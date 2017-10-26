Capital infusion isn't a solution, but is unavoidable: Usha Thorat

With the government announcing a mega bank recapitalisation package of Rs 2.11 lakh crore on Tuesday, many public sector banks (PSBs) starved of cash would breathe more easily. Usha Thorat, former deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India, says this capital infusion will help banks withstand the write-offs needed for resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs). Thorat tells Joydeep Ghosh the government should quickly follow up with professional management, autonomy and more accountability in these lenders. Edited excerpts: What is your initial reaction to the recapitalisation package ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?