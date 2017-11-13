Service sector embracing gig economy in India

Recent data from job site Indeed suggests the Indian labour market is experiencing a shift towards a gig economy, with an increasing number of workers seeking contractual or freelancing opportunities. With recruiters too rethinking their remote work programmes, 7.7 per cent of all companies posting on the Indeed platform in India offer flexible work opportunities. In addition, 2.8 per cent of all job postings on the site from India are for part-time or contractual roles. The leading sector in terms of job flexibility, as data from Indeed indicates, is services, with the role of ...