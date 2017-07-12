Company
Tata Realty plans Rs 3,000 crore InvIT for road projects in 2017

The firm has portfolio of 2,200 km of road projects, plans to increase this to 5,000 km by FY19

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Tata Realty & Infrastructure, a unit of Tata Sons, is planning to float an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) for its road projects this year and could raise Rs 3,000 crore through it. “We are working on it and are in talks with investors,” said Sanjay Ubale, managing director and chief executive at Tata Realty & Infrastructure.  Tata Realty & Infra has a portfolio of 2,200 km of road projects and plans to increase this to 5,000 km by 2018-19.  The company bought the 18.4-km Durg bypass toll road project for Rs 800 crore earlier this year. It ...

