Fine with Congress' reservation options: Hardik amidst alleged sex CD leaks

An alleged sex video of 24-year-old pro-reservation Patidar leader Hardik Patel was telecast on local Gujarati TV channels here on Monday, with the firebrand youngster laughing it away as an expected ploy to defame him though it heated up the political climate in poll-bound Gujarat.
The video shows a Hardik Patel-lookalike with an unidentified woman, fully clothed and with her back to the camera, and then the room turns dark.
Reacting, Patel said, "I had been saying for some time that all such dirty things, including such a video, would be flung at me, but I don't care and I will continue my fight against the BJP."
Coming down heavily upon the saffron party, the Patidar leader said that using women to stay in power is shameless.
His supporters claimed the video was morphed.
Patel said it was a conspiracy against him by the ruling BJP, which was "known to be adept at this".
He pointed out that sometime ago, BJP insiders floated such a video of one of their own leaders Sanjay Joshi.
Patel with Congress?
On Monday, Hardik Patel expressed satisfaction over the three options given by the Congress on how the party would grant reservation to Patels if voted to power and said the community leaders will take a final call by tomorrow.
