City Union Bank posts 18% rise in net profit for Q4 at Rs 1.52 billion

City Union Bank Limited has reported a 18 per cent growth in net profit during the quarter ended March 2018 to Rs 1.52 billion as against Rs 1.29 billion, a year ago.
Net Interest Income increased by 18 per cent to Rs 3.68 billion from Rs 3.11 billion. Net interest margin was at 4.36 per cent.
Gross NPA of the Bank stood at Rs 8.57 billion at 3.03 per cent to Gross Advances. Net NPA of the Bank stood at Rs 4.75 billion at 1.70% to Net Advances.
Bank’s capital adequacy as on March 31, 2018 as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines on Basel III norms is 16.22% and Tier-1 capital adequacy was 15.79%, well above regulatory requirements.
