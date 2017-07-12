Tata Realty plans Rs 3,000 crore InvIT for road projects in 2017

Tata Realty & Infrastructure, a unit of Tata Sons, is planning to float an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) for its road projects this year and could raise Rs 3,000 crore through it. “We are working on it and are in talks with investors,” said Sanjay Ubale, managing director and chief executive at Tata Realty & Infrastructure. Tata Realty & Infra has a portfolio of 2,200 km of road projects and plans to increase this to 5,000 km by 2018-19. The company bought the 18.4-km Durg bypass toll road project for Rs 800 crore earlier this year. It ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?