Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Shankar Chaudhary
Gujarat election 2017 key candidates: Jay Narayan Vyas

Jay Narayan Vyas is a BJP candidate from the Sidhpur constituency

Jay Narayan Vyas is a politician, scholar, analyst, academician, administrator, manager & a public life functionary from Gujarat. He is probably one candidate for BJP who has the most at stake in the ongoing elections. He was MLA from Sidhpur form 2007-2012. He defeated Balvantsinh Rajput of Congress in 2007, who in turn beat him in 2012. This time, however, he is up against Thakor Chandanji Talaji. 
 
He is a former Cabinet Minister of Government of Gujarat in charge of Health & Family Welfare department from 2007 to 2012 during Bharatiya Janata Party rule. He is an alma mater of IIT-Bombay in civil engineering and has a degree in law.

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 22:12 IST

