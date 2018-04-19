Karnataka polls 2018: When religion and politics make for a heady cocktail

When Mankal Vaidya, the sitting (MLA) from Honnavar-Bhatkal in Uttara Kanara on the Karnataka coast, was re-named the party candidate for the constituency, the first thing he did was writing to the local socio-political body for support. Vaidya told local reporters: “I have already written to the body seeking its support in the upcoming election, and I am waiting for their response.”

The support of plays an important role in the constituency, where Muslim bodies come together under the umbrella organisation and vote according to its instructions.

Also approaching is Inayathullah Shabandri, who got the body’s support in the previous election and is now contesting on a JD(S) ticket. Bhatkal has a population of only about 100,000, but 70 per cent of the population is Muslim. They belong to the Navayath sect of Sunnis but belonging to the Shafi school of thought (unlike other Sunnis in India who belong to Hanafi school). Navayath is translated as “newcomer” from the original Arabic, so they probably settled on the Karnataka coast, having migrated from Iran and the Arabian coast. Majlis-e-Islah-o-Tanzeem, the official organ of the Navayaths, is regarded as the most powerful Muslim organisation in the entire Uttara Kannada district.

Bhatkal thrives on religion. You could say it is notorious for it. This is the birthplace of Yasin Bhatkal, a Navayath who has been convicted in several bomb blast cases across the country, his friends, two brothers Iqbal and Riyaz Bhatkal, and Abdul Kadir Sultan Armar, a former member of the banned Student's Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who left home 10 years ago with his younger brother Saif.

Like Indian Mujahideen founder Yasin Bhatkal before him, Armar, an (IS) volunteer, had also been recruiting jihadists both online and through one-on-one meetings. It was after the arrest of Bhatkal (also known as Mohammed Ahmed Siddibappa) that intelligence agencies discovered that Armar was engaged in acts of violence overseas. He was part of the Ansar-ut-Tauhid, an outfit that had claimed responsibility for the 2008 murder of US envoy John Granville in Khartoum, Sudan. His mission was to die fighting in Iraq and Syria, and so he headed for the IS and was killed recently in Kobane in northeast Syria along the Turkish border.

Business Standard’s Gururaj Jamkhandi reported in 2013 that Yasin Bhatkal studied at Naunihal Centre in Bhatkal from class one to seven, before enrolling in class eight at the English-medium section of the Islamia Anglo-Urdu High School. Yasin was not considered a hardcore fundamentalist during his school days. Perhaps he was attracted to jihad after he came in contact with fundamentalist organisations during his stay in Dubai from 2004 to 2006. He reportedly developed differences with his father who was running a textile business in Dubai and disappeared from there in 2006. Obviously, his family, which still has its home in Bhatkal, believes he is innocent. But he was arrested in 2013 from Motihari in Bihar near the Nepal border and was sentenced to death by an NIA court in Hyderabad in 2016.

Tension started rising in this region after elections were announced. In March, a mob of alleged gau rakshaks attacked Muslims and the asked the police to take steps for the community’s safety. A few months earlier, a Hindu youth, Paresh Mesta, had been killed under mysterious circumstances. Recently, President Amit Shah met the Mesta family and sought an NIA probe into his death.

In this coastal belt, religion and politics make for a heady cocktail. Superficially tranquil, the region is a bubbling cauldron of competing identities.