OJEE 2017 counseling process begins

Steps-by-step guide on how to register for OJEE counseling 2017:
. Click on the Registration and Counseling link
. Click on New candidate registration to register
. Using the registration details login
. Fill in the details in the fields provided
. Upload the necessary documents
. Pay counseling registration fee
. Fill in choices, best choice first
. Recheck and verify the information filled
. Correct errors, if any
. Submit the form
. Download and save the application form
. Take a printout for further reference
|Registration/ choice filling
|June 20, 2017 to July 6, 2017
|Mock result
|July 3, 2017
|Choice locking
|July 4, 2017 to July 7, 2017
|First round of temporary allotment
|July 10, 2017
|Document verification
|July 13, 2017 to July 18, 2017
|Second round of temporary allotment
|July 21, 2017
|
Document verification
(only for newly allotted in 2nd round)
|July 25, 2017 to July 26, 2017
|Withdraw
|July 14, 2017 to July 26, 2017
|Final allotment
|July 28, 2017
|Document verification for new allotment
|July 30, 2017
Course: LE Pharm, B Pharm
|Registration/ choice filling
|June 28, 2017 to July 14, 2017
|Mock result
|July 11, 2017
|Choice locking
|July 12, 2017 to July 14, 2017
|First round of temporary allotment
|July 16, 2017
|Document verification
|July 26, 2017 to July 30, 2017
|Second round of temporary allotment
|August 1, 2017
|
Document verification
(only for newly allotted in 2nd round)
|August 3, 2017
|Withdraw
|July 27, 2017 to August 3, 2017
|Final allotment
|August 5, 2017
|Document verification for new allotment
|August 7, 2017
Course: LE MCA, MCA, Int MBA
|Registration/ choice filling
|June 22, 2017 to July 8, 2017
|Mock result
|July 5, 2017
|Choice locking
|July 6, 2017 to July 8, 2017
|First round of temporary allotment
|July 12, 2017
|Document verification
|July 18, 2017 to July 21, 2017
|Second round of temporary allotment
|July 24, 2017
|
Document verification
(only for newly allotted in 2nd round)
|July 26, 2017
|Withdraw
|July 19, 2017 to July 26, 2017
|Final allotment
|July 28, 2017
|Document verification for new allotment
|July 31, 2017
Course: M Tech / M Arch / M Plan, M Pharm
|Registration/ choice filling
|June 24, 2017 to July 11, 2017
|Mock result
|July 7, 2017
|Choice locking
|July 9, 2017 to July 11, 2017
|First round of temporary allotment
|July 14, 2017
|Document verification
|July 22, 2017 to July 25, 2017
|Second round of temporary allotment
|July 27, 2017
|
Document verification
(only for newly allotted in 2nd round)
|July 29, 2017
|Withdraw
|July 23, 2017 to July 29, 2017
|Final allotment
|August 1, 2017
|Document verification for new allotment
|August 3, 2017
Course: Int MSc
|Registration/ choice filling
|June 26, 2017
|Mock result
|NA
|Choice locking
|July 22, 2017 to July 26, 2017
|First round of temporary allotment
|July 28, 2017
|Document verification
|July 31, 2017
|Second round of temporary allotment
|August 2, 2017
|
Document verification
(only for newly allotted in 2nd round)
|August 4, 2017
|Withdraw
|August 2, 2017 to August 7, 2017
|Final allotment
|August 9, 2017
|Document verification for new allotment
|August 10, 2017
OJEE 2017 results