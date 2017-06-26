OJEE 2017 counseling process begins



Candidates can download the rank card from website www.ojee.nic.in and www.odishajee.com. They have to carry a print out of the card to 2017 counseling



Odisha state government announced that the registration and counseling process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination ( OJEE ) 2017 has begun on Friday, June 23, 2017. Shortlisted candidates can check and register at the official website of nic.in or odishajee.com.

Main examination was conducted across the state on May 14, 2017 at 88 centres in 21 cities spread across the state. The results of 2017was declared on May 31, 2017.



A state-government controlled centralised test for admission to many private and governmental medical, engineering & management institutions in Odisha, the test mandatory for admission into various disciplines including:



. Graduate courses - Bachelor of Technology (

Graduate courses - Bachelor of Technology ( B.Tech ), Bachelor of Architecture ( B.Arch. ), Bachelor of Planning (B.Plan), Bachelor of Pharmacy ( B.Pharm ), B.Tech (lateral entry) and B.Pharm (lateral entry) . Post graduate courses – Master of Technology (M.Tech), M.Tech (part time), Master of Architecture (M.Arch), M Arch (Executive), Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Master of Planning (M Plan), Master of Computer Application (MCA), MCA (lateral entry), Master of Business Administration (



counseling 2017



Mock results will be published followed by choice locking facility and first round of temporary allotment. Only those candidates who have rank cards of 2017, JEE main, CAT, MAT, XAT, ATMA, NIMCET, GATE, GPAT and other recognised engineering entrance examination will be eligible for the engineering counseling process.





Steps-by-step guide on how to register for counseling 2017:



. Go to the official website for nic.in

. Click on the Registration and Counseling link

. Click on New candidate registration to register

. Using the registration details login

. Fill in the details in the fields provided

. Upload the necessary documents

. Pay counseling registration fee

. Fill in choices, best choice first

. Recheck and verify the information filled

. Correct errors, if any

. Submit the form

. Download and save the application form

. Take a printout for further reference

Candidates who have been allotted can either wait for further rounds or submit Rs 5000 as university registration fee and Rs 20,000 as admission fee for the allotted institute, i.e. a total of Rs 25,000 as the initial fees. Candidates will have to pay Rs 450 for the admission process as the counseling registration fee. This can be done both online and offline.

Tentative counseling schedule





Registration/ choice filling June 20, 2017 to July 6, 2017 Mock result July 3, 2017 Choice locking July 4, 2017 to July 7, 2017 First round of temporary allotment July 10, 2017 Document verification July 13, 2017 to July 18, 2017 Second round of temporary allotment July 21, 2017 Document verification

(only for newly allotted in 2nd round) July 25, 2017 to July 26, 2017 Withdraw July 14, 2017 to July 26, 2017 Final allotment July 28, 2017 Document verification for new allotment July 30, 2017 Course: LE Tech, LE BSC Post graduate courses – Master of Technology (M.Tech), M.Tech (part time), Master of Architecture (M.Arch), M Arch (Executive), Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Master of Planning (M Plan), Master of Computer Application (MCA), MCA (lateral entry), Master of Business Administration ( MBA ), MBA(integrated)

Registration/ choice filling June 28, 2017 to July 14, 2017 Mock result July 11, 2017 Choice locking July 12, 2017 to July 14, 2017 First round of temporary allotment July 16, 2017 Document verification July 26, 2017 to July 30, 2017 Second round of temporary allotment August 1, 2017 Document verification

(only for newly allotted in 2nd round) August 3, 2017 Withdraw July 27, 2017 to August 3, 2017 Final allotment August 5, 2017 Document verification for new allotment August 7, 2017

Registration/ choice filling June 22, 2017 to July 8, 2017 Mock result July 5, 2017 Choice locking July 6, 2017 to July 8, 2017 First round of temporary allotment July 12, 2017 Document verification July 18, 2017 to July 21, 2017 Second round of temporary allotment July 24, 2017 Document verification

(only for newly allotted in 2nd round) July 26, 2017 Withdraw July 19, 2017 to July 26, 2017 Final allotment July 28, 2017 Document verification for new allotment July 31, 2017

Registration/ choice filling June 24, 2017 to July 11, 2017 Mock result July 7, 2017 Choice locking July 9, 2017 to July 11, 2017 First round of temporary allotment July 14, 2017 Document verification July 22, 2017 to July 25, 2017 Second round of temporary allotment July 27, 2017 Document verification

(only for newly allotted in 2nd round) July 29, 2017 Withdraw July 23, 2017 to July 29, 2017 Final allotment August 1, 2017 Document verification for new allotment August 3, 2017

Registration/ choice filling June 26, 2017 Mock result NA Choice locking July 22, 2017 to July 26, 2017 First round of temporary allotment July 28, 2017 Document verification July 31, 2017 Second round of temporary allotment August 2, 2017 Document verification

(only for newly allotted in 2nd round) August 4, 2017 Withdraw August 2, 2017 to August 7, 2017 Final allotment August 9, 2017 Document verification for new allotment August 10, 2017

Course: LE Pharm, B PharmCourse: LE MCA, MCA, Int MBACourse: M Tech / M Arch / M Plan, M PharmCourse: Int MSc

The results of the 2017were declared on May 31, 2017. Ritesh Meher scored the highest in homeopathy and pharmacy, Pragyashree Sahu topped in MBA, Ananda Prasad Behera in MCA and Amrit Kumar Jethi aced in MTech discipline.



Reportedly, 52,565 students had enrolled for – Mains this year. Nearly 85 percent of the students appeared the entrance test while 15 percent students remained absent.