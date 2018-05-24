City Union Bank posts 18% rise in net profit for Q4 at Rs 1.52 billion

Limited has reported a 18 per cent growth in net profit during the quarter ended March 2018 to Rs 1.52 billion as against Rs 1.29 billion, a year ago.

Net Interest Income increased by 18 per cent to Rs 3.68 billion from Rs 3.11 billion. was at 4.36 per cent.

Gross NPA of the Bank stood at Rs 8.57 billion at 3.03 per cent to Gross Advances. Net NPA of the Bank stood at Rs 4.75 billion at 1.70% to Net Advances.

Bank’s as on March 31, 2018 as per (RBI) guidelines on Basel III norms is 16.22% and Tier-1 was 15.79%, well above regulatory requirements.