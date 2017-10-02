Swachh Bharat: Kerala best-performing, BJP-ruled states fail the clean test

The third anniversary of the Abhiyan ( Mission), launched on a war footing by Prime Minister in 2014, might just come as an embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states of the country. These states, two-thirds of all states in India, seem to be faring poorly in implementing the scheme meant to provide a toilet to every Indian household without one.





The worst performers are and Uttar Pradesh, where the came to power this year – in a coalition in and with an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh. has constructed only one toilet for every 10 without toilets, while 83 per cent of without in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be provided those. Congress-ruled has shown some progress, albeit tepid – it has built for a quarter of without those.





ALSO READ: Rush on to meet Swachh Bharat mission target after 3 yrs The Left-ruled Kerala, it turns out, is the best-performing state. It has managed to construct in 82 per cent of the that earlier did have those. But a closer look at Kerala’s performance might tell a different story.

statistics show that more than 400,000 people in Kerala live in one-room hutments. This means these people do not have at their homes. But Kerala has identified only about 200,000 as being without So, its performance might appear twice as good as it actually is.





Under-identification of without also seems to have happened in West Bengal, ruled by Modi’s bitter political rival Almost 8.5 million in live in one room hutments. But only 6.5 million have been identified as having no access to

This is in stark contrast to BJP-ruled states where the number of without has been estimated to be far greater than those living in such single-room dwellings. While even those living in two-room dwellings might not have access to toilets, Kerala and seem to have faltered in including even those who never had a toilet in their homes.





One of the ways in which the Mission aims to provide in certain pockets of the country is by providing access to community shared by The BJP-ruled states fare poorly here as well. In states like Rajasthan, such under-privileged do not have access to even one toilet. This state, for instance, has 6.5 million without but has less than 25,000 community constructed across the state. In Congress-ruled Punjab, meanwhile, a quarter of such have access to community



