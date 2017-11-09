IBPS PO/MT 2017-18: Check Your Prelim Scores. Main Exam On Nov 26

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee Prelim exam. Candidates can visit the site and check out the results Keep in mind the results link will be LIVE till 26th November, 2017 (Sunday). The Institute selects the candidates on the basis of their performance in computer-based preliminary and Main exam and interview. The Preliminary examination for the Probationary Officer recruitment took place on 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th of October this year. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS PO/MT Preliminary Examination will now take up the Main exam on 26th November 2017 (Sunday). Call letters for the same are expected to be released a few days before the Main exam.
How to check your results:
- Go to this page here.
- Provide your details such as Registration or Roll No. followed by Password or DOB and hit the Login key
Main Exam: Candidates who have qualified in Preliminary examination and shortlisted will now appear for Main examination.
- Result of Online exam – Preliminary October 2017
- Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main November 2017
- Online Examination – Main 26.11.2017
- Declaration of Result – Main December 2017
- Download of call letters for interview – January 2018
- Conduct of interview January / February – 2018
- Provisional Allotment April 2018
The Main exam results will be announced in December 2017 and shortlisted candidates in the Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2018-19 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.
About IBPS
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts national recruitment exams of various PSU Banks, RRB, RBI, NABARD, SBI, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) & General Insurance Companies (GICs). Registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950, the Institute helps organisations in the areas of personnel such as recruitment, selection, placement, by designing, and developing suitable measurement tests/tools, assessment of answer responses and processing results of examinations, and conducts such examination related services, on request.