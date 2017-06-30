Seventy per cent commodities to become cheaper under GST: ICAI

With the (GST) set to be rolled out from July 1, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday sought to dispel the concerns about price rise due to the new indirect tax regime.

The ICAI’s indirect tax committee chairman, Madhukar Narayan Hiregange, said prices of 70 per cent commodities would come down if the chain was not broken.

A study by the institute has revealed that the regime would yield Rs 6,700 crore to the in the current financial year as people from the would come into the tax fold. In general, will also have a cascading effect on the direct tax collections of the state government, said Hiregange. Meanwhile, would launch a new course on the regime, which would be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1 — the day of the roll-out. The institute’s course was last revised 13 years ago.