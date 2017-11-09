Job openings at Accenture 2017 - 2018

As a brand, Accenture is known in the industry as a professional services company that provides global management consulting services. It is a known name amongst those who are looking for new openings especially in the consulting, strategy, operations, digital and technology industry. Accenture has come up with a host of open profiles all across India so take a look and apply accordingly.



Here are the details of the various types of that are open with Accenture.



Where to apply

You can log on to their official website to apply online.



Open positions with Accenture



Content management

System engineer

Business analyst

System architect

HTML, CSS, JavaScript openings

Android developer

Network engineer

Ruby on Rails jobs

Cloud solutions architect

Manager SAP

Python developer

QTP

PHP developer job openings

SAP developer (ABAP, MM, FICO)

Senior associate – wealth management

Technical sales engineer

C, C++ developer jobs

Sharepoint consultant

.Net developer vacancies

Big data jobs

iOS developer

Process trainer

Java developer vacancies

AJAX developer

Airoli backend operations

Implementation engineer

SQL programmer

ASP.Net recruitment

Contract associate

QA engineer

Project manager

Process owner

Team leader vacancies

Software tester openings

Business operations management professional

UI UX designer

Deployment and maintenance engineer

Portfolio manager

Sterling integrator

Server administrator

Web methods vacancies

Application programmer

Developer / analyst (multiple skill sets)

Trainee associate/associate – healthcare backend process

Technical support

Mobile engineers

CMS programmers

UNIX – IBM AIX developer

Digital marketing

Oracle developer

Subject matter expert (SME)

Node JS developer

Risk and compliance management professional

Software engineer

Embedded systems engineer

Cloud architects

OBIEE consultant

Linux programmer

Angular JS developer

SEO expert

Data scientists

Trainee engineer

Cyber security professionals

Business operations management professional

Web developer jobs

Selenium

SalesForce admin

Hadoop jobs

Online aptitude written test Technical interview HR interview

Only entry level engineers can apply for the at Accenture.

You should be open to work in different shifts.

There should be no backlog at any stage of education.

Your academic records should be consistent at least from class X.

You must have strong communication skills.

You must have a good hold over mathematics and must be able to quickly carry out calculations.

If you have applied to Accenture in the past six months but have not been able to clear the rounds, you are NOT eligible to apply again.

SSC mark sheet

HSC or diploma mark sheet

Mark sheets of all years of your graduation as well as post-graduation

Your photo ID proof – this can only be one of the following: your PAN card, your college ID, your driving license or your passport.

Your current photograph

Your updated resume

It is the largest consulting firm in the world, in terms of revenues.

It is a Fortune Global 500 company.

It has approximately 336,000 employees, in 120 countries and 200 cities.

As per the year 2012, it had the highest employees in India as compared to its other offices.

