BJP retains Gujarat with 99 seats, tramples Congress in Himachal

Gujarat elections result (182/182 seats)

Party Won Leading Total Bharatiya Janata Party 99 0 99 Indian National Congress 77 0 77 Nationalist Congress Party 1 0 1 Bhartiya Tribal Party 2 0 2 Independent 3 0 3 Total 182 0 182

The BJP fought off a strong challenge from Rahul Gandhi-led Congress to win the Gujarat assembly polls for the sixth straight time today, and also wrested power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh in a sweeping victory.The twin victories tightened BJP's grip over the country's politics that saw Congress lose one more state with general elections only 18 months away.Still, the euphoria in the BJP camp was tempered by the lower-than-expected margin of victory in Gujarat — it took 99 seats, down from 115 it won in 2012, and far lower than the 150-plus seats it had hoped for. Congress won 77 seats.Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the party's victory in Gujarat where it has been continously in power since 1998 — as "unprecedented", noting that retaining office was once considered a huge achievement in the country.Modi also said the win in Gujarat this time was not 'samanya' (normal) but 'asamanya' (special).He accused the Congress of promoting casteism in the eletions, and said there were "many forces at work" besides the opposition party to bring the BJP down."In their hunger for power, some people tried to sow the seeds of casteim in the last few months for the elections. The people rejected it," he said.Gujarat is a prestigious trophy for the BJP given that both Modi and BJP President Amit Shah hail from the state. The two leaders personally led a high-pitched campaign to counter Gandhi, who grew in influence with well chosen homilies, one- liners and clever barbs to target the BJP on issues such as GST, corruption and development.The elections, especially the Gujarat polls, became a virtual trailer for the next Lok Sabha elections, which should be held before May 2019.Today's victories establish not only the BJP's supremacy but also Modi's apparent invincibility. Yet, it also made Gandhi, who recently assumed Congress presidentiship, a serious challenger as he appeared more confident in taking on the BJP stalwarts.Shah pointed out that though the BJP lost about 15 seats, its vote share rose by a little over 1 per cent to 49.1 per cent compared to the 2012 Assembly polls.The Congress, which had 61 in 2012, also improved its vote share, which touched 41.4 per cent--a two per cent increase. The Congress was also helped by young Patidar and Dalit leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mewani."This is double joy for me," said Modi, a former Gujarat chief minister, in a victory speech at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.He said he was happy that his successors continued the development work which he had spearheaded during his stint as chief minister from 2001 to May 2014.In a tweet, Modi said: "I assure (people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh) that we will leave no stone unturned in furthering the development journey of these states and serve the people tirelessly."In a tweet, Gandhi said his party "accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states."He thanked his party members for fighting "anger with dignity."The Congress now rules only Karnataka and Punjab among the major states, besides Puducherry, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Karnataka elections are due next year."We have set a record in the history of the BJP by winning consecutive assembly polls... Anti-incumbency is not working there. The prime minister's popularity is intact. Amit Shah's strategy has worked," BJP vice president Shyam Jaju said.As the victories became clear, party workers gathered in the streets and headquarters, distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.The BJP's dip this time was touted by the Congress as a reflection of Gandhi's efforts during the campaign, when he appeared to have improved his reputation as a politician."The Congress' tally has gone up there, while the BJP's numbers have fallen. This is the start of Rahul Gandhi's political story," senior Congress leader Kamal Nath told reporters outside Parliament.The BJP said what matters is the victory."Jo jeeta wohi Sikandar (whoever wins is the king)," said Union minister Smriti Irani, when asked if the Congress gave her party a tough fight.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani retained his Rajkot West seat, defeating Indranil Rajyaguru of Congress.The Dec 9 and 14 elections took place in the backdrop of GST and demonetisation, which the opposition had claimed would inflict a huge dent in Modi's popularity.Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel won the Mehsana seat against Congress candidate Jivabhai Patel. Mehsana was the epicentre of the Patidar reservation agitation.The BJP has won every election in Gujarat since 1995. However, it was out of power for a couple of years in between elections due to party infighting and rebellion by Shankersinh Vaghela. BJP came back to power in 1998, and has ruled uninterrupted since then.

Himachal Pradesh election result (68/68 seats)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) snatched power from the Congress in Himachal Pradesh amid the embarrassment of its Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal facing defeat.

Out of 68 seats, BJP bagged 44. Congress won 20 constituencies. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an independent won one seat each.

The counting of votes for the 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will announce the final Himachal Pradesh election results by the evening.