10.4 per cent), life sciences (10.3 per cent), consumer products (10.2 per cent) and automative vechile manufacturing (10.1 per cent).

Sectors expected to less than nine per cent increase were services (8.9 per cent), financial institutions (8.5 per cent) and cement (8.4 per cent).