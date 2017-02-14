TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

January retail inflation falls to lowest in 2 years
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh enjoys sub-3 % inflation

Uttarakhand, Punjab have higher numbers than national average

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

A worker sorts oranges at the Mundhera wholesale market in Allahabad. Photo: Reuters
A worker sorts oranges at the Mundhera wholesale market in Allahabad. Photo: Reuters

Call it a success of the Akhilesh Yadav government or an effect of demonetisation on subdued demand, Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in controlling Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation below the national average in the past few months.  Inflation in Uttarakhand was higher than the national average by a whisker in January, even as it had contained it below all-India numbers in the previous five months. Punjab, however, has seen inflation quite higher than national average in the recent months. 

While elections in Punjab are over, the voting will take place on February 15 in Uttarakhand. The western part of Uttar Pradesh has already seen voting, while the remaining parts will have polling in six more phases till March 8. The CPI inflation stood as low as 2.7 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, against the national average of 3.2 per cent in January. It was 3.3 per cent in Uttarakhand. In Punjab, it was as high as 4.3 per cent.   In fact, Uttar Pradesh saw lower inflation than national average in the previous two months as well. 

Though Uttarakhand saw a bit higher inflation than the all-India figure in January, it was able to contain it below the national average in the previous five months.   Punjab saw higher inflation in three months till January, and pattern was uneven in the previous three months.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Uttar Pradesh enjoys sub-3 % inflation

Uttarakhand, Punjab have higher numbers than national average

Uttarakhand, Punjab have higher numbers than national average
Call it a success of the Akhilesh Yadav government or an effect of demonetisation on subdued demand, Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in controlling Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation below the national average in the past few months.  Inflation in Uttarakhand was higher than the national average by a whisker in January, even as it had contained it below all-India numbers in the previous five months. Punjab, however, has seen inflation quite higher than national average in the recent months. 

While elections in Punjab are over, the voting will take place on February 15 in Uttarakhand. The western part of Uttar Pradesh has already seen voting, while the remaining parts will have polling in six more phases till March 8. The CPI inflation stood as low as 2.7 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, against the national average of 3.2 per cent in January. It was 3.3 per cent in Uttarakhand. In Punjab, it was as high as 4.3 per cent.   In fact, Uttar Pradesh saw lower inflation than national average in the previous two months as well. 

Though Uttarakhand saw a bit higher inflation than the all-India figure in January, it was able to contain it below the national average in the previous five months.   Punjab saw higher inflation in three months till January, and pattern was uneven in the previous three months.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Uttar Pradesh enjoys sub-3 % inflation

Uttarakhand, Punjab have higher numbers than national average

Call it a success of the Akhilesh Yadav government or an effect of demonetisation on subdued demand, Uttar Pradesh has succeeded in controlling Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation below the national average in the past few months.  Inflation in Uttarakhand was higher than the national average by a whisker in January, even as it had contained it below all-India numbers in the previous five months. Punjab, however, has seen inflation quite higher than national average in the recent months. 

While elections in Punjab are over, the voting will take place on February 15 in Uttarakhand. The western part of Uttar Pradesh has already seen voting, while the remaining parts will have polling in six more phases till March 8. The CPI inflation stood as low as 2.7 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, against the national average of 3.2 per cent in January. It was 3.3 per cent in Uttarakhand. In Punjab, it was as high as 4.3 per cent.   In fact, Uttar Pradesh saw lower inflation than national average in the previous two months as well. 

Though Uttarakhand saw a bit higher inflation than the all-India figure in January, it was able to contain it below the national average in the previous five months.   Punjab saw higher inflation in three months till January, and pattern was uneven in the previous three months.

image
Business Standard
177 22