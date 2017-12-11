Ambedkar Institute To Hire Asst. Professor Through UPSC

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Assistant Professor (Technical) (Computer Science and Engineering) who will be working in Training and Technical Department of Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies and Research under Government of NCT of Delhi. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till 28th December, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 3 reserved for UR (3), OBC (0), SC (0) and ST (0). The qualified candidate would be paid Rs. 15600-39100 ( PB-3) plus Rs. 6,000/-(Academic Grade Pay) (Total emoluments excluding T.A. and HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs. 44200 /-p.m. approximately) So far the job location is concerned; the candidate would be posted at Department of Training Technical Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. New Delhi. The post carries probation of one year.



Parameters:



Age: Not exceeding 35 years as on normal closing date. Not exceeding 40 years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates as on normal closing date in respect of the vacancies reserved for them. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology and Master of Engineering/Master of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering with First Class or equivalent either in Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology or Master of Engineering/Master of Technology from a recognized University. Keep in mind as per official notification, If a Class/division is not awarded, minimum of 60% marks in aggregate shall be considered equivalent to first class/division. If a Grade Point system is adopted the Cumulative Grade Point Average will be converted into equivalent marks as below-





Grade Point Percentage of marks 6.25 55% 6.75 60% 7.25 65% 7.75 70% 8.25 75%

Teaching, research/consultancy projects and guidance to UG/PG students

Developing and upgrading Laboratories as per latest technology, represent institute in technical meets

Performing work related to the affiliating Universities

Assisting the principal in academic and co-curricular activities and other allied duties

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for the post ‘Assistant Professor (Technical) (Computer Science and Engineering)’ (Vacancy no. 17122307509) with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.