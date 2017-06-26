OJEE 2017 counseling process begins

TRENDING ON BS
Indian coast guard to recruit assistant commandants
Candidates can download the rank card from website www.ojee.nic.in and www.odishajee.com. They have to carry a print out of the card to OJEE 2017 counseling
 
Odisha state government announced that the registration and counseling process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2017 has begun on Friday, June 23, 2017. Shortlisted candidates can check and register at the official website of OJEE ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com.
 
Main examination was conducted across the state on May 14, 2017 at 88 centres in 21 cities spread across the state. The results of OJEE 2017was declared on May 31, 2017.
 
A state-government controlled centralised test for admission to many private and governmental medical, engineering & management institutions in Odisha, the test mandatory for admission into various disciplines including:

. Graduate courses - Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech), Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.), Bachelor of Planning (B.Plan), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), B.Tech (lateral entry) and B.Pharm (lateral entry) 
 
. Post graduate courses – Master of Technology (M.Tech), M.Tech (part time), Master of Architecture (M.Arch), M Arch (Executive), Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Master of Planning (M Plan), Master of Computer Application (MCA), MCA (lateral entry), Master of Business Administration (MBA),  MBA(integrated)

OJEE counseling 2017

Mock results will be published followed by choice locking facility and first round of temporary allotment. Only those candidates who have rank cards of OJEE 2017, JEE main, CAT, MAT, XAT, ATMA, NIMCET, GATE, GPAT and other recognised engineering entrance examination will be eligible for the engineering counseling process. 
 
Candidates who have been allotted can either wait for further rounds or submit Rs 5000 as university registration fee and Rs 20,000 as admission fee for the allotted institute, i.e. a total of Rs 25,000 as the initial fees. 

Steps-by-step guide on how to register for OJEE counseling 2017: 

Go to the official website for OJEE ojee.nic.in

Click on the Registration and Counseling link

Click on New candidate registration to register 

Using the registration details login

Fill in the details in the fields provided

Upload the necessary documents

Pay counseling registration fee 

Fill in choices, best choice first

Recheck and verify the information filled 

Correct errors, if any

Submit the form 

Download and save the application form

Take a printout for further reference
 
Candidates will have to pay Rs 450 for the admission process as the counseling registration fee. This can be done both online and offline. 
 
Tentative counseling schedule 
 
Course: LE Tech, LE BSC

 Registration/ choice filling  June 20, 2017 to July 6, 2017 
 Mock result   July 3, 2017  
 Choice locking  July 4, 2017 to July 7, 2017 
 First round of temporary allotment  July 10, 2017
 Document  verification  July 13, 2017 to July 18, 2017 
 Second round of temporary allotment  July 21, 2017 
 Document  verification 
 (only for newly allotted in 2nd round)		  July 25, 2017 to July 26, 2017 
 Withdraw   July 14, 2017 to July 26, 2017 
 Final allotment  July 28, 2017
 Document verification for new allotment  July 30, 2017 













Course: LE Pharm, B Pharm

 Registration/ choice filling  June 28, 2017 to July 14, 2017  
 Mock result   July 11, 2017  
 Choice locking  July 12, 2017 to July 14, 2017 
 First round of temporary allotment  July 16, 2017
 Document  verification  July 26, 2017 to July 30, 2017 
 Second round of temporary allotment  August 1, 2017 
 Document  verification 
 (only for newly allotted in 2nd round)		  August 3, 2017
 Withdraw   July 27, 2017 to August 3, 2017
 Final allotment  August 5, 2017
 Document verification for new allotment  August 7, 2017 













Course: LE MCA, MCA, Int MBA

 Registration/ choice filling  June 22, 2017 to July 8, 2017   
 Mock result   July 5, 2017  
 Choice locking  July 6, 2017 to July 8, 2017 
 First round of temporary allotment  July 12, 2017
 Document  verification  July 18, 2017 to July 21, 2017 
 Second round of temporary allotment  July 24, 2017 
 Document  verification 
 (only for newly allotted in 2nd round)		  July 26, 2017 
 Withdraw   July 19, 2017 to July 26, 2017 
 Final allotment  July 28, 2017
 Document verification for new allotment  July 31, 2017













Course: M Tech / M Arch / M Plan, M Pharm

 Registration/ choice filling  June 24, 2017 to July 11, 2017   
 Mock result   July 7, 2017  
 Choice locking  July 9, 2017 to July 11, 2017 
 First round of temporary allotment  July 14, 2017
 Document  verification  July 22, 2017 to July 25, 2017 
 Second round of temporary allotment  July 27, 2017 
 Document  verification 
 (only for newly allotted in 2nd round)		  July 29, 2017 
 Withdraw   July 23, 2017 to July 29, 2017 
 Final allotment  August 1, 2017
 Document verification for new allotment  August 3, 2017 













Course: Int MSc

 Registration/ choice filling  June 26, 2017  
 Mock result   NA  
 Choice locking  July 22, 2017 to July 26, 2017 
 First round of temporary allotment  July 28, 2017
 Document  verification  July 31, 2017 
 Second round of temporary allotment  August 2, 2017 
 Document  verification 
 (only for newly allotted in 2nd round)		  August 4, 2017 
 Withdraw   August 2, 2017 to August 7, 2017 
 Final allotment  August 9, 2017
 Document verification for new allotment  August 10, 2017 













OJEE 2017 results
The results of the OJEE 2017were declared on May 31, 2017. Ritesh Meher scored the highest in homeopathy and pharmacy, Pragyashree Sahu topped in MBA, Ananda Prasad Behera in MCA and Amrit Kumar Jethi aced in MTech discipline.
 
Reportedly, 52,565 students had enrolled for OJEE – Mains this year. Nearly 85 percent of the students appeared the entrance test while 15 percent students remained absent.

