IBPS PO/MT 2017-18: Check Your Prelim Scores. Main Exam On Nov 26

The (IBPS) has announced the results of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee Prelim exam. Candidates can visit the site and check out the results Keep in mind the results link will be LIVE till 26th November, 2017 (Sunday). The Institute selects the candidates on the basis of their performance in computer-based preliminary and Main exam and interview. The Preliminary examination for the Probationary Officer recruitment took place on 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th of October this year. Candidates who have cleared the PO/MT Preliminary Examination will now take up the Main exam on 26th November 2017 (Sunday). Call letters for the same are expected to be released a few days before the Main exam.



How to check your results:



Go to this page here.

Provide your details such as Registration or Roll No. followed by Password or DOB and hit the Login key

Result of Online exam – Preliminary October 2017

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main November 2017

Online Examination – Main 26.11.2017

Declaration of Result – Main December 2017

Download of call letters for interview – January 2018

Conduct of interview January / February – 2018

Provisional Allotment April 2018

Results will be online till 26th November. Kindly check your results before the mentioned dateCandidates who have qualified in Preliminary examination and shortlisted will now appear for Main examination.Candidates must keep in mind that they are required to carry all the documents mentioned on the call letters and produce them at the venue of Main exam. Ration card will not be accepted as valid ID proof for appearing in the Main exam. If a candidate has changed his or her name, they must product original Gazette notification or original marriage certificate or affidavit. Marks obtained only in the online Main exam will be considered for shortlisting the candidates.The Main exam results will be announced in December 2017 and shortlisted candidates in the Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2018-19 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.The (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.