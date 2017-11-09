Job openings at Accenture 2017 - 2018

As a brand, Accenture is known in the industry as a professional services company that provides global management consulting services. It is a known name amongst those who are looking for new openings especially in the consulting, strategy, operations, digital and technology industry. Accenture has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.
Here are the details of the various types of jobs that are open with Accenture.
Where to apply
You can log on to their official website to apply online.
Open positions with Accenture
- Content management
- System engineer
- Business analyst
- System architect
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript openings
- Android developer
- Network engineer
- Ruby on Rails jobs
- Cloud solutions architect
- Manager SAP
- Python developer
- QTP
- PHP developer job openings
- SAP developer (ABAP, MM, FICO)
- Senior associate – wealth management
- Technical sales engineer
- C, C++ developer jobs
- Sharepoint consultant
- .Net developer vacancies
- Big data jobs
- iOS developer
- Process trainer
- Java developer vacancies
- AJAX developer
- Airoli backend operations
- Implementation engineer
- SQL programmer
- ASP.Net recruitment
- Contract associate
- QA engineer
- Project manager
- Process owner
- Team leader vacancies
- Software tester openings
- Business operations management professional
- UI UX designer
- Deployment and maintenance engineer
- Portfolio manager
- Sterling integrator
- Server administrator
- Web methods vacancies
- Application programmer
- Developer / analyst (multiple skill sets)
- Trainee associate/associate – healthcare backend process
- Technical support
- Mobile engineers
- CMS programmers
- UNIX – IBM AIX developer
- Digital marketing
- Oracle developer
- Subject matter expert (SME)
- Node JS developer
- Risk and compliance management professional
- Software engineer
- Embedded systems engineer
- Cloud architects
- OBIEE consultant
- Linux programmer
- Angular JS developer
- SEO expert
- Data scientists
- Trainee engineer
- Cyber security professionals
- Business operations management professional
- Web developer jobs
- Selenium
- SalesForce admin
- Hadoop jobs
The selection process at Accenture consists of the following three rounds:
- Online aptitude written test
- Technical interview
- HR interview
For the job openings at Accenture listed above, here is a list of the eligibility criteria:
- Only entry level engineers can apply for the jobs at Accenture.
- You should be open to work in different shifts.
- There should be no backlog at any stage of education.
- Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.
- You must have strong communication skills.
- You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.
- If you have applied to Accenture in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.
Here is a list of the basic documents and paperwork that you will have to carry at the time of interview or as stated otherwise, when you apply to a job profile at Accenture. Also, make sure to carry the original copy as well as a number of photocopies of each document you are asked to carry.
- SSC mark sheet
- HSC or diploma mark sheet
- Mark sheets of all years of your graduation as well as post-graduation
- Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.
- Your current photograph
- Your updated resume
Before you apply for the company, here are a few things you should know about Accenture as a brand.
- It is the largest consulting firm in the world, in terms of revenues.
- It is a Fortune Global 500 company.
- It has approximately 336,000 employees, in 120 countries and 200 cities.
- As per the year 2012, it had the highest employees in India as compared to its other offices.