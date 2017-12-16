Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Jay Narayan Vyas

-
Jay Narayan Vyas is a politician, scholar, analyst, academician, administrator, manager & a public life functionary from Gujarat. He is probably one candidate for BJP who has the most at stake in the ongoing elections. He was MLA from Sidhpur form 2007-2012. He defeated Balvantsinh Rajput of Congress in 2007, who in turn beat him in 2012. This time, however, he is up against Thakor Chandanji Talaji.
He is a former Cabinet Minister of Government of Gujarat in charge of Health & Family Welfare department from 2007 to 2012 during Bharatiya Janata Party rule. He is an alma mater of IIT-Bombay in civil engineering and has a degree in law.
