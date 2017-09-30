Slowdown blues: Durables' offline sales feel the pinch this festive season

The first festive season following demonetisation and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) is turning out to be painful for a number of consumer-facing businesses. A two-part series, beginning with consumer durable, will look at the impact on these sectors. M Nanubhai, proprietor at SL Electronics, a popular consumer durables and electronics store in the suburb of Santacruz, Mumbai, is a worried man. A rack of online festivals between September 20 and 25 and a pre-GST stock clearance in June have meant he is finding no takers for his products now in the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?