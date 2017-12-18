Final numbers: BJP retains Gujarat for 6th straight time with 99 seats
The results of the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 for 182 seats and the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election for 68 seats will be announced today
New Delhi Last Updated at December 18, 2017 23:28 IST
Gujarat election result (182/182 seats)
The BJP today retained power in Gujarat, securing a simple majority by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly. It is leading in seven more, according to the Election Commission tally.
The opposition Congress followed closely behind the long-ruling saffron party with 77 seats in the bitterly-fought election whose campaign saw a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Party
Won
Leading
Total
Bharatiya Janata Party
99
0
99
Indian National Congress
77
0
77
Nationalist Congress Party
1
0
1
Bhartiya Tribal Party
2
0
2
Independent
3
0
3
Total
182
0
182
Himachal Pradesh election result (68/68 seats)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) snatched power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh amid the embarrassment of its Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal facing defeat.
Out of 68 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 44 seats, Congress managed 20 seats.
The counting of votes for the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will announce the final Himachal Pradesh election results by the evening.
There are 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, elections to which were held on November 9. A party needs 35 seats to be able to form a government.
वडग़ांव की जनताने वडनगर वाले को जवाब दे दिया। 2-4 दिन में वडग़ांव से वडनगर का रॉड शो, और सफाई कर्मियों का आन्दोलन प्लान किया जायेगा। ईमानदारी की जीत इस जमाने में भी होती है। वडग़ांव कि जनताने जो प्यार किया वह गज़ब है। कल से ही रास्ते की लड़ाई चालू होँ… https://t.co/wAYm9Pt9wt
“For me, Gujarat polls are a matter of double joy. I am so happy that after I left the state, my colleagues there continued the good work,” says PM Narendra Modi
6:53 PM"Even if you do not like BJP, do not try to derail the progress being made towards development," says PM Narendra Modi
6:49 PMSo many conspiracies were hatched in Gujarat by Congress, misinformation was being spread. People cannot bear if anyone makes fun of 'vikas': PM Narendra Modi
6:47 PM Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)
Party
Won
Leading
Bharatiya Janata Party
95
4
Indian National Congress
75
2
6:43 PMBharatiya Janata Party won 95 seats out of 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Election Commission Of India
6:40 PMResults show India is ready for reform, says Narendra Modi while addressing at BJP headquarter in New Delhi
6:38 PM"Himachal voted for development," PM Narendra Modi thanked Himachal Pradesh for selecting BJP over Congress.
6:36 PM
During UP elections it was said BJP would lose due to GST effect in urban areas, same was said in Gujarat elections and local body polls in Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi in Gujarat Photo: PTI
6:33 PM
BJP president Amit Shah and other leaders felicitate PM Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi as party celebrates Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh win
6:28 PM“All sections of the society have voted above caste politics. This is a win of development politics of the Prime Minister. In Gujarat, OBC, Patidar, Dalit all were used for caste politics by the Congress but caste politics could not get success,” says senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari
6:26 PMWatch Prime minister Narendra Modi live from the BJP headquarters in New Delhi:
6:25 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, welcomed by BJP President Amit Shah
5:22 PM Gujarat result indicates people not happy with BJP, says Shiv Sena
5:21 PM
It's a symbol of people's confidence in Congress. Thankful that they made me victorious. We have never stepped back from serving people in Sujanpur & we will always serve them: Rajinder Rana, Congress candidate who won in Sujanpur against BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal #HimachalResultspic.twitter.com/LZQE9Hiazj
5:18 PM BJP parliamentary board to Decide CM : CM Vijay Rupani
5:18 PM BJP has formed government in the 19th state of the country, Himachal Pradesh, attaining 2/3rd majority. We thank PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for leading us: CM Vijay Rupani
5:17 PM
Gracious concession by #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi: "@INCIndia accepts verdict of people &congratulates new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat&Himachal w/all my heart for love they showed me." Still, 77 seats,&pulling BJP below 100 in PM's home state: OK!
5:17 PM Rupani claims party’s vote share increased by 8% this time.
5:16 PM I would like to thank the people of Gujarat. People's trust in Modi lead to this win. Amit Shah's guidance played a huge role in our victory in Gujarat," chief minister Vijay Rupani says
5:15 PMGujarat elections result (182/182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
17
82
Congress
7
70
Others
2
6
5:13 PM
5:13 PM
5:12 PM
5:11 PM
5:10 PMGujarat elections result (182/182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
20
80
Congress
6
70
Others
3
2
5:08 PMHimachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
Total
BJP
23
21
44
Congress
9
12
41
Independent
01
01
2
CPI-(M)
1
1
Total
33
35
68
5:05 PM "I would like to give credit for this victory to the people of Gujarat, also give assurance that in the coming 5 years BJP will work towards what the people of the state want" says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
5:04 PM Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani flashes victory sign as BJP leads in Gujarat elections
I'll always stand with govt, whichever party it might be of, & serve people. As a son I am sad we couldn't make it possible for him (Virbhadra Singh) to become the CM 7th time. We'll analyse our drawbacks in meeting: Vikramaditya Singh, leading in Shimla Rural #HimachalElectionspic.twitter.com/GEV1CTnQfQ
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday taunted the Congress and asked it to prepare for the "2024 general elections" as a BJP win in 2019 polls was a "certainty".
Talking to reporters, ahead of the day's proceedings at the ongoing winter session of the state assembly, Adityanath said that people have rejected the Congress and its leadership one after another and that they should now mull a strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
He also observed that people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh had proved beyond a point that they are for positive and development oriented politics.
Personal loss is not of much importance.The gain that victory has brought to state BJP is important. Thankful to people of the state for voting for BJP. In politics, sometimes one wins, sometimes one losses. I was not expecting to lose, I will do an analysis: PK Dhumal
Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, all @BJP4Gujarat leaders & karyakartas on 6th consecutive win of @BJP4India in Gujarat and gratitude to citizens for once again voting for ‘Vikaswad’ over ‘Vanshwad’.
My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage.
4:23 PM Our vote percentage in this election has increased in comparison to 2012. It reflects that people of Gujarat rejected the caste-based politics: Amit Shah in Delhi
4:23 PM We are confident that BJP will form government in Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Karnataka next: Amit Shah
4:22 PM Pradhyumansinh Mahipatsinh Jadeja of Congress won against BJP's Chhabilbhai Naranbhai Patel in Abdasa
4:22 PMGujarat elections result (182/182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
100
68
Congress
79
59
Others
3
4
4:20 PM We are confident that when we go into 2019 elections under the leadership of PM Modi we will once again get people's support and Modi ji's aim for the youth in 2022 will become a reality: Amit Shah, BJP President
4:17 PM People of Gujarat rejected politics of caste. That’s why most prominent Congress leaders have lost: Amit Shah
4:17 PMCongress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul's campaign reminded us of Indira Gandhi: Ashok Gehlot
4:16 PM
BJP President, Amit Shah
The 2/3rd lead in Himachal Pradesh shows that people there want to join PM Narendra Modi in the journey to development
4:15 PM
I congratulate Gujarat voters for their very balanced verdict at this hour.
It is a temporary and face-saving win, but it shows a moral defeat for BJP.
Gujarat voted against atrocities, anxiety and injustice caused to the common people. Gujarat belled the cat for 2019
Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot addresses the media
"Whatever the results, it was moral win for Congress. It was a win for Rahul ji's issue based campaign.BJP in home state of PM Modi ji and Amit Shah ji is struggling to cross even 100," Ashok Gehlot said.
4:11 PM This is a victory of development over dynasty and polarisation: Amit Shah
4:10 PM We have once again emerged triumphant. I offer heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gujarat and Hiamchal Pradesh that they gave us anther opportunity to serve them: Amit Shah
4:09 PM
Amit Shah said, "Modi's vikas won"
"This is win for democacy. People voted for politics of performance"
BJP is going to form government in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. I'm grateful to all the party workers who have worked tirelessly toward this success.
4:06 PM
4:05 PM Victory in Gujarat & Himachal shows people have once again accepted PM Modi, his policies & Gujarat model. They've voted for development & against corrupt Congress. It'll have positive impact in Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa, Karnataka BJP President
4:04 PM
मैं बीजेपी को उसकी जीत के लिए अभिनंदन नहीं दूंगा क्योंकि ये जीत बेईमानी से हुई हैं।
गुजरात की जनता जागृत हुवी हैं लेकिन और जागृत होना ज़रूरी हैं।EVM के साथ छेड़छाड़ हुवी है यह हक़ीक़त हैं।
Himachal Pradesh election result:I accept the victory of BJP. I, being the CM, take full responsibility of our performance here. I hope Vikramaditya (Singh) keeps winning in future, like he won today, said Virbhadra Singh
3:57 PMI express gratitude to my voters'- Congress' Alpesh Thakor after winning Radhanpur seat
3:56 PMPM Modi to visit Cyclone Ockhi-affected areas tomorrow
3:54 PM BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is a victory of PM Narendra Modi's development agenda and against the politics of casteism and appeasement: BJP president Amit Shah
The lower-than-expected poll performance of the BJP in Gujarat suggests that the 2019 general elections are not going to be a cakewalk to the NDA lead party, a senior TRS leader said today. "The key takeaway (of Gujarat Assembly elections) is it's not (going to be) a cakewalk for the BJP any more in 2019 election," Telangana Rashtra Samiti Floor Leader in Lok Sabha, A P Jithender Reddy told PTI.
"They (BJP) have to basically again check their administration," he said.
Though the BJP is set to return to power in the western state, Reddy saw the electoral verdict as being a setback to the party.
"Definitely (it's a setback). 103 seats (the projected BJP tally this afternoon) is not coming back to power (it should have been bigger number of seats)," he said.
3:51 PM
गुजरात और हिमाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनावों में भाजपा की जीत..जातिवाद, वंशवाद और तुष्टीकरण के खिलाफ प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के विकासवाद की जीत है ।
I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP. I assure them that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly.
Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories.
Election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh indicate a strong support for politics of good governance and development. I salute the hardworking BJP Karyakartas in these states for their hardwork which has led to these impressive victories
3:32 PM
3:30 PM
BJP President Amit Shah addresses the media as BJP leads in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections
3:25 PM People of Gujarat meant well but money power and dirty tricks influenced the vote: Hardik Patel on election result
3:25 PMGujarat elections result (182/182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
98
44
Congress
81
36
Others
2
2
3:24 PMHimachal chief minister Virbhadra Singh wins Arki seat
3:23 PM EVM bashing should stop now, says former chief election commissioner
3:22 PM When ATMs can be hacked, why can't EVMs be hacked, says Patidar leader Hardik Patel
3:22 PM Gujarat needs to be more aware, says Patidar leader Hardik Patel
3:21 PMHimachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 partwise result
3:19 PM BJP's margin of victory is very little, says Patidar leader Hardik Patel
3:15 PM We will continue to fight for reservation and farmers: Hardik Patel
3:14 PMPatidar leader Hardik Patel speaks to the media
There has been tampering in EVMs in Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, hence the gap is very less wherever tampering happened. EVMs are hackable: Hardik Patel
3:13 PM
गुजरात एवं हिमाचल प्रदेश विधान सभा चुनाव में जीत के लिए माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी एवं भारतीय जनता पार्टी को बधाई | गुजरात में जीत का दावा करने वाली कांग्रेस हिमाचल भी हार गयी! @narendramodi
3:13 PM "I express my gratitude to the people of Vadgam for all their support. Now, I will raise the voice of Gujarat's discriminated sections in the assembly," says Jignesh Mevani, who is leading by 19696 votes from Vadgam.
Celebrations broke out at BJP headquarters on Monday as soon as the trends suggested that the ruling party was poised for a victory in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. Party supporters gathered in large numbers at offices around the country and distributed sweets among themselves. The BJP supporters, waiving the saffron flag and donning the party cap, greeted each other over the impending victory of the party which is set to retain power for the sixth term in a row.
2:17 PM The Election Commission just before the UP election results challenged all political parties to hack an EVM, but no one went ahead from Congress party to take up the challenge: Ravi Shankar Prasad
2:16 PM People of Gujarat have stuck with BJP after 22 years because of the performance of the govt, our governance: Ravi Shankar Prasad
2:15 PMGujarat elections result (182/182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
100
18
Congress
80
15
Others
2
2
2:14 PMHimachal Pradesh elections result (68/68 seats)
1:53 PM Undoubtedly, a major victory. The kind of work which Party workers have done right from booth workers level till PM's level, everybody put their best foot forward and both Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh have recognised the good work going on in the name of development: N Sitharaman
1:52 PM Won't say anything on Rahul Gandhi since he has just been appointed Congress President, says Rajnath Singh
1:52 PMWe have done better this time, says Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader
Talking about election results, Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that the party has done fairly better this time. "Our seat share has improved. Let final results come, hope to have more seats," he added.
1:50 PM There was emphatic campaigning in the last two weeks. It was also communal. That may have made a difference: Yogendra Yadav on Gujarat election result
1:48 PM
Poll verdict a lesson to Congress for criticising Gujarat model: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP's imminent victory in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat was a lesson for the Congress and those who had criticised the "Gujarat model" of development.
Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath said he had predicted that change of leadership in the Congress "will be a good sign for the BJP".
"People all over the world have appreciated the Gujarat model but Congress has raised questions. This is a lesson for the Congress and the opposition parties," Adityanath said.
1:39 PM "EVMs are stand alone machines, aren't connected to any network, can't be influenced over Bluetooth or wireless message,so to say EVMs have something wrong is absolutely incorrect. It's only a glorified calculator, moment you open it, it goes dead" says N Gopalaswami, Former CEC
1:37 PM Whatever the result, people consider Congress as real winner: Congress’ Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot
Nitin Patel was trailing from Mehsana against Congress candidate Jivabhai Patel by 3,000 votes which was the epicentre of the Patidar reservation agitation. The main contestants from the BJP is Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Rajkot West), Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel (Mehsana) and state BJP unit president Vijay Rupani(Bhavnagar West).
1:23 PM "I firmly believe that our EVMs, VVPATs cannot be tampered with. This matter should be closed once and for all as it is tried and tested. EVM is a standalone machine, question of hacking doesn't arise" says former Chief Election Commissioner of India, HS Brahma
12:40 PM Narendra Modi’s biggest rival is Narendra Modi himself. There is no other person matching his stature: Amar Singh
12:38 PM "It is a matter of happiness for us, this is the victory of development," says Union Minister Smriti Irani, on a question about Congress giving a tough fight she said, "jo jeeta wohi sikandar. It is victory of every booth worker's hard work & the people who trusted development"
Casteist agenda of Hardik, Jignesh, Alpesh troika has helped Congress or cost it the election? Congress has to search for answers coolly after all the details come out. BJP, in its 5th consecutive victory, will celebrate but candidly analyse too.
11:58 AM BJP has a very strong organizational network on the ground. Don't think Congress did well to encash those issues with which people very angry with the government: Praful Patel, NCP
11:56 AMGujarat Elections Result 2017: Chaudhary Shankar, BJP candidate leads in Vav Vidha seat
11:55 AM Would like to thank voters of Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi and Amit Shah. Anurag Thakur
11:53 AM Let us not find excuses to blame the EVMs for the poll loss. Congress finding excuses since 2014. Time has come for the Congress to introspect as to why they are losing elections: Anurag Thakur
11:52 AM Congress' Kanu Baraiya wins Talaja assembly seat
11:48 AMGujarat Elections Result 2017: BJP's Bhupendra Patel wins from Ghatlodia assembly seat.
11:48 AMGujarat Elections Result 2017: Arjun Modhwadia of Congress loses to Jayesh Radadiya of BJP in Porbandar, Gujarat
11:47 AM People of Himachal were fed up of policies of the Congress, and misgovernance. Law and order situation was also bad in the state: Anurag Thakur
11:46 AM The BJP cannot be completely happy, says Rajeev Rai, Spokesperson SP
11:46 AM As per the Election Commission data, BJP has 49% vote share while Congress has 41.7% in Gujarat assembly elections
11:44 AM Rahul Gandhi, good show, says BJP ally Shiv Sena
11:42 AM Congress wins Kasumpti seat in Himachal with its candidate Anirudh Singh defeating BJP's Vijay Jyoti by a margin of 9,397 votes
11:42 AM On the Congress giving a neck and neck fight to the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath says it is the ‘beginning of return of the Congress'.
11:42 AM BJP's Pradipsinh Jadeja wins Vatva
11:39 AM Congress' Arjun Modhwadia trailing by 1800 votes from Porbandar
10:13 AMGujarat election result 2017: BJP's CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal trailing by 1709 votes from Sujanpur
10:12 AM
10:11 AM
10:10 AM
10:09 AM
10:07 AM
10:03 AM EC Official Trends for Gujarat Election 2017: BJP leading on 83 seats, Congress leading on 62.
10:02 AM
It's too close to call Gujarat for the Cong yet. Can still take a dramatic turn. Whoever wins, we all see what the sentiment is. And it's not localised to one state. You do stupid things that affect people's livelihoods, you pay the price. No amount of paid PR can save you.
While the BJP is confident of winning the polls with a comfortable majority, the Congress has rejected the exit-polls and claimed that it was all set to repeat.
The BJP ousted the Congress in 1990 and the Congress avenged defeat in 1993. The BJP formed the government with the help of Himachal Vikas Congress in 1998 and the Congress was back in power in 2003. The BJP made a comeback in 2007.
8:41 AM
Himachal Pradesh tradition of changing government
Himachal has a tradition of change in government after every elections and going by the trend, this time it is the turn of the BJP which is upbeat after exit poll results.
There are 25 Congress, 28 BJP and four independent MLAs in the outgoing house while one seat was lying vacant after death of former minister Karan Singh from Banjar.
Sitting Rajya Sabha member Viplov Thakur(Congress), former Lok Sabha members, Chander Kumar(Congress and Dr Rajan Shushant (Independent) and former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar(BJP) are also among key contestants.
8:39 AMGujarat elections result (99/182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
78
Congress
52
Others
1
8:38 AMEVMs opened at a counting centre in Shimla's Kasumpati as counting of votes continues
8:37 AMGujarat elections result (99/182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
73
Congress
45
Others
1
8:35 AM
Himachal Elections
Corruption was the main focus of the BJP campaign with the party training its guns at Chief Minister Singh, while the Congress hit out at the BJP over the issue of GST and demonetisation.
The BSP contested 42 seats followed by the CPI(M) 14, the Swabhiman party and the Lok Gathbandhan Party six each and the CPI-3.
Out of 67 sitting MLAs, 60 MLAS, nine cabinet ministers, HPCC president Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu, state BJP chief, Satpal Singh Satti, Deputy Speaker, Jagat Singh Negi and eight Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) contested the poll along with a dozen former ministers.
8:33 AMCounting of votes for Himachal Polls underway
Counting of votes was today underway for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections where traditional rivals BJP and Congress have contested all 68 seats.
The fate of 337 candidates including Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his predecessor Prem Kumar Dhumal will be known by the end of counting.
The hill state witnessed a record 75.28 per cent turnout.
Adequate security arrangements have been made for counting which started simultaneously in all 68 constituencies at 42 counting centres.
8:32 AMGujarat elections result (99/182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
62
Congress
36
Others
1
8:31 AMGujarat elections result (182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
60
Congress
36
Others
1
8:30 AMData from Election Commission for Himachal Pradesh
8:29 AMData from Election Commission for Gujarat
8:27 AMGujarat elections result (182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
50
Congress
33
8:26 AMPostal ballot counting underway
8:26 AMGujarat Assembly Elections 2017 has been unlike any witnessed in the state in recent times. For one, this is the first election since Narendra Modi moved to Delhi as the Prime Minister and the Congress, which has been out of power in the state for 22 years, had sensed an outside chance at pulling off an upset victory. Rahul Gandhi, who toured the state in four phases as part of his 12-day Gujarat Navsarjan Yatra, was appointed party president less than 48 hours before the results could be announced.
8:24 AMGujarat election: Rupani to Mewani, watch out for these candidates today
Here are some of the key candidates from the BJP and Congress whose victory or defeat will be closely watched today:
8:23 AMGujarat election: Rupani to Mewani, watch out for these candidates today
The announcement of results to the Gujarat Assembly election after counting of votes today will be crucial for all the 1,828 candidates in the fray, but all focus will be on these key candidates.
8:22 AM Varchha in Surat district is an Assembly segment with the highest Patidar population percentage. Here, approximately every 3 out of 5 persons belong to the Patidar community. PAAS leader Hardik Patel had conducted a roadshow here, but CM Vijay Rupani had skipped the area. In the 2012 Assembly elections, the BJP had won from here by over 20,000 votes.
8:21 AM Keep a close watch on a few more Patidar-dominated seats like Dhoraji and Amreli in Rajkot from where PAAS member Lalit Vasoya is contesting on a Congress ticket, Tankara in Morbi, Katargam in Surat, Viramgam in Ahmedabad (where Hardik voted) and Nikol in Ahmedabad.
8:20 AM
Gujarat elections result (182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
24
Congress
16
8:19 AMGujarat Election 2017: "All arrangements have been made in Gujarat by Chief Electoral officer of the state, at all places in counting halls for the state assembly elections" says Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti
8:18 AMGujarat Election 2017: "I assure you that there can be no tampering with the EVMs" says Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti.
8:13 AMGujarat Election 2017: Tight security arrangements have been made, police personnel adequately stationed across the region" says Surat police commissioner Satish Kumar Sharma
8:10 AM
Gujarat elections result (182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
06
Congress
02
8:09 AM
Gujarat elections result (182 seats)
Party
Leads
Won
BJP
16
Congress
08
8:05 AM Gujarat election 2017: Officials at counting centre set up in Ahmedabad's Gujarat College open ballot boxes as counting of votes begins
8:04 AMFirst trends expected in a short while from now
8:01 AMCounting of votes for Gujarat, Himachal Assembly polls begins
7:55 AM
EC withdraws show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi over TV interviews
The Election Commission on Sunday withdrew its show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, saying the provision under which it was issued is now under review.
“The Commission is of the considered view that due to multi-fold expansion of digital and electronic media, the extant Model Code of Conduct, Section 126 of the RP Act, 1951, and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirement and challenges of the present and emerging situations,” it said while withdrawing the notice.
7:54 AMCyclone Ockhi: Rahul Gandhi writes letter to PM Modi to take measures
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to declare a comprehensive special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi.
"I request the Prime Minister for a special financial package for the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshwadeep to undertake rehabilitation and provide financial assistance to families of deceased fishermen for the after effects of Cyclone Ockhi," the letter read.
Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need to construct sea-walls and groynes in the vulnerable sea coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
7:52 AMIs PM Modi increasingly seeming Trumpean?
The claim that a transparent and irreproachable gathering held at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence on the 6th, where Dr. Manmohan Singh, Mr. Hamid Ansari and Gen. Kapoor were present, was in fact “a secret meeting” and a conspiracy to help Pakistan meddle in the Gujarat elections sounds like the sort of thing Mr. Trump might have said. Would you disagree?
What about the claim that a comment made by Mani Shankar Aiyar, in an interview to Pakistan’s Dunya TV two years ago, that India-Pakistan relations will only improve when Mr. Modi is removed (the actual Urdu word he used was “nikalo”) amounts to an attempt to physically eliminate the Prime Minister (or take out a “supari”, as Mr. Modi imaginatively put it)? Isn’t this, again, reminiscent of the American President’s hallucinatory misinterpretations?
Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh exit polls dominated the discussions among politicians on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Friday. Another topic of discussion was the changes in the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi officially took over as party chief. Leaders speculated that Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot from the old guard would continue to be trusted by the new party chief, and might get more prominence in decision making.
Of the younger generation, Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken, RPN Singh, Jharkhand chief Ajay Kumar, Jyotiraditya Scindhia among others would gain in importance.
With Rajasthan Assembly elections barely a year away, and Lok Sabha bypolls to Ajmer and Alwar seats likely to be held in the next few months, politicians and journalists were curious to know whether Congress Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot would contest the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat that he lost in 2014, and still try to put up a fight to be Congress chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan against a rising Gehlot.
Following the exit poll results shown by the news channels, which predicted a majority to the ruling BJP in the recently-held election, several opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, had raised the issue of a possibility of EVM hacking.
Hardik Patel today said on Twitter that if a human body, made by god, could be tampered with, then why not an EVM, which is made by humans?
7:44 AMWi-Fi service halted near EVMs in Surat
The Wi-Fi service at a college here was suspended after the Congress candidate from the Kamrej Assembly seat complained of possible hacking and tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs), used in the recently held Gujarat Assembly polls, kept on its campus.
7:41 AM
I want the Congress party to become an instrument for dialogue between Indian people, from all corners of our great country, all religions, all ethnicities, all ages and gender and for our dialogue to be led by love and affection. pic.twitter.com/VhjFDz2qht
Following a complaint by Congress nominee Ashok Jariwala, the Wi-Fi service was suspended on the campus of the Gandhi Engineering College
7:38 AMRahul Gandhi organises dinner party for Congress leaders
A day after Rahul Gandhi took charge as the president of Congress, the party leaders on Sunday attended a dinner party at Delhi's Ashoka Hotel organised by All India Congress Committee (AICC).
The new Congress president had invited party's Members of Parliament, office bearers, Pradesh Congress Committee leaders and Congress Legislative Party leaders for the dinner.
"Everyone is happy that Rahul Gandhi has taken over as the president of the party. Under his leadership Congress will reach new heights, we are ready for all kinds of struggle," said Congress leader Shobhaa Oja.
7:36 AM Several in the party were cautious of the victory margin. “Saurashtra will be a challenge. Which national leader will fly down from Delhi after voting will depend on by how many seats we win,” said a BJP worker.
7:35 AM
What the exit polls predicted
Ahead of the final result, the exit polls had predicted that the saffron party will get well over 100 seats in the 182-seat state Assembly. The halfway mark is 92 in the Gujarat Assembly.
Similar to Himachal Pradesh, Congress refused to accept the predictions for Gujarat polls as well.
While BJP will fall short of party chief Amit Shah's 150-mark, it will win enough to hold the state for another term at the very least. The BJP currently holds 120 seats and Congress 43 seats in the Gujarat Assembly.
7:33 AM
The BJP state headquarters, Shri Kamalam — a sprawling campus at Koba (Gandhinagar) — was almost empty on Saturday morning. By afternoon, it was brimming with 400-450 party workers and senior leaders. Separate tables were set for north, south and central regions, workers served tea and snacks in buffet counters and senior party leaders addressed the cadre.
A party worker said: "Two workers have come from each of the 182 constituencies. A lawyer would be assigned to each constituency. The leaders will explain all the technicalities to them."
7:32 AM In Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee office at Paldi, a handful of workers were diligently making notes and preparing a plan for deploying workers at the counting stations. Television sets showed scenes from New Delhi, as Rahul Gandhi was elevated as Congress president. The mood was that of cautious optimism but there was some ground-level rejuvenation as the Gandhi scion took centre stage.
7:31 AM Senior state Congress leader Himanshu Vyas sounded confident amid all the revelry. “Our internal calculations show that we are winning 124 seats. Last time, there were around 22 seats in which the Congress had won with margins of less than 5,000 votes. The BJP, too, had won in a similar number of low-margin seats. These seats can swing either way.”
7:30 AM
List of key constituencies to watch closely
The final results of the Gujarat Assembly polls, which were being as a prestige battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-appointed Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will be announced in just a few more hours.
Viramgam: Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor (who recently joined Congress), both are registered voters in Viramgam constituency.
Sabarmati: An urban seat, this is the home constituency of Modi
Naranpura: This was the former constituency of BJP president Amit Shah
Dariyapur: The Muslim-dominated Dariyapur seat is currently held by Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh
Maninagar: This seat is important for the BJP as it has remained the party's bastion since 1990
Ghatlodia: Another high-profile seat in Ahmedabad, Ghatlodia
7:28 AMI am confident that Gujarat Election 2017 results will be in favour of us. BJP will form Gujarat govt and will get more than two-third of the seats: Vijay Rupani
7:17 AM Senior state Congress leader Himanshu Vyas sounded confident amid all the revelry. “Our internal calculations show that we are winning 124 seats. Last time, there were around 22 seats in which the Congress had won with margins of less than 5,000 votes. The BJP, too, had won in a similar number of low-margin seats. These seats can swing either way.”
7:17 AM The Congress began its poll journey this year by going back to its old office in the Lal Darwaza area of the city. In April, the party had shifted its city district headquarters (popularly known as City Office) from Khanpur to Lal Darwaza to regaining its past glory — Sardar Smriti Bhavan used to be its headquarters during its golden reign in Gujarat. Many old-timers in the party have fond memories of the place, and the party thought this move would invigorate the workers. In the past four decades, Congress' city district office functioned from Firdaus Flat in Khanpur.
7:15 AM Another strategy was the understanding it reached with dominant and emerging caste leaders in Gujarat, including Hardik Patel of the Patidars, Jignesh Mewani of the Dalits and Alpesh Thakor of the OBCs.
7:15 AM Rahul Gandhi worked on new political strategies in Gujarat to take on the BJP in prime minister Modi's home state, including visiting a series of temples in an apparent attempt to project the Congress in a soft Hindutva mould.
7:14 AM
Election Commission of India withdraws notice to Rahul Gandhi issued due to violation of MCC for giving interview during 48 hours prior to second phase of polling in #Gujarat
7:13 AM Modhwadia noted that all exit poll results predicting a BJP win will stand reversed when actual results come today
7:12 AM"Gujarat will fall in Rahul Gandhi's lap"
Another Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia, former Congress legislature party leader in Gujarat, said the state was sure to "fall in Rahul Gandhi's lap" after the aggressive and successful development-based canvassing he launched.
"The BJP was so cornered by Rahul Gandhi's insistence on answers about Gujarat's development or lack of it that the PM and BJP President Amit Shah had no option but to peddle non issues. Gujarat is sure to land in Congress kitty after Rahul Gandhi's spirited show there," he said.
7:11 AM The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 22 years. Gandhi single handedly steered the Congress campaign in the state this time around.
7:11 AM "They had no answers to Rahul Gandhi's questions and were forced to rake Gujarati pride. In this lay Rahul Gandhi's victory. He has already proved himself," he said.
7:11 AM
Gehlot, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister who was sent to Gujarat to lift party's morale ahead of the high stakes election, appeared confident of a Congress win in the state.
Asked whether the Gujarat election result would be the first test of Gandhi, who assumed charge as Congress President this Saturday, Gehlot said, "It is not the issue of whether he is on test or not. The issue is the way he came in and assumed leadership of the Gujarat campaign forcing state government's accountability and cornering the PM (Narendra Modi) and BJP chief on development issues."
7:09 AM
Upbeat on the eve of the election results, Congress leaders hailed Gandhi's Gujarat campaign as a "winner", saying his issue-based strategy would bring positive results for the party on Monday, when counting will take place.
"We are confident of victory in Gujarat. The manner in which Rahul Gandhi spearheaded the campaign and used issue- based politics, he put the BJP on the mat forcing them to resort to non issues for public sympathy," Congress general secretary in charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot said.
7:09 AM Buoyed by Rahul Gandhi's spirited campaign in Gujarat, the Congress said on Sunday that the exit poll results will be reversed and it would emerge victorious in the state.
7:08 AMCongress confident of victory in Gujarat
7:07 AM
The law and justice, electronics and IT minister said voters have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during whose tenure the country has witnessed "all-round growth".
"The people of Gujarat have not forgotten the economic progress and the excellent law and order that prevailed while Modi was the chief minister. The BJP is all set to retain power in the state with a comfortable majority," he told reporters.
7:05 AM
BJP will win Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls: Ravishankar Prasad
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad today asserted that the party will register comprehensive victories in the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
7:04 AM "Some may criticize the EVMs out of fear of defeat, but the EVMs have made elections transparent and impartial. Now, nobody can deprive anybody of the right to cast votes," Kumar, who has predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP in Gujarat, tweeted in Hindi.
हार के डर से चुनाव में ईवीएम की आलोचना जो कर लें लेकिन ईवीएम के प्रयोग से चुनाव पारदर्शी और निष्पक्ष हुआ है। अब मतदान के अधिकार से कोई किसी को वंचित नहीं कर सकता है।
EVM criticism due to fear of defeat, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Sunday that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have helped to make elections "transparent and impartial" and those criticising them were doing so out of the fear of defeat.
7:03 AM
Gujarat Assembly Elections: The poll body had on December 13 issued the show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for "prima facie" violating the provisions under the election law and the model code by giving interviews to TV channels.
While withdrawing the notice, it told the Congress and the BJP, "The Commission is of the considered view that due to multi-fold expansion of digital and electronic media, the extant Model Code of Conduct, Section 126 of the RP Act, 1951, and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirement and challenges of the present and emerging situations."
7:00 AM
EC withdraws notice to Rahul Gandhi over TV interviews
The Election Commission on Sunday withdrew notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his TV interviews during Gujarat polls, and said it will revisit a provision in the election law under which it was issued.
6:59 AM
BJP, Congress both claim victory in Himachal Pradesh
In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, both ruling Congress and opposition BJP are claiming victory.
Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who returned to Shimla after 18 days, dismissed the exit poll results, saying he could well read the mood of the people of the state and the actual results would be opposite to the exit poll projections.
"I am confident that 'mission repeat' would be achieved and tall claims made by the BJP would be proved wrong," he told reporters.
On the other hand, former chief minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal was highly optimistic and said the results would be same as projected in the exit polls.
6:58 AM Modi led the campaign for the BJP, while Rahul Gandhi was the pivot of the Congress' electioneering.
6:58 AM The results are expected to have a bearing on the 2019 parliamentary polls also as Modi had come to power in 2014, based on Gujarat 'model of development'.
6:58 AM While the BJP is seeking a sixth straight term in office, the Congress is aiming to stage a comeback in power after being in the opposition for over two decades.
6:57 AMThe Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly election results on eci.nic.in.
6:54 AM Gujarat Assembly polls: One of the party workers said "We are guarding the strong rooms across the state where EVMs, VVPATs are kept, to check and prevent any tampering."
On counting eve, Cong workers monitor strong rooms
A day ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election results, Congress workers were seen monitoring strong rooms, where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) are kept, after the party voiced fears of discrepancies during counting.
The Congress workers are guarding the strong rooms across the state to prevent any tampering with the results.
6:52 AM The state saw aggressive campaigning from the Congress Party and the BJP, both leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory.
6:52 AM
A day before voting in the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, the ruling BJP had released its manifesto, promising an inclusive development in the state.
The BJP's poll manifesto was released after Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party leader Ahmed Patel slammed the ruling party in Gujarat for not bringing out its manifesto before the polling.
6:52 AM
"Under the extant provisions, there is no time limit prescribed in the MCC to release election manifesto by political parties. No instruction of the Commission is issued in this regard," the statement by the EC read.
The statement further reads, "The Commission is of considered view that due to multi-fold expansion of digital and electronic media, the extant MCC, Section 126 of the R.P Act, 1951 and other related provisions require revisiting to cater to the requirements and challenges of the present and emerging situations."
6:51 AMNo time limit prescribed in Model Code of Conduct to release election manifesto
After the Congress party raised questions against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for releasing its manifesto a day before phase one of the Gujarat polls, the Election Commission of India (EC) has cleared that there is no time limit prescribed in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to release an election manifesto.
6:50 AM While the majority of exit polls have predicted BJP's win, the Congress is hopeful of bagging Patidar votes and overthrowing BJP from 22 years of governance in the state.
6:50 AM The counting of the two-phase Gujarat Assembly election 2017 will be held.
6:50 AM The incumbent state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led BJP is seeking a sixth straight term in office, while the Congress is aspiring to stage a comeback in power after being in the opposition for over two decades.
6:50 AM The Congress' average victory margin stood at 13,577 votes across the 61 seats it won in 2012. Since 1995, the BJP has been in the power in Gujarat.
6:49 AM The BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61 in 2012.
6:49 AM In 2012, the BJP won 63 of the 89 constituencies, while the Congress party got only 22 seats. Others won four seats. Narendra Modi led BJP to a vigorous victory in Gujarat, which also concreted his name for the BJP Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2014 General Elections.
6:49 AM A total of 977 candidates were in the fray in the first phase of elections, out of which 57 were women candidates and over 2.22 lakh people took part in the election to decide their fate. While in the second phase, 851 candidates fought, out of which 69 women candidates contested.
6:49 AM Gujarat has 26 parliamentary constituencies and 182 assembly constituencies.
6:48 AM The counting for the two phase Gujarat Assembly elections will begin at 8 a.m. and results are expected to come out by afternoon.
6:47 AM All eyes are set on Gujarat as the much-awaited results of the bitterly fought Assembly polls, which saw a political Mahabharat contest between the two leading parties - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, will be announced today.
6:40 AM Gandhi worked on new political strategies in Gujarat to take on the BJP in prime minister Modi's home state, including visiting a series of temples in an apparent attempt to project the Congress in a soft Hindutva mould.
6:40 AM Upbeat on the eve of the election results, Congress leaders hailed Gandhi's Gujarat campaign as a "winner", saying his issue-based strategy would bring positive results for the party on Monday, when counting will take place.
6:40 AM Buoyed by Rahul Gandhi's spirited campaign in Gujarat, the Congress said on Sunday that the exit poll results will be reversed and it would emerge victorious in the state.
6:12 AM The campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 earlier saw the Congress party trying to stitch together an equation of Kshatriyas, Harijan, Aadhivasi, and Muslim (KHAM) support. But that does not seem to have made any major dent in the BJP's vote share.
6:06 AM If the predictions are anything to go by, it implies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poularity has no taken no hit on account of the moves like GST and demonetisation, and the Patitar agitation in recent times. Also, it shows that the BJP is facing no anti-incumbency despite ruling Gujarat on trot for over two decades.
6:06 AM
The India Today-Axis My India exit poll sees the Congress getting between 68 and 82 of the state's 182 seats.
6:05 AM
Similarly, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP, with 99-113 seats.
6:02 AM The Sahara SamayCNX exit poll suggests that Gujaratis will continue to repose their faith the BJP, in power in the state for over 20 years and at the Centre for close to four years, despite some of the measures that have lately been criticised for causing pain to the general public -- the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation being some of the examples.
6:02 AM The exit poll has also predicted that the Congress could get only 65-75 seats, way below the majority mark of 92.
6:01 AM The Sahara Samay-CNX exit poll has predicted that BJP might go on to get 110 to 120 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly
5:58 AM Separate tables were set for north, south and central regions. Workers served tea and snacks in buffet counters and senior party leaders addressed the cadre.
5:58 AM The BJP state headquarters at Gandhinagar, though almost empty on Saturday morning, was brimming with 400-450 party workers and senior leaders by afternoon
5:57 AM Some 70-odd workers had gathered outside the Congress office on Saturday to burst crackers, and shouted slogans as a show of confidence ahead of the results.
5:55 AM On Saturday, both the parties briefed their booth-level workers about the technicalities on counting day.
5:55 AM In Gujarat, passions were running high on the eve of the counting of votes, on Sunday. Even with almost all exit polls predicting the ruling BJP would win the polls, the Congress did not show any signs of crumbling under pressure.
5:53 AM Though the BJP has not yet disclosed its CM candidate for Himachal Pradesh, it is widely expected that former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal would return as the state's new chief minister, should the BJP live up to the projections of the exit polls
5:51 AM The Congress' Virbhadra Singh, already in the middle of several controversies in recent times, is likely to cede control of the state
5:50 AM Exit polls have predicted that the BJP will record a landslide win in Himachal Pradesh and wrest power from the ruling Congress Party
5:49 AM In the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh, too, the BJP is seen storming back to power
5:48 AM At least one exit poll has even predicted a two-thirds majority for the BJP in Gujarat
5:48 AM If exit polls by various media outlets and agencies are anything to go by, the BJP might be headed for a clear majority in Gujarat -- in fact, even more than 100-110 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly
5:46 AM The Congress party, which has suffered some serious reverses in the many states that have gone to the polls in recent times, is seeking an electoral revival
5:45 AM PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in the power in Gujarat for over two decades, is seeking a sixth straight government term in his home state
5:44 AM Gujarat in particular is being seen by many as a prestige battlde between Prime Minister Narendra MOdi and the newly elected Congress President Rahul Gandhi
5:43 AM The final results will be announced later in the day after counting of votes
5:43 AM The counting of votes cast in the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly election 2017, as well as the earlier conducted single-phase Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, will begin in a couple of hours today
5:42 AM In Gujarat, the fate of 1,828 candidates from across parties are closed in electronic voting machines (EVMs)
5:41 AM In the second phase on December 14, 93 of the state's seats went to the polls
5:41 AM In the first phase of the Gujarat election 2017, 89 constituencies in the state voted on December 9
5:41 AM The important Gujarat Assembly election 2017 had been conducted in two phases on December 9 and 14
5:40 AM The single-phase election to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly had taken place on November 9
5:39 AM The results to the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 will be announced today
