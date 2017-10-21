Only 2,300 bank branches open Aadhaar centres on premises

Only about 2,300 branches of private and public sector have opened enrolment and updation centres within their premises as against the targeted 15,300 branches by this month end, an official source said today.



The Aadhaar-issuing body has already extended by a month, till October 31, the deadline for to open enrolment and updation centres in at least 10 per cent or over 15,000 of their branches. This is the second extension given to the for opening such centres.



"The September 31 deadline that was given to the had been extended by one more month to October 31," the source told PTI.According to stipulation, 43 private and public sector have to open enrolment and updation centres in 15,315 branches. Against this, as per latest data, enrolment centres have been opened in 2,305 branches so far.The source said, of has started enrolment centres in 356 of the required 2,918 branches, while Syndicate has opened these centres in 245 of the targeted 840 branches. Dena has opened 194 enrolment centres as against 339 identified branches.Among the private sector banks, HDFC has opened 74 centres as against 403 branches identified, while ICICI has done it in 59 branches against 485 targeted branches. Also has opened 61 enrolment centres as against 337 branches identified.While Punjab National has to open enrolment centres in 1,132 branches, it has not yet started any. UCO and Vijaya have opened 12 and 19 such centres respectively, against the targeted 380 and 213 branches that are required to have the facility.The Kendras are being set up with a view to make the verification process of accounts convenient for the people, and also to have more centres across the country.without enrolment centres in 10 per cent of their branches will face Rs 20,000 fine (per uncovered branch) after October 31.

