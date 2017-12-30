JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

2017: A year of controversies for Axis Bank
Business Standard

Bank of India receives capital infusion worth Rs 2,257 cr from govt

The infusion is in terms of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, Government of India

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Bank of India, Bank of India shares
Bank of India

Public sector lender Bank of India on Saturday said it has received a capital infusion Rs 2,257 crore from the government.

"The bank has on December 29 received an infusion of Rs 2,257 crore from Government of India in form of common equity tier-1 capital, which is being kept as share application money and would be alloted after due procedure/conditions for allotment," the bank said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

On October 24, the government had approved a recapitalisation plan for strengthening NPA-hit state-run banks to a tune of Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

"The infusion is in terms of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, Government of India," the BSE filing added.

On Friday, the scrips of the bank closed lower by 0.24 per cent at Rs 169.70 per share on the BSE.
First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 20:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements