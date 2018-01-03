UGC NET 2017: CBSE Declares Results. Simple Steps To Download

The 2017 results have officially been announced by the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) on January 2, 2018 (Tuesday). The exam included General Awareness attempted by all the candidates and paper-II and III conducted out of 84 subjects chosen by the candidates. The (NET) 2017 was conducted on November 5, 2017 (Sunday). The University Grants Commission (UGC) had officially announced the detailed notification for the Test for Assistant Professorship or a Junior Research Fellowship. The CBSE had released the Admit Card for the Test to be downloaded from the official website (cbsenet.nic.in) along with the Image correction option till the date of the examination – November 5, 2017 (Sunday).



How To Check Results: On the Home Page of the official website of the UGC exam (cbsenet.nic.in), click on the notification for the results. Then provide your Roll Number and other required details for the same. Hit the Enter button and the results will be featured on the screen. Best to take out the print out of the same.



Facts & Figures: This year about 9.30 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which was organized in 91 cities at the exam centers amounting to 1700. It included 4, 09,439 male candidates and 5, 19,557 female candidates. It is also to be noted that three transgender candidates had also registered for the UGC exam.



About UGC 2017 Examination Details

2017 consisted of 3 papers (Paper I, Paper II and Paper III). Candidates had to attempt the 3 papers in three different sessions. Time duration for Paper I and Paper II was 1.25 hours each and for that of third paper was2.5 hours. All three papers consisted of objective type questions. The first paper was of 100 marks, had 50 questions all of which were compulsory. Similarly second paper too was of 100 marks, had 50 questions all of which were compulsory. The third paper was of 150 marks, had 75 compulsory questions.



About NET:

The (NET) is an exam to determine the eligibility for college and university level lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for Indian nationals. The aim of is to ascertain minimum standards for the entrants in teaching professions and research. On behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) conducts the test for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges.



