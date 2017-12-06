UPSC 2017-18: Vacancy For Research Officer (Language)

The (UPSC) is inviting applications for the post of (Language)/Linguist who will be working for Office of the Registrar General of India under Ministry of Home Affairs. Candidates willing to take up the post can apply for the same till 14th December, 2017 (Thursday). The number of vacancy is 1 reserved for UR (0), OBC (0), SC (1) and ST (0). The qualified candidate would be paid as per Pay Band-3, Rs. 15600-39100 plus Grade Pay Rs. 5400. So far the job location is concerned; the candidate would be posted at Office of Registrar General, India, New Delhi but liable to serve anywhere in India. The post carries probation of one year.



Parameters:



Age: Not exceeding 40 years as on normal closing date for Scheduled caste. Relaxable for regularly appointed Central/U.T. Government Servant up to Five years as per instructions/orders issued by Govt. of India from time to time.



Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Linguistics from a recognized University.



Experience: Three years’ experience in research or teaching in the field of Linguistics from any Central Government or State Governments or Union Territories or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi-Government or Statuary or Autonomous Organizations.



Roles and Responsibilities:



Coordinating and rendering guidance to the Investigator (L) in the Language census and survey work.

Conducting Scrutiny, analysis and classification of language data census

Carrying out and guiding field investigation on language/dialect/mother tongue independently or under supervision of the SRO (L)/ ARG (L) and preparation of reports and briefs on above subject.

Visit the official online portal of here.

Search for the New Registration and click on the same. (Direct link here)

Fill in the required details and you will get your Registration ID and password.

Go back to the Existing Vacancies Page and search for the post ‘ (Language)/Linguist’ with Apply Now button. Hit the button.

Enter your Registration ID and Password along with Captcha code given there.

Follow the online instructions. (More details on the online instructions here)

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Nonrefundable) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit cards. Keep in mind that no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community. OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee.Qualified and eligible candidates will receive official communication from the Commission for interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.Established on 1 October 1926 as Public Service Commission, the (UPSC) is India's prestigious central recruiting agency that conducts appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. It was known as Federal Public Service Commission by the Government of India Act, 1935 and was then renamed as today's after the independence.