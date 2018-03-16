25% overseas branches of public sector banks reported losses in FY17

The Union government said on Friday that one-fourth of all foreign branches of reported losses last financial year.

"As per data reported by PSBs, 159 branches of are operating in foreign countries, of which 41 branches were in the loss in the financial year 2016-17," Minister of State Ministry Shiv Pratap Shukla informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Rs 129 billion scam reported in has put the scanner on foreign branches of as through thousands of (LoUs) allegedly took place between domestic and overseas branches over last seven years in the and case.

Most numbers of foreign branches that reported losses belonged to (nine), followed by Bank of India (eight), (seven), (five) and (four).

All the branches of in Bahama (two - one each by SBI and Bank of Baroda), Cambodia, Vietnam and ChannelIslands (all operated by Bank of India) and Mynamar (SBI) reported losses in 2016-17. Besides, some of the branches of in Australia, Bangladesh, France, China, Kenya, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdoms, among others also ran in losses.

"All having foreign branches have jointly taken the initiative to prepare a note in mutual consultation for rationalisation of their foreign branches.

Action on the closure of branches identified by is at various stages," Shukla said.

Department of Financial Services Secretary had said on March 1 that will consolidate 35 overseas operations without affecting international presence in these countries. "69 operations identified for further examination. Move towards cost efficiencies and synergies in the overseas market," Kumar had said.

will close unviable operations and consolidate operations in the same geography, according to the plan. For instance, in United Kingdoms, has 10 branches, SBI has 12 and Bank of India 7 as on January 31 this year.