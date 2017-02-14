Uttar Pradesh enjoys sub-3 % inflation

Call it a success of the Akhilesh Yadav government or an effect of demonetisation on subdued demand, has succeeded in controlling Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based below the national average in the past few months. in was higher than the national average by a whisker in January, even as it had contained it below all-India numbers in the previous five months. Punjab, however, has seen quite higher than national average in the recent months.

While elections in are over, the voting will take place on February 15 in The western part of has already seen voting, while the remaining parts will have polling in six more phases till March 8. The stood as low as 2.7 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, against the national average of 3.2 per cent in January. It was 3.3 per cent in In Punjab, it was as high as 4.3 per cent. In fact, saw lower than national average in the previous two months as well.

Though saw a bit higher than the all-India figure in January, it was able to contain it below the national average in the previous five months. saw higher in three months till January, and pattern was uneven in the previous three months.