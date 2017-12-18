The opposition Congress followed closely behind the long-ruling saffron party with 77 seats in the bitterly-fought election whose campaign saw a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.Out of 68 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 44 seats, Congress managed 20 seats.

There are 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, elections to which were held on November 9. A party needs 35 seats to be able to form a government.

The counting of votes for the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will announce the final Himachal Pradesh election results by the evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) snatched power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh amid the embarrassment of its Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal facing defeat.

Gujarat election result (182/182 seats) The BJP today retained power in Gujarat, securing a simple majority by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly. It is leading in seven more, according to the Election Commission tally.

9:59 PM Final tally: BJP wins Gujarat for 6th straight time with 99 seats, Himachal Pradesh with 44 seats

Himachal Pradesh results:





Party Won Leading Total Bharatiya Janata Party 44 0 44 Indian National Congress 20 1 21 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1 0 1 Independent 1 1 2 Total 64 4 68

9:17 PM Massive victory for Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh; BJP won 44 seats, Congress got 19

9:03 PM Final verdict: BJP sweeps Gujarat, won 99 seats, out of 182; Congress won 77 seats









Party Won Leading Total Bharatiya Janata Party 99 0 99 Indian National Congress 77 0 77 Nationalist Congress Party 1 0 1 Bhartiya Tribal Party 2 0 2 Independent 3 0 3 Total 182 3 182

8:52 PM Gujarat Assembly election results 2017: Bharatiya Janata Party won in 98 seats, leading in 1

8:48 PM Assembly election results: 1.8 % voters in Gujarat pressed the NOTA button on electronic voting machines in Gujarat, as against 0.9% in the hill state (over 33,000 voters)





BJP lost the Unjha assembly constituency in Mehsana district, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Vadnagar, to Congress.

Congress candidate Asha Patel defeated BJP nominee and sitting MLA Narayan Patel with a comfortable margin of over 19,000 votes to win the Unjha seat.





8:27 PM Assembly election results: Our vote share has increased by 10% in Himachal, the people have expressed faith in PM Modi, says BJP Chief Amit Shah

8:25 PM Himachal Assembly election results: BJP's CM candidate Dhumal loses to 'disciple' Rajinder Rana

वडग़ांव की जनताने वडनगर वाले को जवाब दे दिया। 2-4 दिन में वडग़ांव से वडनगर का रॉड शो, और सफाई कर्मियों का आन्दोलन प्लान किया जायेगा। ईमानदारी की जीत इस जमाने में भी होती है। वडग़ांव कि जनताने जो प्यार किया वह गज़ब है। कल से ही रास्ते की लड़ाई चालू होँ… https://t.co/wAYm9Pt9wt — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) December 18, 2017

8:00 PM Congress won 76 seats in Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, leading in 1

7:58 PM Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar will go to Himachal Pradesh to discuss about the leadership there: JP Nadda







Union minister JP Nadda said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and General Secretary of the party, Saroj Pandey will go as observers to Gujarat and discuss about the leadership in the state





Bharatiya Janata Party won in 97 seats in Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, leading in two

Gujarat Assembly election results 2017: Results declared in 178 constituencies. Counting still on in four seats

Gujarat Assembly Election results: Bharatiya Janata Party won in 96 seats, leading in 3

7:31 PM BJP's win in Gujarat a moral defeat for the party, a temporary and face-saving win: Mamata Banerjee





7:17 PM Gujarat Assembly election 2017: The Paradoxes of populism



Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

6:59 PM Vikas will win: PM Narendra Modi

“For me, Gujarat polls are a matter of double joy. I am so happy that after I left the state, my colleagues there continued the good work,” says PM Narendra Modi







6:53 PM "Even if you do not like BJP, do not try to derail the progress being made towards development," says PM Narendra Modi

6:49 PM So many conspiracies were hatched in Gujarat by Congress, misinformation was being spread. People cannot bear if anyone makes fun of 'vikas': PM Narendra Modi







Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Won Leading Bharatiya Janata Party 95 4 Indian National Congress 75 2

6:43 PM Bharatiya Janata Party won 95 seats out of 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Election Commission Of India





6:40 PM Results show India is ready for reform, says Narendra Modi while addressing at BJP headquarter in New Delhi

6:38 PM "Himachal voted for development," PM Narendra Modi thanked Himachal Pradesh for selecting BJP over Congress.

During UP elections it was said BJP would lose due to GST effect in urban areas, same was said in Gujarat elections and local body polls in Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi



Narendra Modi in Gujarat Photo: PTI

BJP president Amit Shah and other leaders felicitate PM Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi as party celebrates Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh win





6:28 PM “All sections of the society have voted above caste politics. This is a win of development politics of the Prime Minister. In Gujarat, OBC, Patidar, Dalit all were used for caste politics by the Congress but caste politics could not get success,” says senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari





Nitin Gadkari

6:26 PM Watch Prime minister Narendra Modi live from the BJP headquarters in New Delhi:







Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, welcomed by BJP President Amit Shah

6:17 PM Results reflect people's unshakeable faith in agenda of development: Vijay Rupani





Congratulations to people of Gujarat, @BJP4India & @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas on BJP winning the #GujaratAssemblyElections2017 This victory reiterates pan India trust of people in the development agenda & policies of our government led by PM @narendramodi ji. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 18, 2017

6:07 PM “We won comfortably, increased our vote share. It was not a close contest at all,” says Amit Shah.

Final tally of Gujarat Results 2017



BJP : 99

Congress + : 80

Others : 03

5:35 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 14 85 Congress 7 70 Others 1 5

LIVE: Press Conference by Mr. @ashokgehlot51, former CM of Rajasthan and General Secretary of AICC and Mr. @rssurjewala, Congress MLA and in-charge of AICC Communications, Mr. Sushil Kumar Shinde, MP, @GauravGogoiAsm and @SATAVRAJEEV pic.twitter.com/VgZ09wGaFJ — Congress Live (@INCIndiaLive) December 18, 2017

5:31 PM Himachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)





Party Leads Won Total BJP 21 23 44 Congress 7 14 41 Independent 01 01 2 CPI-(M) 01 1 Total 29 39 68

5:29 PM Gujarat election partywise vote share



Congratulations @BJP4India on winning the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Wishing them all the best for their forthcoming tenure in governance. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 18, 2017

5:22 PM BJP's Babu Patel wins Daskroi assembly seat

5:22 PM Gujarat result indicates people not happy with BJP, says Shiv Sena

It's a symbol of people's confidence in Congress. Thankful that they made me victorious. We have never stepped back from serving people in Sujanpur & we will always serve them: Rajinder Rana, Congress candidate who won in Sujanpur against BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal #HimachalResults pic.twitter.com/LZQE9Hiazj — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

5:21 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 15 84 Congress 7 70 Others 2 4

5:18 PM BJP parliamentary board to Decide CM : CM Vijay Rupani

5:18 PM BJP has formed government in the 19th state of the country, Himachal Pradesh, attaining 2/3rd majority. We thank PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for leading us: CM Vijay Rupani

Gracious concession by #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi: "@INCIndia accepts verdict of people &congratulates new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat&Himachal w/all my heart for love they showed me." Still, 77 seats,&pulling BJP below 100 in PM's home state: OK! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 18, 2017

5:17 PM Rupani claims party’s vote share increased by 8% this time.

5:16 PM I would like to thank the people of Gujarat. People's trust in Modi lead to this win. Amit Shah's guidance played a huge role in our victory in Gujarat," chief minister Vijay Rupani says

5:15 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 17 82 Congress 7 70 Others 2 6

5:10 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 20 80 Congress 6 70 Others 3 2



5:08 PM Himachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)





Party Leads Won Total BJP 23 21 44 Congress 9 12 41 Independent 01 01 2 CPI-(M) 1 1 Total 33 35 68

5:05 PM "I would like to give credit for this victory to the people of Gujarat, also give assurance that in the coming 5 years BJP will work towards what the people of the state want" says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

5:04 PM Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani flashes victory sign as BJP leads in Gujarat elections

5:02 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 100 75 Congress 79 70 Others 3 2



5:01 PM Geni Thakor wins Banaskantha assembly seat against Shankar Chaudhari

4:57 PM Congress' Bharat Boghra wins Jasdan assembly seat.

I'll always stand with govt, whichever party it might be of, & serve people. As a son I am sad we couldn't make it possible for him (Virbhadra Singh) to become the CM 7th time. We'll analyse our drawbacks in meeting: Vikramaditya Singh, leading in Shimla Rural #HimachalElections pic.twitter.com/GEV1CTnQfQ — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

We are sad about Prem Kumar Dhumal losing but we are happy that people of #HimachalPradesh voted for BJP: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/6KDN1uLCGQ — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

4:52 PM Yogi taunts Congress, asks it to prepare for 2024 LS polls





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday taunted the Congress and asked it to prepare for the "2024 general elections" as a BJP win in 2019 polls was a "certainty".

Talking to reporters, ahead of the day's proceedings at the ongoing winter session of the state assembly, Adityanath said that people have rejected the Congress and its leadership one after another and that they should now mull a strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also observed that people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh had proved beyond a point that they are for positive and development oriented politics.

4:51 PM BJP victory because of EVMs, says Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam





Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday said the BJP's victory in Gujarat was not because of the people in the state but because of EVMs.

He also termed electronic voting machines a "big threat to Indian democracy".

"When the entire Gujarat was against the BJP and empty chairs could be seen during the prime minister's poll rallies, this victory for the BJP is not by the people of Gujarat but by the EVMs.

"We suspected this right from the beginning. All beware, this is a big threat to Indian democracy," the president of the Mumbai unit of the Congress said in a tweet.

4:48 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 100 74 Congress 79 65 Others 3 2

4:47 PM BJP's Vallabh Kakadiya wins Thakkarbapa Nagar assembly seat

4:47 PM Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2017



Personal loss is not of much importance.The gain that victory has brought to state BJP is important. Thankful to people of the state for voting for BJP. In politics, sometimes one wins, sometimes one losses. I was not expecting to lose, I will do an analysis: PK Dhumal

Dear prime minster, Congratulations for the victory... but are you really happy..#justasking pic.twitter.com/9cNU24it3w — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 18, 2017

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, all @BJP4Gujarat leaders & karyakartas on 6th consecutive win of @BJP4India in Gujarat and gratitude to citizens for once again voting for ‘Vikaswad’ over ‘Vanshwad’. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 18, 2017

4:40 PM BJP's Jitu Vaghani wins Bhavnagar west assembly seat

4:40 PM Gujarat Assembly Speaker and Senior BJP Leader Ramanlal Vora loses from Dasada seat

4:35 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 99 70 Congress 80 62 Others 3 2

The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 18, 2017

My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 18, 2017

4:29 PM We won comfortably, increased our vote share. It was not a close contest at all: Amit Shah

4:29 PM Gujarat verdict a lesson to the parties which indulge in caste-politics and dynasty: Amit Shah

4:27 PM We were at the receiving end of extremely bad campaigning. Look at the Mani Shankar Aiyar statement which was against the PM Modi: Amit Shah

4:25 PM We have got 8% more vote share than Congress. This is a big achievement: Amit Shah

4:25 PM Our vote percentage has improved by 10 per cent in Himachal Pradesh: Amit Shah

4:23 PM Congress' Naushad Solanki wins Dasada assembly seat.

4:23 PM Our vote percentage in this election has increased in comparison to 2012. It reflects that people of Gujarat rejected the caste-based politics: Amit Shah in Delhi

4:23 PM We are confident that BJP will form government in Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Karnataka next: Amit Shah

4:22 PM Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh Jadeja of Congress won against BJP's Chhabilbhai Naranbhai Patel in Abdasa

4:22 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 100 68 Congress 79 59 Others 3 4

4:20 PM We are confident that when we go into 2019 elections under the leadership of PM Modi we will once again get people's support and Modi ji's aim for the youth in 2022 will become a reality: Amit Shah, BJP President

4:17 PM People of Gujarat rejected politics of caste. That’s why most prominent Congress leaders have lost: Amit Shah

4:17 PM Congress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul's campaign reminded us of Indira Gandhi: Ashok Gehlot

BJP President, Amit Shah

The 2/3rd lead in Himachal Pradesh shows that people there want to join PM Narendra Modi in the journey to development

4:15 PM

I congratulate Gujarat voters for their very balanced verdict at this hour.

It is a temporary and face-saving win, but it shows a moral defeat for BJP.

Gujarat voted against atrocities, anxiety and injustice caused to the common people. Gujarat belled the cat for 2019 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 18, 2017

4:14 PM Two Independents who won support Congress+ and so does NCP so the Congress+ tally right now is 84 and BJP is 98-99: Randeep Surjewala, Congress

4:13 PM Gujarat elections result | Ahmedabad: BJP's Tejashree Patel loses Viramgam seat against Congress' Lakha Bharwad

4:12 PM Gujarat elections result: BJP's Manisha Vakil wins Vadodara city assembly seat.

4:12 PM Gujarat elections result: Congress Soma Patel wins Limdi assembly seat.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot addresses the media "Whatever the results, it was moral win for Congress. It was a win for Rahul ji's issue based campaign.BJP in home state of PM Modi ji and Amit Shah ji is struggling to cross even 100," Ashok Gehlot said.

4:11 PM This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation: Amit Shah

4:10 PM We have once again emerged triumphant. I offer heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gujarat and Hiamchal Pradesh that they gave us anther opportunity to serve them: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said, "Modi's vikas won"



"This is win for democacy. People voted for politics of performance"

4:08 PM Gujarat elections result: Congress' Bhikha Joshi wins Junagadh assembly seat

4:07 PM Amit Shah



BJP is going to form government in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. I'm grateful to all the party workers who have worked tirelessly toward this success.

4:05 PM Victory in Gujarat & Himachal shows people have once again accepted PM Modi, his policies & Gujarat model. They've voted for development & against corrupt Congress. It'll have positive impact in Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa, Karnataka BJP President

मैं बीजेपी को उसकी जीत के लिए अभिनंदन नहीं दूंगा क्योंकि ये जीत बेईमानी से हुई हैं।

गुजरात की जनता जागृत हुवी हैं लेकिन और जागृत होना ज़रूरी हैं।EVM के साथ छेड़छाड़ हुवी है यह हक़ीक़त हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 18, 2017

Humble advice for “EVM Vilap Mandli”.... Instead of "banging head on EVM", they should respect people's mandate. — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) December 18, 2017

Himachal Pradesh election result: I accept the victory of BJP. I, being the CM, take full responsibility of our performance here. I hope Vikramaditya (Singh) keeps winning in future, like he won today, said Virbhadra Singh

3:57 PM I express gratitude to my voters'- Congress' Alpesh Thakor after winning Radhanpur seat

3:56 PM PM Modi to visit Cyclone Ockhi-affected areas tomorrow

3:54 PM BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is a victory of PM Narendra Modi's development agenda and against the politics of casteism and appeasement: BJP president Amit Shah

3:53 PM No longer a cakewalk for BJP in 2019 LS poll: TRS leader





The lower-than-expected poll performance of the BJP in Gujarat suggests that the 2019 general elections are not going to be a cakewalk to the NDA lead party, a senior TRS leader said today. "The key takeaway (of Gujarat Assembly elections) is it's not (going to be) a cakewalk for the BJP any more in 2019 election," Telangana Rashtra Samiti Floor Leader in Lok Sabha, A P Jithender Reddy told PTI.

"They (BJP) have to basically again check their administration," he said.

Though the BJP is set to return to power in the western state, Reddy saw the electoral verdict as being a setback to the party.

"Definitely (it's a setback). 103 seats (the projected BJP tally this afternoon) is not coming back to power (it should have been bigger number of seats)," he said.

3:50 PM BJP's Raman Patel wins Vijapur assembly seats

Patel dominated seats

BJP - 14

Congress - 10

Others - 01

3:48 PM Rural seats:



BJP - 55



Congress - 69



Others - 03

3:47 PM Congress gets 4/4 in OBC dominated seats

3:46 PM Congress gets 6/6 in its stronghold seats

3:45 PM Himachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)





Party Leads Won Total BJP 35 9 44 Congress 15 6 41 Independent 02

2 CPI-(M) 1 1 Total 52 16 68



3:43 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 98 46 Congress 81 44 Others 2 2

3:42 PM Congress' Himmatsinh Patel wins Bapunagar assembly seat

I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi -



Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories

BJP President Amit Shah addresses the media as BJP leads in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections

3:25 PM People of Gujarat meant well but money power and dirty tricks influenced the vote: Hardik Patel on election result

3:25 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 98 44 Congress 81 36 Others 2 2



3:24 PM Himachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh wins Arki seat

3:23 PM EVM bashing should stop now, says former chief election commissioner

3:22 PM When ATMs can be hacked, why can't EVMs be hacked, says Patidar leader Hardik Patel

3:22 PM Gujarat needs to be more aware, says Patidar leader Hardik Patel

3:21 PM Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 partwise result

3:19 PM BJP's margin of victory is very little, says Patidar leader Hardik Patel

3:19 PM BJP's Pradipsinh Jadeja wins Vatva assembly seat

3:18 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 98 42 Congress 81 34 Others 2 2

3:15 PM We will continue to fight for reservation and farmers: Hardik Patel

3:14 PM Patidar leader Hardik Patel speaks to the media



There has been tampering in EVMs in Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, hence the gap is very less wherever tampering happened. EVMs are hackable: Hardik Patel

3:13 PM "I express my gratitude to the people of Vadgam for all their support. Now, I will raise the voice of Gujarat's discriminated sections in the assembly," says Jignesh Mevani, who is leading by 19696 votes from Vadgam.

3:12 PM Gujarat elections result: BJP's Pabhuba Manek wins Dwarka assembly seat.

3:11 PM In Pics: Celebrations in BJP camp as Gujarat, Himachal poll victory certain



Celebrations broke out at BJP headquarters on Monday as soon as the trends suggested that the ruling party was poised for a victory in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. Party supporters gathered in large numbers at offices around the country and distributed sweets among themselves. The BJP supporters, waiving the saffron flag and donning the party cap, greeted each other over the impending victory of the party which is set to retain power for the sixth term in a row.



3:09 PM BJP's Parbat Patel wins Tharad assembly seat.

3:03 PM Congress' Sukhram Rathwa wins Pavi Jetpur assembly seat.

3:03 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 99 33 Congress 80 24 Others 3 2

3:00 PM BJP's V D Zalavadiya wins Kamrej assembly seat.

2:57 PM Congress' Muhammad Pirzada wins Vankaner assembly seat.

2:57 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 101 32 Congress 79 23 Others 2 2

2:55 PM Latest trends: BJP at 98, Congress+ at 81, NCP at 1 and others 1

2:49 PM Gujarat elections result: Congress' Kunvarji Bavaliya wins Jasdan assembly seat.

2:48 PM BJP Parliamentary party meeting to be held at Parliament Library building tomorrow.

2:48 PM Gujarat elections result: Congress' Brijesh Merja wins Morbi assembly seat.

2:48 PM Gujarat elections result: BJP's Ishwar Patel wins Ankleshwar assembly seat.

As per ECI, it takes just 3 more hours to count VVPAT slips. Delaying result by 3 hours is negligible to uphold faith of people. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) December 17, 2017

2:47 PM BJP's Rajendra Trivedi wins Raopura assembly seat

2:46 PM Himachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)





Party Leads Won Total BJP 39 5 44 Congress 18 2 20 Independent 03

3 CPI-(M) 1 1 Total 60 8 68

2:43 PM BJP to form government in Gujarat with clear majority.

2:43 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 101 28 Congress 79 21 Others 2 2

2:40 PM Gujarat Minister Chimanbhai Sapariya trailing from Jamjodhpur to Congress's Rameshbhai Kalariya

Extremely thankful to the people #HimachalPradesh for electing @BJP4Himachal

People have given their mandate for PM @narendramodi's welfare development policies and leadership of Sh @AmitShah

Congratulations to all @BJP4India karyakartas on this great victory #ElectionResults2017 — Rajiv Pratap Rudy (@RajivPratapRudy) December 18, 2017

2:31 PM Congress' Mohan vala wins Kodinar assembly seat.

2:30 PM BJP must have learnt that there is a rural discontent, unemployment and farmers and that they need to correct it before they get into tougher territories: Yogendra Yadav

2:29 PM Gujarat elections result: Congress' Sanjay Solanki wins Jambusar assembly seat

2:28 PM Latest official EC trends for Himachal Pradesh election 2017: BJP at 43, Congress at 21, CPI-M at 1 and Independent-1

2:28 PM Himachal Pradesh election 2017: BJP's Anil Sharma wins Mandi

2:27 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 99 22 Congress 81 17 Others 2 2



2:23 PM Congress has done well. It must have realized that it cannot do part-time politics: Yogendra Yadav

2:22 PM BJP set to win Himachal, trends bleak for its chief ministerial candidate

2:22 PM Latest trends: BJP at 100, Congress+ at 80, NCP at 1 and others 1

2:19 PM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: BJP's #MadhuSrivastava wins waghodia assembly seat

2:17 PM BJP's Rajendra Trivedi wins Raopura assembly seat.

2:17 PM The Election Commission just before the UP election results challenged all political parties to hack an EVM, but no one went ahead from Congress party to take up the challenge: Ravi Shankar Prasad

2:16 PM People of Gujarat have stuck with BJP after 22 years because of the performance of the govt, our governance: Ravi Shankar Prasad

2:15 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 100 18 Congress 80 15 Others 2 2

2:14 PM Himachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)





Party Leads Won Total BJP 40 3 43 Congress 19 2 21 Independent 03

3 CPI-(M) 1 1 Total 62 6 68

2:07 PM BJP's Rajendra Trivedi wins Raopura assembly seat.

Congress' tally has gone up, while BJP's numbers have fallen. This is the start of Rahul Gandhi political story: Kamal Nath

2:06 PM Despite GST jitters, BJP on way to winning almost all Surat seats

2:04 PM 'In his opening innings he scored zero' says Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on Rahul Gandhi

2:00 PM Himachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 41 Congress 23 Others 04

2:00 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 101 Congress 79 Others 2

1:58 PM Satisfied, not disappointed: Rahul Gandhi’s first reaction on Gujarat, Himachal results

1:57 PM Congress' Lakha Bharwad wins Viramgam assembly seat.

1:55 PM No question of finding fault at the moment of what we did, we really improved our tally: Ambika Soni, Congress

1:54 PM Shivraj Chauhan praises BJP leadership for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh win

1:53 PM Undoubtedly, a major victory. The kind of work which Party workers have done right from booth workers level till PM's level, everybody put their best foot forward and both Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh have recognised the good work going on in the name of development: N Sitharaman

1:52 PM Won't say anything on Rahul Gandhi since he has just been appointed Congress President, says Rajnath Singh

1:52 PM We have done better this time, says Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader



Talking about election results, Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that the party has done fairly better this time. "Our seat share has improved. Let final results come, hope to have more seats," he added.

Abhi toh kuch nahi bolunga kyunki woh haal hi mein adhyaksh bane hain lekin 'sar mundwate hi ole pade': Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/6q8eMW1lZD — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

1:50 PM There was emphatic campaigning in the last two weeks. It was also communal. That may have made a difference: Yogendra Yadav on Gujarat election result

1:48 PM

Poll verdict a lesson to Congress for criticising Gujarat model: Adityanath



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP's imminent victory in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat was a lesson for the Congress and those who had criticised the "Gujarat model" of development.

Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath said he had predicted that change of leadership in the Congress "will be a good sign for the BJP".

"People all over the world have appreciated the Gujarat model but Congress has raised questions. This is a lesson for the Congress and the opposition parties," Adityanath said.



To read the entire story, click HERE

1:46 PM BJP's Madhu Shrivastav wins Waghodiya assembly seat.

1:42 PM Union Minister Rajnath Singh flashes victory sign outside Parliament as trends indicate BJP's victory in both Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh

This is the reflecton of what the poor want - they want development, not dynasty: Prakash Javadekar

1:41 PM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: BJP's Bhupendra Patel wins Ghatlodiya assembly seat with over 1 lakh votes.

1:39 PM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: BJP's Naran Lallu loses Unjha assembly seat.

1:39 PM "EVMs are stand alone machines, aren't connected to any network, can't be influenced over Bluetooth or wireless message,so to say EVMs have something wrong is absolutely incorrect. It's only a glorified calculator, moment you open it, it goes dead" says N Gopalaswami, Former CEC

1:37 PM Whatever the result, people consider Congress as real winner: Congress’ Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot

1:34 PM Congress' Rajendra Parmar wins Borsad assembly seat.

Nitin Bhai Patel wins from Mehsana

Nitin Patel was trailing from Mehsana against Congress candidate Jivabhai Patel by 3,000 votes which was the epicentre of the Patidar reservation agitation. The main contestants from the BJP is Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel (Mehsana) and state BJP unit president Vijay Rupani(Bhavnagar West).

1:29 PM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: Congress' Rutvik Makwana wins Chotila assembly seat.

1:27 PM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: Congress' Bhagwan Barad wins Talala assembly seat

1:27 PM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: Congress' Dr Kirit Patel wins Patan assembly seat.

1:25 PM Congress' Pratap Dudhat wins Savarkundala assembly seat.

1:23 PM "I firmly believe that our EVMs, VVPATs cannot be tampered with. This matter should be closed once and for all as it is tried and tested. EVM is a standalone machine, question of hacking doesn't arise" says former Chief Election Commissioner of India, HS Brahma

1:19 PM BJP's Suman Chauhan wins Kalol assembly seat.

1:15 PM BJP's Nima Acharya wins Bhuj assembly seat.

1:14 PM Congress' Jitubhai H Chaudhary wins Kaprada assembly seat with 45 votes.

12:58 PM CPM candidate Rakesh Singha wins Theog seat in Himachal Pradesh

12:57 PM Alpesh Thakor, Congress wins from Radhanpur in Gujarat, against Solanki Lavingji, BJP

12:57 PM BJP's Shankar Chaudhry loses Vav assembly seat.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament. pic.twitter.com/HvZLCGPqCh — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

12:54 PM BJP leader Shailesh Mehta won from the Dabhoi Assembly constituency in Gujarat, against Siddharth Patel, Congress

12:48 PM Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the parliament with his mother Sonia Gandhi

12:48 PM People have rejected divisive politics of Congress, this win is due to the dynamic leadership of BJP and the hard work of BJP workers: Yogi Adityanath

12:44 PM Congress' Alpesh Thakore wins Radhanpur

12:44 PM Gujarat Assembly Elections: Partwise vote share

12:40 PM Narendra Modi’s biggest rival is Narendra Modi himself. There is no other person matching his stature: Amar Singh

12:38 PM "It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development," says Union Minister Smriti Irani, on a question about Congress giving a tough fight she said, "jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker's hard work & the people who trusted development"

12:32 PM Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil loses Mandvi-Kachchh, BJP wins this seat

12:29 PM BJP's Kanu Kamshi wins Sanand assembly seat.

Latest visuals from 12 Tughlaq lane as Congress President Rahul Gandhi leaves from his residence pic.twitter.com/sLZFiEse3P — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

Casteist agenda of Hardik, Jignesh, Alpesh troika has helped Congress or cost it the election? Congress has to search for answers coolly after all the details come out. BJP, in its 5th consecutive victory, will celebrate but candidly analyse too. — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) December 18, 2017

12:26 PM BJP, in its 5th consecutive victory, will celebrate but candidly analyse too, tweets Ram Madhav

12:23 PM 'We are the voice of the people in Gujarat', says Tom Vadakkan, Congress

12:19 PM As BJP heads for victory in Gujarat, workers in Bhopal celebrate with dhokla, khaakra, laddoos and faafda.

12:17 PM BJP's Arvind Patel wins from Sabarmati assembly seat.

12:17 PM Chirag Patel former PAAS leader, said, "BJP's victory has proven Hardik wrong. Patidar Samaj rejected Hardik's misleading association with Congress."

12:16 PM South, central Gujarat rally behind BJP; Congress gains in Saurashtra Kutch region

12:15 PM BJP's Dilip Sanghani loses from Dhari assembly seat.

12:10 PM BJP's Deva Malam wins Keshod assembly seat.

12:08 PM BJP's Dharmendrasinh Jadeja wins Jamnagar(North) assembly seat.

12:07 PM Patel Nitinbhai, BJP leads in Mahesana seat

12:07 PM Patel Ashaben, Congress candidate leads in Unjha seat

12:07 PM ShaktiSinh Gohil loses against Virendra Jadeja in Mandvi

12:06 PM BJP's Pankaj Desai wins Nadiad assembly seat.

I’m done with #Election2017. Gujarat hasn’t been a disaster for the Congress & it hasn’t been the emphatic victory the BJP wanted. Take from it what you will. Over & out! — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 18, 2017

11:59 AM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: Deputy CM Nitin Patel wins Mehsana seat

11:58 AM Independent candidate Jignesh Mevani wins Vadgam seat

11:58 AM BJP has a very strong organizational network on the ground. Don't think Congress did well to encash those issues with which people very angry with the government: Praful Patel, NCP

11:56 AM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: Chaudhary Shankar, BJP candidate leads in Vav Vidha seat

11:55 AM Would like to thank voters of Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi and Amit Shah. Anurag Thakur

11:53 AM Let us not find excuses to blame the EVMs for the poll loss. Congress finding excuses since 2014. Time has come for the Congress to introspect as to why they are losing elections: Anurag Thakur

11:52 AM Congress' Kanu Baraiya wins Talaja assembly seat

11:48 AM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: BJP's Bhupendra Patel wins from Ghatlodia assembly seat.

11:48 AM Gujarat Elections Result 2017: Arjun Modhwadia of Congress loses to Jayesh Radadiya of BJP in Porbandar, Gujarat

11:47 AM People of Himachal were fed up of policies of the Congress, and misgovernance. Law and order situation was also bad in the state: Anurag Thakur

11:46 AM The BJP cannot be completely happy, says Rajeev Rai, Spokesperson SP

11:46 AM As per the Election Commission data, BJP has 49% vote share while Congress has 41.7% in Gujarat assembly elections

11:44 AM Rahul Gandhi, good show, says BJP ally Shiv Sena

11:42 AM Congress wins Kasumpti seat in Himachal with its candidate Anirudh Singh defeating BJP's Vijay Jyoti by a margin of 9,397 votes

11:42 AM On the Congress giving a neck and neck fight to the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath says it is the ‘beginning of return of the Congress'.

11:42 AM BJP's Pradipsinh Jadeja wins Vatva

11:39 AM Congress' Arjun Modhwadia trailing by 1800 votes from Porbandar

#HimachalPradeshElections2017: Pradesh: Workers celebrate at party office in Shimla as trends indicate BJP's victory in the state. pic.twitter.com/0SlktZd6J1 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

11:32 AM Patel Bipin, Congress candidate trails in Gujarat

11:27 AM Himachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 45 Congress 19 Others 04









11:27 AM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 103 Congress 77 Others 2







#Visuals from Congress office in #Ahmedabad as trends indicate BJP's victory in both Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh #GujaratVerdict pic.twitter.com/VmAe1hHRbI — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "will analyse what happened"

Trends briefly showed close race between BJP, Congress

11:24 AM BJP supporters chant "Modi Modi" and "Jai Shri Ram" outside party HQ in Delhi

11:20 AM Party-wise Gujarat election result

11:19 AM Gujarat election result: Senior Congress leader Siddharth Patel, trailing in Dabhoi

11:16 AM Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani lead in Gujarat

11:15 AM Gujarat election result: BJP's Suresh Patel leading by 58,000 votes on Maninagar assembly seat

11:14 AM Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani retains his Rajkot West seat

11:13 AM Patel Rajnikant, BJP candidate leads in Gujarat

11:13 AM BJP celebrates at party office in Bhopal as trends indicate BJP's victory in both Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh

11:10 AM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 101 Congress 79 Others 2





11:09 AM Himachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 43 Congress 21 Others 04







11:08 AM Independent candidate Jignesh Mevani leading by 10,785 in Vadgam

11:07 AM Party workers celebrate at party HQ, as trends indicate BJP's victory in both Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh

11:07 AM Party workers celebrate at party HQ, as trends indicate BJP's victory in both Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh

11:06 AM Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani retains his Rajkot West seat

11:06 AM Thakor Chandan, Congress candidate leads in Gujarat

10:59 AM Himachal Pradesh Election result: BJP leading on 41 seats, Congress ahead on 24, Others- 5.

10:57 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the Parliament, flashes victory sign.

10:54 AM EC: BJP ahead on 100 seats, Congress leading on 70

10:54 AM Vijay Rupani was pitted against Congress' Indranil Rajguru

10:51 AM Vijay Rupani leading by 22,000 votes on Rajkot west seat.

10:46 AM Will form government in both Himachal and Gujarat with clear majority: Rajnath Singh

10:46 AM Congress plans protest in Parliament, to demand PM's apology

10:45 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the Parliament, flashes victory sign.

Vijay Rupani trails behind Congress' Indranil Rajguru in Rajkot West

75,000 Patidar voters in Rajkot West, a community upset with BJP

PM Modi contested his first-ever election from Rajkot West and won

10:40 AM Gujarat Election result: BJP ahead on 98 seats, Congress leading on 70.

10:39 AM Gujarat Election result: Every victory is victory and 'Winner' takes it all, says Meenakshi Lekhi

10:37 AM Gujarat Election result: BJP confident of sweeping Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls

10:35 AM Gujarat Election result: Home Minister Rajnath Singh calls 'victory' endorsement of PM Modi

10:32 AM Gujarat elections: Key BJP candidate Nitin Patel currently trailing in his constituency

10:28 AM Gujarat elections result: BJP's Vijay Rupani leading by 15,000 votes on Rajkot west assembly seat

10:25 AM Key candidate Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam currently leads in his constituency

10:22 AM Himachal Pradesh election result: "I am sure in the end Congress will be victorious and form Government in the state" says Vikramaditya Singh, contesting from Shimla Rural

10:22 AM Gujarat elections: In their meeting, opposition leaders have decided to raise, in both houses, the issue of PM Modi's allegations against former PM Manmohan Singh of conspiring with Pakistan

Anyway you look at it after 41 rallies by the PM in Gujarat anything less than a sweeping victory will be a cause for much concern for the BJP. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 18, 2017

10:13 AM Gujarat election result 2017: BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal trailing by 1709 votes from Sujanpur

10:03 AM EC Official Trends for Gujarat Election 2017: BJP leading on 83 seats, Congress leading on 62.

It's too close to call Gujarat for the Cong yet. Can still take a dramatic turn. Whoever wins, we all see what the sentiment is. And it's not localised to one state. You do stupid things that affect people's livelihoods, you pay the price. No amount of paid PR can save you. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 18, 2017

9:58 AM Himachal Pradesh elections result (55/68 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 34 Congress 20 Others 01





9:57 AM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 98 Congress 80 Others 4



9:56 AM Gujarat election result 2017: Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil trailing by 1355 votes from Kutch's Mandvi

9:56 AM BJP leads in Himachal Pradesh

9:54 AM Gujarat election result 2017: Vijay Rupani leading by 7,600 votes from Rajkot West, at the end of Counting round 3

"The mood of the people of Gujarat will lead Congress to victory, can't comment much on initial trends; let the final results come" says state party in-charge Ashok Gehlot as counting continues.

9:53 AM Gujarat election result 2017: BJP leading on 65 seats, Congress leading on 56.

9:53 AM Gujarat election result 2017: BJP leading on 56 seats, Congress ahead on 50. NCP & Bhartiya Tribal Party also enter the fray with lead on 1 seat each.

9:52 AM Himachal Pradesh election result 2017: Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya leading by 1316 votes in Shimla Rural

9:52 AM Gujarat election result 2017: Vijay Rupani leading by 1800 votes from Rajkot West

9:49 AM Party-wise vote share in Gujarat

9:47 AM Gujarat Assembly Election 2017 Results LIVE: BJP back in lead, crosses half-way mark

9:45 AM 'Definitely BJP is very confident', says Muralidhar Rao, National General Secretary, BJP

9:45 AM Sensex crashes 867.34 points to 32,595.63, Nifty slumps 258.45 points to 10,074.80 after results of assembly polls trickle in

9:44 AM Even if BJP wins Gujarat, at the end it will be considered a win for Congress: Ashok Gehlot, former CM, Rajasthan

9:43 AM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 96 Congress 82 Others 4

9:41 AM Himachal Pradesh election result: BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal trailing by 540 votes from Sujanpur

9:41 AM Gujarat Election result: BJP's Jitu Vaghani, contesting from Bhavnagar West seat, leading by 2200 votes

9:40 AM Party-wise vote share in Gujarat

9:39 AM Party-wise vote share in Himachal

9:36 AM Vijay Rupani leading by 1800 votes from Rajkot West

9:35 AM BJP crosses halfway mark in Gujarat

9:35 AM BJP hacked EVMs, would lose otherwise, says Hardik

9:33 AM Party-wise vote share in Gujarat, according to EC

9:31 AM Gujarat elections result (181/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 95 Congress 83 Others 03





9:29 AM Himachal Pradesh elections result (55/68 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 34 Congress 20 Others 01



9:29 AM Gujarat elections result (175/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 89 Congress 83 Others 03





9:22 AM Himachal Pradesh elections result (50/68 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 29 Congress 20 Others 01



9:21 AM BJP continues to lead in Himachal Pradesh

9:21 AM Gujarat elections result (168/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 82 Congress 84 Others 2







9:20 AM Party-wise vote share in Gujarat, according to EC

9:18 AM Congress' Arjun Modhwadia trailing by 989 from Porbandar

9:17 AM BJP's Nitin Bhai Patel leading by 594 votes from Mahesana

9:10 AM BJP takes lead in Gujarat but Congress doesn't seem too far behind

9:06 AM EC Official Trends for Gujarat Election 2017: BJP leading on 10 seats, Congress on 13

Gujarat Election Result 2017 - Reaction From The BJP

"BJP will certainly form the government in BJP. It has been doing so since 1998. There are complete arrangements for celebrations, no need to worry," says Jagdish Bhavsar, BJP spokesperson to NDTV

9:05 AM Gujarat elections result (156/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 79 Congress 73 Others 4





9:04 AM Supporters perform 'Havan' in Uttar Pradesh' Varanasi as counting of votes continues for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections

9:02 AM Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil trailing by 1300 votes from Kutch's Mandvi, says ANI

8:59 AM EC Official Trends for Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP leading on 11 seats, Congress leading on 4, Others 1

8:58 AM Gujarat elections result (154/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 82 Congress 70 Others 2



8:57 AM Himachal Pradesh elections result (30/68 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 18 Congress 10 Others 2



8:57 AM According to EC: BJP now leading on 6 seats, Congress also leading on 3 seats

8:56 AM Battleground Gujarat: BJP leading in Surat

8:56 AM Battleground Gujarat: Congress also leading on 2 seats, Mandvi & Nadiad.

8:54 AM EC Official Trends for Gujarat Election 2017: BJP leading on 2 seats, Porbandar & Bhavnagar East

8:53 AM Himachal Pradesh elections result (29/68 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 16 Congress 11 Others 2

8:52 AM BJP leads in Himchal

8:50 AM Counting of EVM votes begins in Gujarat

8:48 AM Gujarat elections result (148/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 87 Congress 60 Others 1

8:47 AM Round 1 not completed in Himachal Pradesh

8:44 AM Round 1 of Gujarat electioncounting completed.

8:43 AM Himachal Pradesh elections result (29/68 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 16 Congress 11 Others 2

EVMs opened by officials at counting centre set up in Ahmedabad's Gujarat College #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/IHGu6wLori — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

Himachal Pradesh tradition of changing government

While the BJP is confident of winning the polls with a comfortable majority, the Congress has rejected the exit-polls and claimed that it was all set to repeat.

The BJP ousted the Congress in 1990 and the Congress avenged defeat in 1993. The BJP formed the government with the help of Himachal Vikas Congress in 1998 and the Congress was back in power in 2003. The BJP made a comeback in 2007.

8:41 AM

Himachal Pradesh tradition of changing government

Himachal has a tradition of change in government after every elections and going by the trend, this time it is the turn of the BJP which is upbeat after exit poll results.

There are 25 Congress, 28 BJP and four independent MLAs in the outgoing house while one seat was lying vacant after death of former minister Karan Singh from Banjar.

Sitting Rajya Sabha member Viplov Thakur(Congress), former Lok Sabha members, Chander Kumar(Congress and Dr Rajan Shushant (Independent) and former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar(BJP) are also among key contestants.

8:39 AM Gujarat elections result (99/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 78 Congress 52 Others 1

8:38 AM EVMs opened at a counting centre in Shimla's Kasumpati as counting of votes continues

8:37 AM Gujarat elections result (99/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 73 Congress 45 Others 1

Himachal Elections

Corruption was the main focus of the BJP campaign with the party training its guns at Chief Minister Singh, while the Congress hit out at the BJP over the issue of GST and demonetisation.

The BSP contested 42 seats followed by the CPI(M) 14, the Swabhiman party and the Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3.

Out of 67 sitting MLAs, 60 MLAS, nine cabinet ministers, HPCC president Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu, state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti, Deputy Speaker, Jagat Singh Negi and eight Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) contested the poll along with a dozen former ministers.

8:33 AM Counting of votes for Himachal Polls underway





Counting of votes was today underway for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections where traditional rivals BJP and Congress have contested all 68 seats.

The fate of 337 candidates including Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his predecessor Prem Kumar Dhumal will be known by the end of counting.

The hill state witnessed a record 75.28 per cent turnout.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for counting which started simultaneously in all 68 constituencies at 42 counting centres.

8:32 AM Gujarat elections result (99/182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 62 Congress 36 Others 1

8:31 AM Gujarat elections result (182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 60 Congress 36 Others 1

8:30 AM Data from Election Commission for Himachal Pradesh

8:29 AM Data from Election Commission for Gujarat

8:27 AM Gujarat elections result (182 seats)





Party Leads Won BJP 50 Congress 33

8:26 AM Postal ballot counting underway

8:26 AM Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017 has been unlike any witnessed in the state in recent times. For one, this is the first election since Narendra Modi moved to Delhi as the Prime Minister and the Congress, which has been out of power in the state for 22 years, had sensed an outside chance at pulling off an upset victory. Rahul Gandhi, who toured the state in four phases as part of his 12-day Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra, was appointed party president less than 48 hours before the results could be announced.

8:24 AM Gujarat election: Rupani to Mewani, watch out for these candidates today



Here are some of the key candidates from the BJP and Congress whose victory or defeat will be closely watched today:





8:23 AM Gujarat election: Rupani to Mewani, watch out for these candidates today



The announcement of results to the Gujarat Assembly election after counting of votes today will be crucial for all the 1,828 candidates in the fray, but all focus will be on these key candidates.

8:22 AM Varchha in Surat district is an Assembly segment with the highest Patidar population percentage. Here, approximately every 3 out of 5 persons belong to the Patidar community. PAAS leader Hardik Patel had conducted a roadshow here, but CM Vijay Rupani had skipped the area. In the 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP had won from here by over 20,000 votes.

8:21 AM Keep a close watch on a few more Patidar-dominated seats like Dhoraji and Amreli in Rajkot from where PAAS member Lalit Vasoya is contesting on a Congress ticket, Tankara in Morbi, Katargam in Surat, Viramgam in Ahmedabad (where Hardik voted) and Nikol in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat elections result (182 seats)



Party Leads Won BJP 24 Congress 16



8:19 AM Gujarat Election 2017: "All arrangements have been made in Gujarat by Chief Electoral officer of the state, at all places in counting halls for the state assembly elections" says Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti

8:18 AM Gujarat Election 2017: "I assure you that there can be no tampering with the EVMs" says Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti.

Counting of postal ballots underway; visuals from a counting center in #Shimla's Kasumpti #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/jkFIi3Gtmq — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

8:15 AM Postal ballots de-sealed by officials at a counting centre in Shimla's Sanjauli, as counting of votes begins.





Postal ballots de-sealed by officials at a counting centre in Shimla's Sanjauli, as counting of votes begins. #HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/kQ5vi7Tx0Y — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

8:13 AM Gujarat Election 2017: Tight security arrangements have been made, police personnel adequately stationed across the region" says Surat police commissioner Satish Kumar Sharma

Gujarat elections result (182 seats)



Party Leads Won BJP 06 Congress 02



Gujarat elections result (182 seats)



Party Leads Won BJP 16 Congress 08



8:05 AM Gujarat election 2017: Officials at counting centre set up in Ahmedabad's Gujarat College open ballot boxes as counting of votes begins

8:04 AM First trends expected in a short while from now

8:01 AM Counting of votes for Gujarat, Himachal Assembly polls begins

EC withdraws show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi over TV interviews

The Election Commission on Sunday withdrew its show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, saying the provision under which it was issued is now under review.

“The Commission is of the considered view that due to multi-fold expansion of digital and electronic media, the extant Model Code of Conduct, Section 126 of the RP Act, 1951, and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirement and challenges of the present and emerging situations,” it said while withdrawing the notice.

7:54 AM Cyclone Ockhi: Rahul Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi to take measures





Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi.

"I request the Prime Minister for a special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation and provide financial assistance to families of deceased fishermen for the after effects of Cyclone Ockhi," the letter read.

Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need to construct sea-walls and groynes in the vulnerable sea coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

7:52 AM Is PM Modi increasingly seeming Trumpean?



The claim that a transparent and irreproachable gathering held at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence on the 6th, where Dr. Manmohan Singh, Mr. Hamid Ansari and Gen. Kapoor were present, was in fact “a secret meeting” and a conspiracy to help Pakistan meddle in the Gujarat elections sounds like the sort of thing Mr. Trump might have said. Would you disagree?



What about the claim that a comment made by Mani Shankar Aiyar, in an interview to Pakistan’s Dunya TV two years ago, that India-Pakistan relations will only improve when Mr. Modi is removed (the actual Urdu word he used was “ nikalo ”) amounts to an attempt to physically eliminate the Prime Minister (or take out a “supari”, as Mr. Modi imaginatively put it)? Isn’t this, again, reminiscent of the American President’s hallucinatory misinterpretations?



Click HERE to read more

7:49 AM Congress under Rahul Gandhi





Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh exit polls dominated the discussions among politicians on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Friday. Another topic of discussion was the changes in the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi officially took over as party chief. Leaders speculated that Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot from the old guard would continue to be trusted by the new party chief, and might get more prominence in decision making.

Of the younger generation, Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken, RPN Singh, Jharkhand chief Ajay Kumar, Jyotiraditya Scindhia among others would gain in importance.

bypolls to Ajmer and Alwar seats likely to be held in the next few months, politicians and journalists were curious to know whether Congress Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot would contest the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat that he lost in 2014, and still try to put up a fight to be Congress chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan against a rising Gehlot.



Click HERE to read more

Following the exit poll results shown by the news channels, which predicted a majority to the ruling BJP in the recently-held election, several opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, had raised the issue of a possibility of EVM hacking.

Hardik Patel today said on Twitter that if a human body, made by god, could be tampered with, then why not an EVM, which is made by humans?

7:44 AM Wi-Fi service halted near EVMs in Surat



The Wi-Fi service at a college here was suspended after the Congress candidate from the Kamrej Assembly seat complained of possible hacking and tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs), used in the recently held Gujarat Assembly polls, kept on its campus.

7:41 AM

I want the Congress party to become an instrument for dialogue between Indian people, from all corners of our great country, all religions, all ethnicities, all ages and gender and for our dialogue to be led by love and affection. pic.twitter.com/VhjFDz2qht — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 16, 2017

Wi-Fi service halted near EVMs in Surat

Following a complaint by Congress nominee Ashok Jariwala, the Wi-Fi service was suspended on the campus of the Gandhi Engineering College

7:38 AM Rahul Gandhi organises dinner party for Congress leaders





A day after Rahul Gandhi took charge as the president of Congress, the party leaders on Sunday attended a dinner party at Delhi's Ashoka Hotel organised by All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The new Congress president had invited party's Members of Parliament, office bearers, Pradesh Congress Committee leaders and Congress Legislative Party leaders for the dinner.





For details, click HERE

7:36 AM Several in the party were cautious of the victory margin. “Saurashtra will be a challenge. Which national leader will fly down from Delhi after voting will depend on by how many seats we win,” said a BJP worker.

7:35 AM

What the exit polls predicted

Ahead of the final result, the exit polls had predicted that the saffron party will get well over 100 seats in the 182-seat state Assembly. The halfway mark is 92 in the Gujarat Assembly.

Similar to Himachal Pradesh, Congress refused to accept the predictions for Gujarat polls as well.

While BJP will fall short of party chief Amit Shah's 150-mark, it will win enough to hold the state for another term at the very least. The BJP currently holds 120 seats and Congress 43 seats in the Gujarat Assembly.

The BJP state headquarters, Shri Kamalam — a sprawling campus at Koba (Gandhinagar) — was almost empty on Saturday morning. By afternoon, it was brimming with 400-450 party workers and senior leaders. Separate tables were set for north, south and central regions, workers served tea and snacks in buffet counters and senior party leaders addressed the cadre.

A party worker said: "Two workers have come from each of the 182 constituencies. A lawyer would be assigned to each constituency. The leaders will explain all the technicalities to them."

7:32 AM In Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee office at Paldi, a handful of workers were diligently making notes and preparing a plan for deploying workers at the counting stations. Television sets showed scenes from New Delhi, as Rahul Gandhi was elevated as Congress president. The mood was that of cautious optimism but there was some ground-level rejuvenation as the Gandhi scion took centre stage.

7:31 AM Senior state Congress leader Himanshu Vyas sounded confident amid all the revelry. “Our internal calculations show that we are winning 124 seats. Last time, there were around 22 seats in which the Congress had won with margins of less than 5,000 votes. The BJP, too, had won in a similar number of low-margin seats. These seats can swing either way.”

7:30 AM

List of key constituencies to watch closely

The final results of the Gujarat Assembly polls, which were being as a prestige battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-appointed Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will be announced in just a few more hours.

Viramgam: Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor (who recently joined Congress), both are registered voters in Viramgam constituency.

Sabarmati: An urban seat, this is the home constituency of Modi

Naranpura: This was the former constituency of BJP president Amit Shah

Dariyapur: The Muslim-dominated Dariyapur seat is currently held by Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh

Maninagar: This seat is important for the BJP as it has remained the party's bastion since 1990

Ghatlodia: Another high-profile seat in Ahmedabad, Ghatlodia

7:28 AM I am confident that Gujarat Election 2017 results will be in favour of us. BJP will form Gujarat govt and will get more than two-third of the seats: Vijay Rupani

7:26 AM

Watch Congress President Rahul Gandhi talk about his vision for the country and the Congress Party in his first interview as Congress President. #RahulGandhiNHInterviewhttps://t.co/GIIlzjMnPn — Congress (@INCIndia) December 17, 2017

7:17 AM Senior state Congress leader Himanshu Vyas sounded confident amid all the revelry. “Our internal calculations show that we are winning 124 seats. Last time, there were around 22 seats in which the Congress had won with margins of less than 5,000 votes. The BJP, too, had won in a similar number of low-margin seats. These seats can swing either way.”

7:17 AM The Congress began its poll journey this year by going back to its old office in the Lal Darwaza area of the city. In April, the party had shifted its city district headquarters (popularly known as City Office) from Khanpur to Lal Darwaza to regaining its past glory — Sardar Smriti Bhavan used to be its headquarters during its golden reign in Gujarat. Many old-timers in the party have fond memories of the place, and the party thought this move would invigorate the workers. In the past four decades, Congress' city district office functioned from Firdaus Flat in Khanpur.

7:15 AM Another strategy was the understanding it reached with dominant and emerging caste leaders in Gujarat, including Hardik Patel of the Patidars, Jignesh Mewani of the Dalits and Alpesh Thakor of the OBCs.

7:15 AM Rahul Gandhi worked on new political strategies in Gujarat to take on the BJP in prime minister Modi's home state, including visiting a series of temples in an apparent attempt to project the Congress in a soft Hindutva mould.

Election Commission of India withdraws notice to Rahul Gandhi issued due to violation of MCC for giving interview during 48 hours prior to second phase of polling in #Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2017

7:13 AM Modhwadia noted that all exit poll results predicting a BJP win will stand reversed when actual results come today

7:12 AM "Gujarat will fall in Rahul Gandhi's lap"





Another Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia, former Congress legislature party leader in Gujarat, said the state was sure to "fall in Rahul Gandhi's lap" after the aggressive and successful development-based canvassing he launched.

"The BJP was so cornered by Rahul Gandhi's insistence on answers about Gujarat's development or lack of it that the PM and BJP President Amit Shah had no option but to peddle non issues. Gujarat is sure to land in Congress kitty after Rahul Gandhi's spirited show there," he said.

7:11 AM The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 22 years. Gandhi single handedly steered the Congress campaign in the state this time around.

7:11 AM "They had no answers to Rahul Gandhi's questions and were forced to rake Gujarati pride. In this lay Rahul Gandhi's victory. He has already proved himself," he said.

Gehlot, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister who was sent to Gujarat to lift party's morale ahead of the high stakes election, appeared confident of a Congress win in the state.

Asked whether the Gujarat election result would be the first test of Gandhi, who assumed charge as Congress President this Saturday, Gehlot said, "It is not the issue of whether he is on test or not. The issue is the way he came in and assumed leadership of the Gujarat campaign forcing state government's accountability and cornering the PM (Narendra Modi) and BJP chief on development issues."

Upbeat on the eve of the election results, Congress leaders hailed Gandhi's Gujarat campaign as a "winner", saying his issue-based strategy would bring positive results for the party on Monday, when counting will take place.

"We are confident of victory in Gujarat. The manner in which Rahul Gandhi spearheaded the campaign and used issue- based politics, he put the BJP on the mat forcing them to resort to non issues for public sympathy," Congress general secretary in charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot said.

7:09 AM Buoyed by Rahul Gandhi's spirited campaign in Gujarat, the Congress said on Sunday that the exit poll results will be reversed and it would emerge victorious in the state.

7:08 AM Congress confident of victory in Gujarat

The law and justice, electronics and IT minister said voters have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during whose tenure the country has witnessed "all-round growth".

"The people of Gujarat have not forgotten the economic progress and the excellent law and order that prevailed while Modi was the chief minister. The BJP is all set to retain power in the state with a comfortable majority," he told reporters.

BJP will win Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls: Ravishankar Prasad

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad today asserted that the party will register comprehensive victories in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

7:04 AM "Some may criticize the EVMs out of fear of defeat, but the EVMs have made elections transparent and impartial. Now, nobody can deprive anybody of the right to cast votes," Kumar, who has predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP in Gujarat, tweeted in Hindi.





हार के डर से चुनाव में ईवीएम की आलोचना जो कर लें लेकिन ईवीएम के प्रयोग से चुनाव पारदर्शी और निष्पक्ष हुआ है। अब मतदान के अधिकार से कोई किसी को वंचित नहीं कर सकता है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) December 17, 2017

EVM criticism due to fear of defeat, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Sunday that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have helped to make elections "transparent and impartial" and those criticising them were doing so out of the fear of defeat.

Gujarat Assembly Elections: The poll body had on December 13 issued the show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for "prima facie" violating the provisions under the election law and the model code by giving interviews to TV channels.

While withdrawing the notice, it told the Congress and the BJP, "The Commission is of the considered view that due to multi-fold expansion of digital and electronic media, the extant Model Code of Conduct, Section 126 of the RP Act, 1951, and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirement and challenges of the present and emerging situations."

7:00 AM

EC withdraws notice to Rahul Gandhi over TV interviews

The Election Commission on Sunday withdrew notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his TV interviews during Gujarat polls, and said it will revisit a provision in the election law under which it was issued.

6:59 AM

BJP, Congress both claim victory in Himachal Pradesh

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, both ruling Congress and opposition BJP are claiming victory.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who returned to Shimla after 18 days, dismissed the exit poll results, saying he could well read the mood of the people of the state and the actual results would be opposite to the exit poll projections.

"I am confident that 'mission repeat' would be achieved and tall claims made by the BJP would be proved wrong," he told reporters.

On the other hand, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal was highly optimistic and said the results would be same as projected in the exit polls.

6:58 AM Modi led the campaign for the BJP, while Rahul Gandhi was the pivot of the Congress' electioneering.

6:58 AM The results are expected to have a bearing on the 2019 parliamentary polls also as Modi had come to power in 2014, based on Gujarat 'model of development'.

6:58 AM While the BJP is seeking a sixth straight term in office, the Congress is aiming to stage a comeback in power after being in the opposition for over two decades.

6:57 AM The Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly election results on eci.nic.in.

6:54 AM Gujarat Assembly polls: One of the party workers said "We are guarding the strong rooms across the state where EVMs, VVPATs are kept, to check and prevent any tampering."



To Read full story, click HERE

On counting eve, Cong workers monitor strong rooms

A day ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election results, Congress workers were seen monitoring strong rooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) are kept, after the party voiced fears of discrepancies during counting.

The Congress workers are guarding the strong rooms across the state to prevent any tampering with the results.

6:52 AM The state saw aggressive campaigning from the Congress Party and the BJP, both leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory.

A day before voting in the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, the ruling BJP had released its manifesto, promising an inclusive development in the state.

The BJP's poll manifesto was released after Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leader Ahmed Patel slammed the ruling party in Gujarat for not bringing out its manifesto before the polling.

"Under the extant provisions, there is no time limit prescribed in the MCC to release election manifesto by political parties. No instruction of the Commission is issued in this regard," the statement by the EC read. The statement further reads, "The Commission is of considered view that due to multi-fold expansion of digital and electronic media , the extant MCC, Section 126 of the R.P Act, 1951 and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirements and challenges of the present and emerging situations."

6:51 AM No time limit prescribed in Model Code of Conduct to release election manifesto



After the Congress party raised questions against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for releasing its manifesto a day before phase one of the Gujarat polls, the Election Commission of India (EC) has cleared that there is no time limit prescribed in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to release an election manifesto.

6:50 AM While the majority of exit polls have predicted BJP's win, the Congress is hopeful of bagging Patidar votes and overthrowing BJP from 22 years of governance in the state.

6:50 AM The counting of the two-phase Gujarat Assembly election 2017 will be held.

6:50 AM The incumbent state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led BJP is seeking a sixth straight term in office, while the Congress is aspiring to stage a comeback in power after being in the opposition for over two decades.

6:50 AM The Congress' average victory margin stood at 13,577 votes across the 61 seats it won in 2012. Since 1995, the BJP has been in the power in Gujarat.

6:49 AM The BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61 in 2012.

6:49 AM In 2012, the BJP won 63 of the 89 constituencies, while the Congress party got only 22 seats. Others won four seats. Narendra Modi led BJP to a vigorous victory in Gujarat, which also concreted his name for the BJP Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2014 General Elections.

6:49 AM A total of 977 candidates were in the fray in the first phase of elections, out of which 57 were women candidates and over 2.22 lakh people took part in the election to decide their fate. While in the second phase, 851 candidates fought, out of which 69 women candidates contested.

6:49 AM Gujarat has 26 parliamentary constituencies and 182 assembly constituencies.

6:48 AM The counting for the two phase Gujarat Assembly elections will begin at 8 a.m. and results are expected to come out by afternoon.

6:47 AM All eyes are set on Gujarat as the much-awaited results of the bitterly fought Assembly polls, which saw a political Mahabharat contest between the two leading parties - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, will be announced today.

6:40 AM Gandhi worked on new political strategies in Gujarat to take on the BJP in prime minister Modi's home state, including visiting a series of temples in an apparent attempt to project the Congress in a soft Hindutva mould.

6:40 AM Upbeat on the eve of the election results, Congress leaders hailed Gandhi's Gujarat campaign as a "winner", saying his issue-based strategy would bring positive results for the party on Monday, when counting will take place.

6:40 AM Buoyed by Rahul Gandhi's spirited campaign in Gujarat, the Congress said on Sunday that the exit poll results will be reversed and it would emerge victorious in the state.

ALSO READ: Election Results: Congress Confident Of Victory In Gujarat

6:12 AM The campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 earlier saw the Congress party trying to stitch together an equation of Kshatriyas, Harijan, Aadhivasi, and Muslim (KHAM) support. But that does not seem to have made any major dent in the BJP's vote share.

ALSO READ: Gujarat election 2017: India Today-Axis exit poll predicts BJP majority

6:06 AM If the predictions are anything to go by, it implies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poularity has no taken no hit on account of the moves like GST and demonetisation, and the Patitar agitation in recent times. Also, it shows that the BJP is facing no anti-incumbency despite ruling Gujarat on trot for over two decades.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll sees the Congress getting between 68 and 82 of the state's 182 seats.

Similarly, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP, with 99-113 seats.

ALSO READ: Gujarat election 2017: Sahara Samay-CNX exit poll gives BJP 110-120 seats

6:02 AM The Sahara SamayCNX exit poll suggests that Gujaratis will continue to repose their faith the BJP, in power in the state for over 20 years and at the Centre for close to four years, despite some of the measures that have lately been criticised for causing pain to the general public -- the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation being some of the examples.

6:02 AM The exit poll has also predicted that the Congress could get only 65-75 seats, way below the majority mark of 92.

6:01 AM The Sahara Samay-CNX exit poll has predicted that BJP might go on to get 110 to 120 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly

ALSO READ: Gujarat election results: On counting eve, BJP jubilant, Congress hopeful

5:58 AM Separate tables were set for north, south and central regions. Workers served tea and snacks in buffet counters and senior party leaders addressed the cadre.

5:58 AM The BJP state headquarters at Gandhinagar, though almost empty on Saturday morning, was brimming with 400-450 party workers and senior leaders by afternoon

5:57 AM Some 70-odd workers had gathered outside the Congress office on Saturday to burst crackers, and shouted slogans as a show of confidence ahead of the results.

5:55 AM On Saturday, both the parties briefed their booth-level workers about the technicalities on counting day.

5:55 AM In Gujarat, passions were running high on the eve of the counting of votes, on Sunday. Even with almost all exit polls predicting the ruling BJP would win the polls, the Congress did not show any signs of crumbling under pressure.

5:53 AM Though the BJP has not yet disclosed its CM candidate for Himachal Pradesh, it is widely expected that former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal would return as the state's new chief minister, should the BJP live up to the projections of the exit polls

5:51 AM The Congress' Virbhadra Singh, already in the middle of several controversies in recent times, is likely to cede control of the state

5:50 AM Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will record a landslide win in Himachal Pradesh and wrest power from the ruling Congress Party

5:49 AM In the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, too, the BJP is seen storming back to power

5:48 AM At least one exit poll has even predicted a two-thirds majority for the BJP in Gujarat

5:48 AM If exit polls by various media outlets and agencies are anything to go by, the BJP might be headed for a clear majority in Gujarat -- in fact, even more than 100-110 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly

5:46 AM The Congress party, which has suffered some serious reverses in the many states that have gone to the polls in recent times, is seeking an electoral revival

5:45 AM PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in the power in Gujarat for over two decades, is seeking a sixth straight government term in his home state

5:44 AM Gujarat in particular is being seen by many as a prestige battlde between Prime Minister Narendra MOdi and the newly elected Congress President Rahul Gandhi

5:43 AM The final results will be announced later in the day after counting of votes

5:43 AM The counting of votes cast in the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly election 2017, as well as the earlier conducted single-phase Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, will begin in a couple of hours today

5:42 AM In Gujarat, the fate of 1,828 candidates from across parties are closed in electronic voting machines (EVMs)

5:41 AM In the second phase on December 14, 93 of the state's seats went to the polls

5:41 AM In the first phase of the Gujarat election 2017, 89 constituencies in the state voted on December 9

5:41 AM The important Gujarat Assembly election 2017 had been conducted in two phases on December 9 and 14

5:40 AM The single-phase election to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly had taken place on November 9

5:39 AM The results to the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 will be announced today