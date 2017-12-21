Top-slab corporate incomes shot up by 48% in 2014-15

Sum of gross of companies in the slab above Rs 1 crore shot up by 48% — from Rs 7 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 10.4 lakh crore in 2014-15, data on returns for assessment year 2015-16 (AY16) show. In the same period, growth in the number of assessees in the top slab was 19 per cent.

This upward growth comes from a lower base. Sum of in the top slab had dropped by 10% in AY15. in the lower slabs (up to Rs 10 lakh) show a decline in AY16 from Rs 5,060 crore to Rs 4,660 crore. The number of assessees, too, show a decline from 243,000 to 214,000 (see chart 1).

However, individual in the top slab — Rs 1 crore and above — fell 25% from Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, despite the 23.6% rise in number of assesses from 48,400 to 59,300. Individual in the lowest and tax-free income slab — up to Rs 2.5 lakh —dropped with the highest degree, 43%, from Rs 2.6 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in AY16. The number of assesses too reduced 40% (see chart 2). This was matched by a similar rise in number of assessees and individual in the next income slab, Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Number of assesses in this slab rose 55%, and the sum of in this slab rose from Rs 4.8 lakh crore to Rs 7.3 lakh crore, a substantial increase of 51%.

Similarly, trends in salary too show a change. Lower income slabs showed a higher income growth than upper income slabs till AY 2014-15. In AY 2015-16, higher income slabs registered a higher growth than peers in lower income slabs (see chart 4).