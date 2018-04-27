The (TBSE) is set to announce the result of Telangana SSC or class 10th board examination 2018 on Friday at 7 pm on its official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. The board conducted the Telangana SSC class 10 exam from March 15 to April 2 across 2,500 centres in Telangana this year.



Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Kadiyam Srihari will release the TS SSC result 2018 from the conference hall of Telangana Secretariat Hyderabad.



According to a Times of India report, 533,701 students had appeared for the examination this year. The BSE Telangana will publish the result of SSC exams 2018 at and results.cgg.gov.in. In case the official website becomes unresponsive and students face heavy traffic due to a high number of clicks, they can check results on partner websites — examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, passorfail.in, vidyavision.com and com, reported the Indian Express. Last year, the was declared on May 2, 2017.

After the results are declared, the (TBSE) will also announce the merit list of the students those will be able to score the highest marks in each subject.



The Telangana Board has introduced a new grading system for the SSC result this year.



Here’s how to check the result of Telangana SSC or class 10th board examination:



Step 1- Log on to the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.



Step 2- Under the ‘Student Services’ section on the left panel, click on ‘Results’.



Step 3- Click on the SSC board result link.



Step 4- Enter the required details to access your SSC scores like roll number, name, date of birth, in the space given there on the page.



Step 5- Click on the 'submit' button. A new page will appear.



Step 6- Check your score.



Step 7- Download and take the print out of for future reference.



About the Telangana Board



Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) regulates and supervises the system of intermediate in Telangana. It executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations.